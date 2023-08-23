The Northside High School football team is tired of the constant reminders of how many games it has lost in a row.

From others poking fun about their schneid to that disheartening number being continually thrown at head coach Scott Fisher, the Vikings are raring to get that monkey off their back.

“We’ve been hearing about it all year,” junior running back Mykell Harvey said. “Everybody’s been making jokes, so we’re just coming into our first game all business.”

Northside enters the 2023 regular season having lost 12 straight games, dating back to the end of the 2021 season. It went winless last year, so the program looks to add at least one tally to the win column this fall.

Fisher attributes the Vikings’ woes in 2022 to the youth of his squad, but with eight starters returning on offense and eight more veterans on defense, he hopes to build on the positives of last year with a more physically prepared roster.

“We had to get stronger, we got stronger, we had to be smarter, we got smarter. We’ve done what we needed to do to be a better football team, and the kids have responded to that, Fisher said. “We are 100% better now than we were toward the end of the season last year.”

Among Northside’s offensive returners, sophomore Angel Rigney (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) is back for his second season as starting quarterback, running the Vikings’ true spread offense, and has junior Mykell Harvey (6-2, 165) as a receiver to throw to. Darrion King (5-6, 145), who Fisher said could be the best player on the team, joins the Vikings as a freshman, and junior Javin Gibson will double as a quarterback and receiver.

Fisher wants the identity of this year’s team to be the ability to have an effective ground game, and by doing so, control the ball and shorten games.

“Not to ask one person to do so much. It’s going to be a team-carried event, and it seems to be working O.K,” he said. “We’ll probably have some explosive plays, but we want to be able to run the football.”

Harvey said it’ll be key for he and his teammates to stay disciplined this season in order to have a better, more effective offense, which was shut out six times last year and averaged 6.6 points a game.

“I think we need to pay attention to the cadence more, and just block for each other as a team,” he said. “Last year was a learning experience for the freshmen, so when the offseason came we just grew as a team and we all came together.”

On defense, sophomore Troy Collins returns to middle linebacker for Northside’s five-man front, headlined by junior Curtis Burns (5-11, 250) at nose guard. Logan Saul, Jason Taylor, Brandon Wright (6-1, 253) and Myke Carter (6-2, 230), among others, are also back in the trenches.

“We just stay committed,” Fisher said. “All of our coaches have done everything we could do to make us a better football team, and I think it’s working.”

Northside’s schedule doesn’t get any easier. The Vikings will face nine of the same 10 opponents from 2022, with the one it isn’t seeing again, Patrick Henry, being replaced by Heritage, which reached the Class 3 state championship game last season.

“I’d put our schedule up against anybody’s. Some of the kids are like, ‘Hey, Coach, why are we playing these guys?’ And I say, ‘Don’t you want to see where you stand as a football team?’ You want to play the best competition you can play, so that’s how I feel about it,” Fisher said.

Northside 2023 schedule Aug. 25 - vs. Pulaski County Sept. 1 - at Cave Spring Sept. 8 - at Hidden Valley Sept. 15 - vs. Salem Sept. 22 - BYE Sept. 29 - vs. Heritage Oct. 6 - at Franklin County Oct. 13 - vs. William Fleming Oct. 20 - at Staunton River Oct. 27 - at Lord Botetourt Nov. 3 - vs. William Byrd