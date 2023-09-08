Cave Spring High School wide receiver Owen Sweeney announced his verbal commitment to VMI on Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior tweeted his announcement with the words, “Thank you for believing in me.”

Sweeney received an offer from the FCS school in July.

“He deserves it more than anyone else,” Knights coach Hunter Shepherd told the Roanoke Times. “He works really hard to be as good as he is, and I couldn’t be any more proud of him.”

Sweeney, who also plays linebacker, was an All-Region 3D first-team selection last year after helping lead Cave Spring to its first winning season since 2014.

He caught two passes, both for touchdowns, for 119 yards in the Knights’ season opener this year. He has 10 tackles, including 5 1/2 for loss, with a forced fumble and a pass breakup in two games this season.

“Football is something that comes so natural to him,” Shepherd said. “When he’s out at practice or at a game, it’s like he’s in the backyard playing pickup football. Everything he does looks effortless, and that translates well to the next level.”

— Matt Case

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Auburn-Craig County suspended Auburn’s game at Craig County on Thursday night was suspended because of lightning and will continue at 7 p.m. Monday.

The Rockets led the Eagles 18-14 when play was suspended.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Times changed for

VMI, Ferrum games

The kickoff times for Saturday’s VMI and Ferrum games have been moved up because of weather forecasts.

VMI’s game at Bucknell was moved up three hours to 3 p.m.

Ferrum’s home game against North Carolina Wesleyan was moved up two hours to 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Va. Tech 3, Delaware St. 0

Leandra Mangual Duran had 17 kills to lead the Hokies past the Hornets (3-5) in the Lehigh Invitational on Friday in Bethlehem, Penn.

Virginia Tech is 8-0 for the first time in five years.

On Thursday night, Virginia Tech beat host Lehigh 25-18, 25-21, 27-25. Ava Francis had 12 kills for the Hokies.

W&L 3, Maryville 0

Sydney Heifner had 11 kills, six aces and eight digs to lead the Generals (5-0) past Maryville (3-4) on Friday in the W&L Invitational in Lexington.

SVU 3, Marymount 0

Sydney Bassett had 15 kills, four blocks and nine digs to lead the Knights (3-3) past the Saints (1-3) on Friday in the W&L Invitational.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 6 UVa 6, W&M 1

Dani Mendez-Trendler had a goal and an assist to lead the Cavaliers (4-1) past William and Mary (1-2) on Friday in Williamsburg.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

No. 18 UVa 0, Iowa 0

Cayla White of UVa had one save as the Cavaliers (5-0-2) tied the Hawkeyes (5-0-1) on Thursday night in Charlottesville.

Tennessee 3, Radford 1

Maria Nelson, Kameron Simmonds and Sizzy Lawton scored to give the host Volunteers (4-1-1) a win over the Highlanders (3-3-1) on Thursday night.

Alexeis Kirnos scored in the 17th minute to give Radford a 1-0 lead.

It marked Radford’s first goal against a team from a major conference since a 2008 NCAA tournament game against Duke.

It was the first time Radford led a foe from a major conference since a 2001 game against Virginia Tech.