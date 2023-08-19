The Hidden Valley football team has flip-flopped between winning and losing seasons for the past couple of years.

In the case of last season, a sub-.500 finish, the Titans recorded as many wins as they had senior starters, but a heavy bulk of then-juniors remembered what the squad was like the previous year, a seven-win campaign, and will look to mirror those efforts this fall in their final high school season.

“When you have a big senior class, you’re playing older kids on older kids, not necessarily men vs. young men, so we’re excited about this group,” Hidden Valley head coach Scott Weaver said. “We’ve had a good camp, and we’re just looking forward to getting back to what we do here, which is winning football.”

Contrary to last year when the 3-8 Titans carried five seniors, three who saw regular varsity minutes, Weaver has well over a dozen seniors entering his 15th season as head coach, and of the 22 positions on the field, 19 players are returning starters.

That experience allowed Weaver and his staff to install 90% of their offense during their five spring practices earlier this year, as well as expand the playbook and develop backup players this preseason.

“They’re not seeing things for the first time, which hopefully, as you progress throughout the year, pays dividends, especially early,” Weaver said. “It’s really allowed us to try to build a lot of functional depth with our twos and our threes because with our older group we return so many starters. We’re in pretty good shape as far as knowledge and comprehension.”

Returning to run Hidden Valley’s 11 personnel offense is Brayden Moore, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound senior who is stepping into his second season as starting quarterback. Senior Jackson Getz (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) and junior Japhon English (6 feet), who combined for over a dozen touchdowns last year, will be top targets for Moore, as well as senior Daniel Robinson (6 feet, 225 pounds) at the H-back position.

“He’s got everything you want,” Weaver said of Moore. “He’s 6-foot-4, he’s got a great arm, he’s now got experience and now it’s just time to put all of those lessons and practices and hours we’ve had into consistency in a game.”

The Titans have struggled to run the ball as effectively as the coaching staff would like in recent years, Weaver said, but he believes he’s found a solution in junior tailbacks Israel Guerrero and Jacob Robinson (5-foot-10, 170 pounds). Four of their five offensive linemen are also back, including four-year starter Jay Phelps (6-foot-2, 280 pounds) at left tackle and three-year starters Chris Harmon (6-foot-1, 270 pounds) and Alex Reed (5-foot-8, 192 pounds) at left and right guard, respectively, to aid the ground game.

Moore said having more upperclassmen on the team this year will be crucial towards emulating their 2021 campaign, when the Titans beat the likes of Glenvar and Franklin County.

“I really feel like having more leaders on the field is going to help everybody out,” he said. “I feel like that’s what happened my sophomore year.”

For its 4-2-5 defense, Hidden Valley is tasked with replacing its middle linebacker and one of its cornerbacks. The rest are returning starters. Robinson, senior Jalen McCadden (5-foot-8, 195 pounds) and Guerrero will serve as linebackers, while Getz and junior Brenden Rose will be positioned at corner and seniors Ryan Fedison and Paul Sealey are back at free and strong safety, respectively.

“We’ve got a lot of experience, now it’s time to use that experience and perform,” Weaver said. “All of our weapons seem to return; we’ve just got to use them better.”

The Titans will face one new opponent this season, replacing Franklin County with crosstown foe William Fleming, which comes as their season opener. They’ll also visit William Byrd in a rematch of last year’s 39-36 victory, and host Northside, a rematch of last year’s 32-29 win.

“There is no week that you get a break,” Weaver said. “So it just comes with developing that consistency and really coaching your kids up, and in the end of it just hoping that you have good health, because that’s what we’re all hoping for right now.”

Hidden Valley 2023 Schedule Aug. 25 at William Fleming Sept. 1 at William Byrd Sept. 8 vs. Northside Sept. 15 vs. Glenvar Sept. 22 BYE Sept. 29 at Salem Oct. 6 at Cave Spring Oct. 13 vs. Christiansburg Oct. 20 at Blacksburg Oct. 27 vs. Pulaski County Nov. 3 vs. Patrick Henry