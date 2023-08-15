The Patrick Henry High School football team made some historic strides during the 2022 season.

The Patriots captured their first-ever share of the River Ridge District title, snapped a 28-year losing skid to perennial powerhouse Salem and won nine games for the first time since 2000.

Now, as the 2023 season approaches, Patrick Henry is looking to build off those accomplishments, armed with double-digit returning players who have spent at least three seasons in the starting lineup.

One of those returners, senior linebacker Bodie Kahoun, said his squad has made more progress at this point in the preseason than in any of his previous years on the team.

“It helps in so many ways,” Kahoun said. “We know the playbook like the back of our hand, and I feel like, with knowing that, it’s easier to get things done faster overall.”

Kahoun, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound Notre Dame commit, is the No. 11 ranked player in Virginia, according to 247Sports, and the anchor of a Patriots defensive unit that operates out of an odd stack formation. Patrick Henry averaged less than 19 points allowed per game last year, allowing less than 10 in five, including one shutout.

On the other side of the ball, senior Joey Beasley (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) is back for his third season as starting quarterback, running the Patriots’ no-huddle, spread offense, and will have Kahoun, as well as third-year starter Kwalei Carter (5-foot-11, 180 pounds), among others, to throw to.

Senior Ar’Juan Webb (6-foot, 210 pounds), a four-year starter, will lead ground game duties at running back.

“A lot of different guys will touch the ball,” Patrick Henry head coach Alan Fiddler said. “We try not to be one dimensional in anything we do.”

While all nine of the Patriots’ victories last year were won by multiple possessions, its two losses were sustained by narrow margins, eight points and six points, to Brookville and Cave Spring, respectively. Both of those opponents are back on the slate this season, and taking on Brookville in Week 1 is especially significant for Patrick Henry, which has lost its last two season openers to the Bees.

“You always want to beat a team at least once, and we’ve always had a little smack-talking action with them,” Kahoun said. “We’re going down there for our first game and opening up with a big one.”

Other notable contests include a Week 2 matchup with E.C. Glass, a juggernaut the Patriots haven’t faced since 2008, and of course a mammoth game against Salem in Week 5.

“For some reason it seems like everybody’s our rival, and we’ve got a lot of games to play before we get to them,” Fiddler said. “Every year is a process, and the thing about football is, you’ve got to start from the beginning. What we did last year was great, but that really has no bearing on what’s going to happen two weeks from now.”

Patrick Henry is also making the shift from Region 5D to 5C, which houses schools like L.C. Bird, Douglas Freeman and William Fleming. The move will help lighten the travel load during playoff time, relieving the Patriots of four-hour road trips to the Fredericksburg area and instead sending them to the Richmond area.

“It’s very relieving, instead of going up to Northern Virginia, which is always annoying,” Kahoun said. “It’s never fun to go do that, so we’d only be going over to Richmond, which is a lot closer.”