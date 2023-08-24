DALEVILLE — Jamie Harless knows his 2022 squad could’ve gone further than it did.

After a one-loss regular season, the Lord Botetourt High School football team rolled through the first two rounds of the playoffs before facing Christiansburg in the Region 3D championship, where it was stifled in a 34-7 loss on its home field.

Harless took responsibility for the defeat.

“When we played that night, we played horribly. I did a horrible job preparing,” the coach said. “That’s not taking anything away from Christiansburg, but we beat some really good football teams last year, and I didn’t feel like the performance in that game was indicative of who we were.”

But with a huge chunk of their roster back for the 2023 season, including at least 16 returning starters, the Cavaliers are emphasizing mental preparation — something they’ve been focusing on since that bitter November loss. The Cavaliers, now two years removed from back-to-back state championship appearances, are aiming to get back to the Class 3 final four.

“We’ve been working over the summer, and also been mentally and physically preparing ourselves for this season to come … and also get back what we have lost these past two years,” senior lineman DJ Toliver said. “We have something special for this year.”

The main aspect of that preparation, Harless said, is constantly trying to build a culture based on teachings that every moment is important and that a team cannot get to a point of contentment where it can start slacking off. Maintaining humility is crucial.

“The worst thing you can do is work your butt off and then relax in a moment where it’s sudden death,” said Harless, entering his 12th season as head coach. “And you end up losing your opportunity because you didn’t stay focused.”

Among Lord Botetourt’s returners is reigning Blue Ridge District Most Valuable Offensive Back Jakari Nicely, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior who is once again taking the reins at quarterback. Nicely, who also earned an all-state first-team selection, will have a heap of weapons to work with, including junior Tristan Overbay (5-10, 195), senior Cade Lang (5-11, 185) and senior tight end Kendal Howard (6-3, 255).

“He’s one of those kids who a father would want to marry his daughter, who you’d want as an employee,” Harless said of Nicely. “The list goes on, he’s just a great kid, and to boot, he’s tough as nails, very coachable, cares about winning and cares about doing things that are necessary.”

Howard, along with Toliver and senior Kesean Anderson (6-3, 330), make up a large piece of the Cavaliers’ offensive and defensive lines, and have drawn the attention of FBS schools. Howard is the second-ranked defensive tackle in the state, according to ESPN, and has committed to Wake Forest, while Anderson is the third-ranked offensive lineman and has committed to Ohio. Toliver is uncommitted at the moment but is the fourth-ranked offensive lineman and has received offers from Penn State, North Carolina and Louisville.

“We’ve been working down there, running the chutes just about every chance we get, running offensive plays, continuous game-conditioning,” Toliver said. “We’re going to be moving some folks.”

Though he likes the strength of his linemen, Harless said he wants them to have more tenacity in the trenches.

“They’re tough kids, but I want to see a different level of toughness. I want to see them get a little bit of red in their eyes,” he said. “Sometimes I think we forget, in the game of football, we don’t have to be so gentle about everything we do, so I’d like to see a little bit more bite.”

Lord Botetourt gets off and running right away with a Week 1 trip to Lynchburg to face E.C. Glass in a rematch of last year’s season opener, which was the Cavaliers’ only loss of the regular season. Lord Botetourt will host Pulaski County in the teams’ first meeting since 2008 (Botetourt is 0-5-1 all-time against Pulaski) in Week 3.

The Cavaliers travel to 2022 Class 2 semifinalist Appomattox County in Week 4 and host Olympic, a Charlotte, North Carolina squad that went 11-1 last year, in Week 5.

“The nondistrict, it is what it is, but we’re getting to find out who we are pretty quick,” Harless said. “Then the district is no pushover. There’s really no gimmes on there, not that I feel like.”

The heavy slate will no doubt battle-test Lord Botetourt, which is hungry to reclaim a region title and get back to the state championship game.

“It would mean everything to us,” Toliver said. “The past two years it’s been stolen from us, and it’s time that we finally get back what we lost.”

Lord Botetourt 2023 Schedule Aug. 25 at E.C. Glass Sept. 1 at Blacksburg Sept. 8 vs. Pulaski County Sept. 15 at Appomattox County Sept. 22 vs. Olympic (N.C.) Sept. 29 BYE Oct. 6 vs. Staunton River Oct. 13 at William Byrd Oct. 20 vs. William Fleming Oct. 27 vs. Northside Nov. 3 at Franklin County