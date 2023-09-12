This year’s Noel C. Taylor Football Classic between Patrick Henry and William Fleming High Schools will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday at Merrill Gainer Field.

In years past, the annual crosstown rivalry game has started at 6 p.m. on Fridays and sometimes is pushed to noon or 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Last year’s contest was at 5 p.m. as well.

“Obviously when our schools play each other, we have a big crowd because everybody is from Roanoke city on both sides,” said Claire Mitzel, coordinator of communications and public relations at Roanoke City Public Schools. “So it just allows for a better fan experience overall.”

Tickets for the game will go on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesday and can be purchased online or in person at either school, according to RCPS. Tickets will not be sold at the door, and if spectators have season passes, they must claim their tickets before the contest sells out.

The Patriots (3-0) are hosting the Colonels (2-1) in the 73rd installment of the rivalry game. Patrick Henry leads the series all-time with a 38-30-4 record, having won seven straight and 11 of the past 12 meetings. William Fleming is entering the contest with head coach Nick Leftwich, who as head coach of Cave Spring last year, led the Knights to an upset victory over the Pats.