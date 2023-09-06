Times subject to change
Thursday, Sept. 7
Craig County at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Roanoke Catholic at Fishburne Military, 4 p.m.
Alleghany at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.
Bassett at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Blacksburg at Floyd County, 7 p.m.
Bath County at Richwood, 7 p.m.
Carroll County at Galax, 7 p.m.
Cave Spring at Glenvar, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at Narrows, 7 p.m.
Northwood at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Franklin County at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Graham at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Northside at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at James River, 7 p.m.
Halifax County at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Pulaski County at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Marion, 7 p.m.
Martinsville at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Albemarle at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
Radford at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Salem at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Country Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) at North Cross, 7 p.m.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy at Randolph-Henry, 7 p.m.
Bland County at Phelps, 7:30 p.m.
Patrick County at North Stokes, 7:30 p.m.
Byes: Fort Chiswell, Giles, Magna Vista
