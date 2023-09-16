After giving away the ball for the fourth time of the night to end the third quarter, the Patrick Henry High School football team was in trouble.

William Fleming had bookended an earlier fumble with a pair of touchdowns, turning a 10-point halftime deficit into a two-point fourth quarter lead.

The Patriots recovered, however, forcing a three-and-out to get the ball back. Then, on a third down, quarterback Joey Beasley aired out a pass to Julius Davis, who ran most of the way for a 67-yard scoring strike to put his team ahead.

After recovering a botched Fleming kickoff return on the ensuing play, PH took nearly seven minutes off the clock on a 12-play drive that ended with 26-yard field goal from Sam Dowdy.

All that was left was to hold off the Colonels on their last drive, and while PH let its crosstown rival get down to the 13-yard line, a fourth-down incompletion sealed a 27-19 victory for the Patriots in the 73rd annual Noel C. Taylor Crosstown Classic at Merrill Gainer Field.

Patrick Henry has now won eight straight games against William Fleming and 11 of the last 12.

“That was a sloppy game and we’re lucky to win that game,” PH coach Alan Fiddler said. “You don’t win that game very often, but these guys are tough, and they found a way to win.”

Beasley finished 7 of 16 in the air for 111 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Patriots (4-0), who remain unbeaten on the season.

Marcel Murray ran for 125 yards on 26 carries and scored twice along with two fumbles, and Davis finished with 75 receiving yards on two catches.

“I was trying not to give up,” Murray said. “I gave up some bad fumbles, I’m not going to lie, but the key is just never give up, and you’re going to win.”

Jycer Preston went 11 of 22 for the Colonels (2-2) for 128 yards with one TD and one pick. Malachi Coleman collected 130 rushing yards on 22 carries with one score, and Omarza Gray picked up 71 receiving yards and a touchdown on four receptions.

“I’m very proud of them,” first-year Fleming head coach Nick Leftwich said. “Obviously we didn’t get the win, that’s what’s you want, that’s what you play for, but there’s some good things to take away, some negatives to take away and learn from, but it’s a long season, so we’ve just got to get mentally right and keep pushing.”

Patrick Henry travels to Salem next week, while William Fleming has a bye week.