VINTON — Brad Lutz said his players’ jerseys fit differently this year.

After a 2022 season where the William Byrd High School football team showed glimpses of its potential, players have gotten bigger and stronger over the last several months, an example of the growing commitment the program has seen.

That boost, coupled with a level of experience not seen in Vinton in a while, has Lutz feeling quite optimistic about this year’s prospects.

“It’s crystal clear what needs to be done, we’ve just been waiting on this season to arrive,” he said. “And it’s finally here.”

Lutz is coming into his sixth season as head coach of the Terriers without having to juggle around an abundance of inexperienced underclassmen tasked with taking up varsity minutes on the field. Rather, out of the 74 student-athletes in the program, he’s able to not only return juniors and seniors to starting positions but build depth around them.

It’s a part of a continued effort to build off a losing yet promising 2022 season. William Byrd’s 3-7 finish was an improvement from a winless 2021 campaign, and the Terriers were competitive in all but one contest, losing three games by one possession (39-36 to Hidden Valley, 28-21 to Lord Botetourt and 14-7 to William Fleming) and two by two possessions (36-24 to Franklin County and 19-7 to Staunton River).

at this year’s more experienced squad will have the consistency and ability to execute to come out on top in close games.

“We were close last year, but obviously it wasn’t close enough, so we’ve got to get over that hump,” he said. “And we don’t have a lot of patience at this point as a program because we’re anxious and we’re excited about the opportunity to be successful.”

One of William Byrd’s central returners is quarterback Israel Hairston, a 5-foot-10, 150-pound senior who helped lead the Terriers to three blowout victories last season (42-6 over Liberty, 35-0 over Cave Spring and 37-0 over Northside).

Hairston said it’ll take physicality, attention to detail and accountability to emulate those offensive showings in more games this year, against sturdier competition.

“Really just a ‘next play’ mentality. Not dwelling on the fact that we might have had a bad play or had a bad series, but going on to the next and keep moving forward,” said Hairston, an All-Blue Ridge District first-team selection in 2022. “A mentality that doesn’t quit, doesn’t give up, that always knows that the next play could go our way and the next game could go our way, and if we keep building, eventually they’ll stack up, us winning games.”

Lutz said he plans on using multiple offensive formations and rotating in different players to maintain a well-balanced attack. The running back trio of senior Brayden Andrews (5-foot-11, 177 pounds) senior Lane Shoemaker (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) and junior Jerrett Shepherd (5-foot-9, 150 pounds) are all slated to get plenty of touches.

Seniors Cooper Minnix (6 feet) and Dominic Dulak (6-foot-3) will be top targets for Hairston at receiver, but Lutz said much of the offense is centered around the tight end position based on the athletes who are attending the school. Seniors Ian Vest (6 feet, 215 pounds), Elliott Gaines and John Kiker (6 feet, 215 pounds), as well as junior Jonathan Rosser (6-foot-3, 180 pounds), are all viable options.

The offensive line will be composed of juniors BJ Cheatwood (6 feet, 230 pounds) and Nick Bustamante at tackle, juniors Hayden Lish and Cyrus Adams (5-foot-8) at guard and senior Julian Pantoja (5-foot-7, 249 pounds) at center.

“I feel like if you’re going to win a state championship in the state of Virginia, you have to be able to run the ball, but we also know that we’re going to go up against really good, well-coached teams that can stop the run,” Lutz said. “So we have to be able to have an opportunity to produce offense in other ways.”

On the other side of the ball, Lutz said this year’s defensive line is the largest he’s seen, and he has six players he can rotate in.

On the second line, Kiker and junior Jahdai English will serve as inside linebackers, while Shoemaker and Rosser will sit on the outside. Juniors Braeden Young (5-foot-10, 155 pounds) and Ethan Haston (5-foot-10, 155 pounds), who started as sophomores, are returning cornerbacks, with senior Dexter Gaines expected to see playing time, while Shepherd and Hairston are the last line of defense as the safeties.

“A well-rounded group of not only who we feel like are solid football players, but outstanding young men and the kids we really trust,” Lutz said. “But I can’t speak highly enough about the kids who are in our two-deep, because they’ve really earned an opportunity to be in the mix this year, and we’re going to rotate a lot on defense.”

Very little has changed schedule-wise for the Terriers, who will face the exact same list of opponents from last season. Only the order and locations have changed, with William Fleming coming in Week 7 instead of the season finale and Lord Botetourt coming in Week 8 instead of Week 7. Byrd’s bye remains Week 5.

“There’s a couple different options when it comes to scheduling, and we want to schedule teams that are going to prepare us for an opportunity to play in the playoffs,” said Lutz, whose squad last saw postseason action in 2019. “We do not want to get into the playoffs and feel unprepared, and our schedule prepares us for an opportunity to go to the playoffs and know exactly what we’re getting into.”

Hairston said it’d be satisfying to collect more victories, reach the postseason and maybe even win a playoff game.

of guys have been here for the years where we went 0-9 and went 3-7,” he said. “And it’d just be great for the culture, for our community, to see that this program is building back up and this program is getting ready to explode.”

William Byrd 2023 Schedule Aug. 25 vs. Liberty Sept. 1 vs. Hidden Valley Sept. 8 at Christiansburg Sept. 15 at Bassett Sept. 22 BYE Sept. 29 vs. Cave Spring Oct. 6 at William Fleming Oct. 13 vs. Lord Botetourt Oct. 20 at Franklin County Oct. 27 vs. Staunton River Nov. 3 at Northside