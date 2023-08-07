Nick Leftwich might be setting up a new offense at William Fleming High School this season, but he’s insistent that “football is football.”

After serving as an assistant for the Colonels, the former Salem quarterback left the program in May 2021 for the head coaching job at Cave Spring, where he led the Knights to their first winning season in eight years last fall. When former William Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace was named the head coach at E.C. Glass in February, the job opened up for Leftwich, and he was hired in April.

He’s now tasked with trying to bring William Fleming its first winning season since the 2020 season that was delayed until spring 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I loved it over there [at Cave Spring], this was just a unique opportunity for me and I’m excited to be back,” Leftwich said. “I think the kids are excited that I’m back in this role, and we’re just going to keep plugging away and try to be a successful football team.”

Leftwich, who was on the Colonels’ coaching staff in the spring of 2021 when the team won a region title and reached the Class 5 state semifinals, said he isn’t looking at the past two seasons where they finished 3-7 and 5-6. Instead, he’s emphasizing a team motto of having the right attitude, and so far he’s seen good energy and a strong work ethic from his squad.

“No matter what’s happened in the past, we’re focused on now, the future, and our first priority today is today,” he said. “We’re not worried about Monday, we’re not worried about [our scrimmage with] Princeton next Saturday, we’re worried about today.”

The new offense Leftwich is installing is an I-formation scheme, although the spread and other formations are a part of his playbook. That involves lining up differently, disguising coverages and no longer operating out of the shotgun.

He said his players have shown excitement over the change, and practicing with it has steadily become smoother.

“It’s just different,” he said. “They’ve been in shotgun for several years and getting under center’s a little different, and just understanding downhill run play and things like that, but football is football, no matter what offense or defense you run.”

Returning running back Malachi Coleman said learning Leftwich’s system has been simple.

“You’ve just got to know your holes. It’s pretty easy if you really pay attention,” Coleman said. “It’s all about all 11 doing their job on the field, and if all 11 are doing their job, then the offense is going to work.”

Fleming’s offense was run last year by quarterback Devin Johnson, who has graduated, so sophomore Jycer Preston will take over duties under center, while starting receiver Kyah Jordan will serve as his backup.

Leftwich said he has at least five returning players on offense, including skill players such as receiver Kron Ferguson, but he’s thrilled about his linemen with players such as Mike Finley and Alex Moorman.

Defensively, the Colonels will operate out of a 4-2-5 formation with at least six returners.

“I’m a four-front guy. That’s my take on it and that’s what we’re going to do here, and I think we’ve got guys who can really be successful in that system,” Leftwich said. “There are several guys we’ve got, but it’s a team thing. It’s not one or two guys who make a team successful, it’s the 11 who are on the field at a time.”

On its regular season slate, William Fleming will meet four teams that finished with winning records last year, including back-to-back matchups with Salem (10-3 last year) and Region 5C rival Patrick Henry (9-3 last year) in Weeks 3 and 4. The Colonels will host the Spartans and make the short trip across town to play the Patriots.

They’ll also meet region foe Albermale (8-3 last year) on the road in Week 2 and head to Daleville in Week 9 to face Blue Ridge District opponent Lord Botetourt (11-2 last year). They’ll open at home against Hidden Valley (3-8 last year), and also get some reprieve with a Week 8 contest at Northside (0-10 last year).

“Our job is to kick the other team’s butt and their job is to kick ours,” Leftwich said. “We’re trying to go 1-0 each week, I don’t care who you are. I don’t care where we play, I don’t care who we’ve got. If we’ve got 11 on the field who are willing to compete and do what we ask them to do, I think we’ll be fine.”

William Fleming 2023 Schedule Aug. 25 - vs. Hidden Valley Sept. 1 - at Albemarle Sept. 8 - vs. Salem Sept. 15 - at Patrick Henry Sept. 22 - BYE Sept. 29 - vs. Halifax County Oct. 6 - vs. William Byrd Oct. 13 - at Northside Oct. 20 - at Lord Botetourt Oct. 27 - vs. Franklin County Nov. 3 - at Staunton River