Don Holter said he’s drawn criticism for the offense he’s run at Salem High School, the same offense that has been a part of the program for years while other teams have adopted more modern and creative schemes.

Holter doesn’t care. He’s an if-it’s-not-broke-don’t-fix-it type of coach.

“There’s a lot of critics, but I don’t worry about things from critics. We do what we do,” said Holter, the Spartans’ fifth-year head coach. “Football is about execution, not gimmicks. When you run what you run and you execute that properly, you’re going to be successful at it and score points.”

Salem’s signature offense has been a major reason they’ve been among the final four of their respective state tournament in nine of the last 11 seasons, which has included five title game appearances and four championships. Last year was one of those anomalies, however, as they fell short of the Class 4 semifinals in a 14-point loss to E.C. Glass.

So this year’s Spartan team is not only hungry to get back to that final four, but bring home the storied program’s first championship trophy since the 2021 spring season.

“That’s motivation for us,” senior running back Peyton Lewis said. “When we were all juniors, we looked up to the senior class above us and we really wanted to win a state championship with those guys, and I’m sure these [juniors] want to win one too, and we want to win one as bad as ever because we came up short last season.”

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Lewis is returning this year to anchor the Salem offensive backfield, and having announced his commitment to Tennessee in late May, wants to leave a lasting legacy during his senior campaign. His 1,560 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022 earned him a Class 4 All-State First Team selection, so his squad’s run-first, pro-style offense suits him just fine.

“It’s not really just football, it’s tradition. Salem’s always been known as a run-heavy team. I don’t see that ever changing in the future,” he said. “If everybody hates on it, then why does it still work? People might say we’re a one-trick pony, we might run the ball all the time, but if it works it works.”

In addition to the Spartans’ two-back, 21 personnel offense, Holter said he’ll also utilize I-formation and occasionally operate out of the shotgun, but he’ll continue to emphasize off-tackle and counter runs, as well as play action.

Running the offense will be projected starting quarterback Eli Taylor, a junior southpaw who is seeing competition from junior righty Carter Black. The 200-pound Jayveon Jones is back for his third season as starting fullback, while Josiah Moyer and Chris Cole, the latter of whom is being heavily recruited for his defensive efforts, will provide air support as receivers.

Holter is especially excited for the personnel who lead his ground-and-pound offense in the form of his offensive linemen. The 6-foot, 253-pound Jack Bryie is making the transition from starting center to right tackle, leaving Ryan Coe (6-foot-1, 211 pounds) to take over as snapper, while Wilson Rakes (5-foot-10, 210 pounds) is moving from right tackle to left guard. Dorian Vance (5-foot-11, 266 pounds) will serve as right guard, and Jaelyn Allen (6-foot-3, 219 pounds) is the tight end.

“They’re a little further ahead than they should be at this time of year, and that’s a testament to them and how they work together,” Holter said. “What makes our offense go is those hard-working, seasoned mules up front. Those offensive lineman are really the foundation of the team offensively.”

Cole, an All-State Second Team selection from 2022, is the returning strongside linebacker for the Spartans’ base 4-3 defense and has tacked on 35 pounds since November. With Georgia, Virginia Tech and Tennessee among the six schools he’s whittled his list down to, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Cole is the top-ranked player in the state, according to both ESPN and 247Sports.

“I’ve already been flying around in practice hitting everybody. I just feel more explosive. Our first scrimmage is this Friday, so we’ll see how it goes,” said Cole, who is scheduled to announce his commitment Sept. 10. “We just keep working on our fits on defense, and just playing as a team. Coming to practice every day ready to work.”

Salem’s defensive line has come along well, Holter said, and are looking to make up for their smaller size by being technically sound. Dontay Davis (5-foot-9, 200 pounds) will serve as nose tackle, while Rakes will set up at defensive tackle and Quinton Dillard (5-foot-11, 209 pounds) will be placed at strongside defensive end.

Anthony Snead (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) and Lewis are working at weakside linebacker, while Allen is set for his third season as starting middle linebacker.

The Spartans also have three returning defensive backs with both of their corners, Moyer and Josiah Persinger, and their strong safety Chris Martin. Bryson Fraction and sophomore Coen Logan are competing for a starting spot at free safety.

Salem has just one new opponent on its 2023 regular season schedule from last year, but it’s a significant one in Liberty Christian Academy, fresh off a Region 3C title game appearance, which the Spartans will see later this month in a big season-opening matchup.

“Liberty Christian with Coach [Frank] Rocco, his team is well-coached, they’re fundamentally sound,” Holter said. “It will be a very tough contest for us and we’re looking forward to it.”

Salem will also host Franklin County, a rematch of last year’s one-point thriller, in Week 2, and Christiansburg, a rematch of last year’s defensive slugfest, in Week 10. Patrick Henry, one of only two teams that handed the Spartans a loss in 2022, is on the schedule for Week 5 in Salem.

“It’s an outstanding schedule, and we’re excited,” Holter said. “Iron sharpens iron as one man sharpens another, so we’re excited about our schedule and we’re going to take it day by day.”

Salem 2023 season schedule Aug. 25 - vs. Liberty Christian Academy Sept. 1 - vs. Floyd County Sept. 8 - at William Fleming Sept. 15 - at Northside Sept. 22 - vs. Patrick Henry Sept. 29 - vs. Hidden Valley Oct. 6 - at Pulaski County Oct. 13 - BYE Oct. 20 - at Cave Spring Oct. 27 - vs. Christiansburg Nov. 3 - at Blacksburg