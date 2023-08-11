Hunter Shepherd wants to make every football team dread having to face Cave Spring.

When the former Staunton River defensive coordinator was first announced as the next head coach of the Knights in May, he said he wanted to establish a high level of physicality within the program, and now only two weeks away from the season opener, he’s eager to showcase that trait on the gridiron.

“Every game we step into, our entire job is to make that other team hate to play us,” Shepherd said. “They will be beat-up, they will be bruising. When they walk off that field, they don’t want to see us again.”

Shepherd, who played football at William Byrd and Division III Averett University, has taken over a Cave Spring program that experienced a culture change and turnaround under former head coach Nick Leftwich, achieving its first winning season since 2014 with a 6-5 mark last year.

Leftwich left the Knights after two seasons in April for the head coaching job at William Fleming, but Shepherd said he and his predecessor have similar attitudes when it comes to running a football team, and he hopes to continue developing what Leftwich founded.

“He’s going to win games by beating other teams up, and he did a good job the last two years of changing this program back around and instilling some of that mindset,” Shepherd said. “And I’m just going to keep building on that.”

The Knights offense will operate mainly out of the I-formation, although Shepherd said he has the athletes to entertain a spread formation on occasion. They’re currently tasked with replacing starting quarterback Carter Jeffords, and a competition between senior Reece Tibey and sophomore Garrett Lonker is underway at practice.

Shepherd is particularly excited about his receiver corps, a senior trio composed of the 6-foot-3 Owen Sweeney, 5-foot-9 Kam Geralds and 6-foot-1 Braden Gromada, while the 6-foot, 200-pound Kent Ray and 6-foot-4, 204-pound Briggs Smithson provide size and strength at tight end.

Running backs Moe Tolliver (5-foot-11, 160 pounds) and Jackson Steffen (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) provide a one-two punch of speed and power in the ground game.

On the other side of the ball, Cave Spring will be based out of a 3-4 front but won’t shy away from jumping to a four- or five-man front depending on its opponent. Sweeney will handle outside linebacker duties, while Smithson will serve on the inside and Ray will be positioned as the backside linebacker. The 6-foot-1, 275-pound Preston Lonker will anchor the defensive line.

For their regular season slate, the Knights will meet five of the same squads they picked up victories against in their landmark campaign last year, including Region 3D foes Hidden Valley, Northside and Pulaski County, and River Ridge District adversary Patrick Henry. Shepherd isn’t adding tallies to his win column just yet, however, since a new season is just that.

“A lot of those teams fluctuate year-in and year-out, and we do too,” he said. “We’ll look a lot different than we did last year, so I’m not counting those wins as wins, and not counting the losses as losses either. We’re going to take it one game at a time, and we’ll see who we end up being towards the end of the season.”

Its condition towards the end of the season will be crucial as Cave Spring looks to end a decade-long playoff victory drought, Shepherd’s main goal. The Knights are 0-5 in postseason action since 2012, highlighted by a gut-wrenching double overtime loss to Bassett in the first round just last fall.

“Losing to Bassett put a really bad taste in my mouth, so I really just want to get back and win a couple [playoff games] at least,” Sweeney said. “For my senior year it’d be really great just to win one at least, just to go out having won the first playoff game in 11 years.”

Cave Spring 2023 Schedule Aug. 25 vs. Western Albemarle Sept. 1 vs. Northside Sept. 8 at Glenvar Sept. 15 at Christiansburg Sept. 22 vs. Blacksburg Sept. 29 at William Byrd Oct. 6 vs. Hidden Valley Oct. 13 at Patrick Henry Oct. 20 vs. Salem Oct. 27 BYE Nov. 3 at Pulaski County