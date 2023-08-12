ROCKY MOUNT — Haven Mullins is getting ready to be the guy who leads his team onto the field this season.

Not only is he a senior, but he’s the Franklin County High School football team’s only returning All-District player from a year ago from a lengthy list of seven. All the others, including Blue Ridge District’s Most Valuable Offensive Back and the Eagles’ starting quarterback, graduated.

“I’m going to have to really step up and be a leader,” said Mullins, a tight end and linebacker. “Before games, I’m going to have to say some speeches, get the boys hyped before the games and just constantly look out for them.”

Franklin County is in a rebuilding phase this year after not only losing nearly all of its All-District selections, but a grand total of 21 players, to graduation. Needless to say, plenty of positions, many of which are slated to be filled by underclassmen, are up for grabs.

“This is a hard-working bunch, they’ve had a good offseason in the weight room and we’re excited to see where we fall,” Eagles coach J.R. Edwards said. “But yeah, we fall on the young side.”

Tasked with reloading his squad, which finished 6-6 last year and fell in the first round of the playoffs, Edwards aims to streamline things in all three facets of the game.

“If we don’t understand what we’re doing, then it slows everything down and makes things less explosive,” said Edwards, who is entering his ninth season at Franklin County. “So we’ve got to just keep it simple on offense, defense and special teams.”

Part of that plan is focused around new starting quarterback Winston Davenport, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore who is taking over for Eli Foutz, an All-District second-team selection for his performance under center and a first-team all-purpose selection last year. Davenport will operate his team’s I-formation, run-first offense, with play action mixed in.

“Everything is going to be brand-new, so we’ve got to make it simple for him so they can just play,” Edwards said of his lefty signal-caller. “He has worked extremely hard, had a great offseason and is very committed to the program.”

Rashaun Hughey, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound sophomore, is slated to handle running back duties, while Mullins, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound William and Mary commit, will serve as a viable receiving target for Davenport.

“I feel like he’ll definitely be someone who, when people watch us on film, they’re going to try and take away from us,” Edwards said of Mullins.

Mullins believes the leadership lost with the outgoing players last season will be made up for by new leaders formed this season.

“We lost a lot of seniors after last year,” he said. “But I really think we have come together throughout the summer and we’re going to put it together this year.”

Mullins will also play on the second line of defense, with junior Ryder Gardner (6-foot-2, 200 pounds), the Eagles’ fullback, serving as middle linebacker and senior Sam David (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) serving as weakside linebacker. Junior Jeffrey Hairston (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) and senior Maurice Simon (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) are slated to start at defensive end.

Veteran David Kasey (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) and Gavin Hall (5-foot-11, 158 pounds), both seniors, will anchor the secondary.

Franklin County perennially faces a demanding schedule that includes contests against Liberty Christian Academy, Salem and Lord Botetourt, and this season is no different. Edwards knows his squad won’t be able to keep up with opponents in a shootout, so ball control on offense and avoiding big plays on defense will be crucial.

If there’s a silver lining in that arduous campaign, it’s that Edwards feels the schedule battle-tests his team for the postseason and will hopefully help them achieve their first playoff victory since 2018.

“Every season’s a long season,” Edwards said. “We play probably one of the hardest schedules, so just to make the playoffs is going to be quite a feat, but I think if we do manage to make it, that we’ll be ready to play the rest of the people in the state.”

Franklin County 2023 Schedule Aug. 25 at Bassett Sept. 1 at Salem Sept. 8 at Liberty Christian Academy Sept. 15 vs. Magna Vista Sept. 22 BYE Sept. 29 vs. Brookville Oct. 6 vs. Northside Oct. 13 at Staunton River Oct. 20 vs. William Byrd Oct. 27 at William Fleming Nov. 3 vs. Lord Botetourt