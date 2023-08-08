BLACKSBURG — Zack Leonard compared his team’s progress from the offseason to compound interest.

As he prepares to enter his second season as the head coach of the Blacksburg High School football team, he’s noticed an increase in commitment from a core group of players who have spent time in the weight room over the last several months, and are hungry to turn around a program that hasn’t won a game since 2019.

“It’s just been awesome coming in and the guys know what to expect from our coaching staff, the coaching staff knows what I expect of them, so it really feels like starting with a head start,” Leonard said.

The Bruins are currently riding a 27-game losing streak, and much of the struggle last season was players learning a new philosophy and strategy with Leonard taking over the reins. He said much of his inaugural year was spent trying to boost participation numbers, while the focus in year two has been about zeroing in on the players who have shown full commitment and building off the standards he’s set.

“I think the energy this year is a lot different. I think these guys are really ready to get after it, and I think we’re ready to play together as a team,” senior defensive back Luke Poff said. “We know what it takes, we know what we did wrong and we know how we can improve on that. We know what to improve on this year.”

Blacksburg will operate a shotgun offense out of a mix between spread and Wing-T formations. Before Week 1 kickoff, however, it’ll have to decide who its starting signal-caller will be as a tightly contested quarterback battle between senior Ethan Karpa and junior Chanler Montgomery, two players who have never spent time under center at the varsity level, is underway at practice.

With the aid of returning players Brayden Duncan, a two-way starter on the line, and ironman Javier Waldron, a receiver who Leonard said is entering the season with more explosiveness, the Bruins coach is hoping to diversify the play-calling.

“We’ve got some formations that are really going to give teams a tough time, and we’re trying to be very strong schematically,” Leonard said. “We’ve had a really good effort to focus on our playbook, so we’re going to be able to carry a little bit more this year, now that they’ve got some experience with it.”

Defensively, Poff, Duncan and Waldron are key returners for Blacksburg’s 3-4 front that will seek to give balanced looks between its base formation and aggressiveness. Leonard said he wants to be able to have some unpredictability in his back pocket.

“Really try to entice that chess match,” he said. “We want to show the same look most of the time, but then have some surprises in there.”

The Bruins’ regular season slate will once again be challenging with stout River Ridge District competition.

The Bruins have two new nondistrict opponents they didn’t see last year when they finished 0-10 and were outscored by an average of 50-6. Both those opponents come early in the schedule as Blacksburg will travel to Class 2 Floyd County in Week 3 and host Class 3 Rockbridge County in Week 4. Floyd County went 7-4 and lost in the first round of the playoffs last year, while Rockbridge County finished 4-6.

“From us being able to compete at a higher level, getting some state championship contenders off the schedule, it sets us up with a chance to really be competitive,” Leonard said. “Week in and week out it’s going to be great competition, we’re going to have to work hard, but I think we’ve got a chance to win some big games.”

Leonard said he hopes a streak-ending victory this season will be evidence for his team on the strides they’re making.

“They’re seeing it day to day in the way we run our practices and intensity in the weight room and all sorts of small things that you can point to and say ‘hey, this is different this year,’” he said. “But you also like saying ‘hey, we did all this, and we got some rewards because of it.’”

Blacksburg 2023 Schedule Aug. 25 - at Giles Sept. 1 - vs. Lord Botetourt Sept. 8 - at Floyd County Sept. 15 - vs. Rockbridge County Sept. 22 - at Cave Spring Sept. 29 - BYE Oct. 6 - at Christiansburg Oct. 13 - vs. Pulaski County Oct. 20 - vs. Hidden Valley Oct. 27 - at Patrick Henry Nov. 3 - vs. Salem