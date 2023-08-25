DUBLIN — Cam Akers has repeatedly said his squad was 17 points away from a 7-3 record last season.

There were some close defeats, such as a three-point loss to Christiansburg and a seven-point defeat to out-of-state opponent Tennessee High School, that could have rewarded the Pulaski County football team with a winning record. But instead, the team finished 4-6 for the second straight year.

So the goal this year is to play to the final whistle every week and stay competitive for all 48 minutes.

“We’ve got to learn to finish games,” said Akers, the Pulaski County coach. “We’ve got to do a better job as coaches, and we’ve got to reflect that on the field with our players.”

A major positive toward achieving that goal has been the assurance that Akers is continuing to serve as head coach. In April 2022, Akers, then an assistant, was named interim head coach after Mark Dixon took an indefinite leave of absence for medical reasons. It was unknown if Dixon would be returning to the Cougars, and if Akers would continue to lead the program, until mid-August 2022 when Akers’ interim tag was removed ahead of the regular season.

Akers said it’s been nice having a full year with the team in his role, joining the players in the weight room during the offseason and getting to know them. It’s helped make operations more consistent, which is crucial as he establishes a flexbone option offense.

“It’s been huge getting to work with him more, especially over the summer with this new offense that we’ve installed,” junior slotback Chase Lawrence said. “So getting all those reps in has been essential to having a good year.”

Akers, whose Cougars will use the triple option out of the flexbone formation, said he has several athletes who can rotate into the several skill-position spots on the field. He is working with two quarterbacks, senior Chris Gallimore and sophomore Bryant Nottingham, who will operate the system.

Pulaski County does not have a single senior on the offensive line, but Akers said he’s seen a lot of growth from his guys in the trenches, such as juniors Hunter Hill and Aiden Moore.

“Any offense that’s done incorrectly is not going to work,” Lawrence said. “But especially this offense, if it’s done correctly, it can be really effective.”

On the other side of the ball, the Cougars will run a 3-4 pressure defense that is based on movement. Its main objective will be keeping offensive gains to a minimum, something the Cougars struggled with last year.

“Last year we gave up some big plays that hurt us in games,” Akers said. “So our goal is to tackle better in space and rally to the ball.”

Akers will have the benefit of nine seniors to help pick up slack on the field.

“They’re guys who lift up our underclassmen, they’re leaders in the weight room, they’re leaders out here in practice,” Akers said. “I’ve been very pleased with our senior leadership, and I think that’s big for any football program, to have a strong group of seniors who believe in what you do philosophically.”

Pulaski County has made the move from Class 4 to Class 3 as the school’s enrollment has declined, but Akers said it won’t be a step down in competition.

On its schedule, Pulaski County will face eight of the same opponents, including rematches with Christiansburg and Cave Spring (a 12-2 loss last year).

The Cougars’ new foes both come in the first month of the season in the form of Lord Botetourt (which the Cougars haven’t played since 2008), in Week 3, and West Virginia’s Princeton in Week 4. Pulaski County doesn’t have a home game until Week 5 against Christiansburg, getting a bye in Week 2, and will in fact be on the road six times this year.

“We want to challenge our kids with a tough schedule,” Akers said. “I don’t think there’s any point and time during the season that we can gasp and take a breath, so we have got to be in constant preparation because there’s good coaching on our schedule and there’s a lot of good football players we’re going to have to play.”

Pulaski County 2023 Schedule Aug. 25 at Northside Sept. 1 BYE Sept. 8 at Lord Botetourt Sept. 15 at Princeton (W.Va.) Sept. 22 vs. Christiansburg Sept. 29 at Patrick Henry Oct. 6 vs. Salem Oct. 13 at Blacksburg Oct. 20 vs. Graham Oct. 27 at Hidden Valley Nov. 3 vs. Cave Spring

Contact Matt Case at mcase@roanoke.com 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Matt Case Follow Matt Case Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false