For Botetourt, to air is divine

DALEVILLE — We can’t run the ball.

That’s what Lord Botetourt quarterback Jakari Nicely thought when he surveyed Princeton’s six-man front and radar-trained linebackers early in the game on Friday night. In this town, that thought is unheard of, like a kangaroo determining he can’t jump or the pope deciding he can’t pray.

Regardless, it was reality.

“We had to adapt and overcome the situation,” Nicely said.

The ground-hugging Cavaliers morphed into a pass-happy bunch out of necessity, as Nicely threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns to rally Botetourt past the Tigers 28-27 in a thrilling interstate affair.

“We decided we needed to throw the ball, and that was kind of a collective thought process there,” said Botetourt coach Jamie Harless, who earned his 100th victory at the school. “We needed to get it done. That’s how we could win.

“To be honest with you, we had guys running around all night long and they were wide open. Kids stepped up and did something that we normally don’t have to do, and we got a win against what I feel like is a super-quality opponent.”

The visitors from West Virginia carried an unblemished record and a logical plan into this game. The Tigers (3-1) were going to do everything they could to slow the vaunted ground attack of Botetourt (4-1).

“We sold out, and you’ve got to tip your hat,” Princeton coach Chris Pedigo said. “They probably hadn’t thrown for that many yards all year. That’s a good football team, man.”

Nicely put the ball in the air 25 times, connecting on 17 without an interception. He hit tight end Tuck Brookman five times for 149 yards and hooked up seven times with wingback Tristan Overbay.

“We had this pass play that we put in, like, two days ago, and that’s the play we mostly ran the whole game,” Nicely said. “We saw how the linebackers just sat there. Most of the defense kept their eyes on me while the receivers could release anywhere they wanted. We used that to our advantage. We just released them past the defense.”

One such play iced the game with about two minutes remaining. Facing a second and 8 from the LB 33-yard line, Nicely hit an open Brookman over the middle for a 44-yard gain.

Nicely did finish with 114 rushing yards and a pair of overland touchdowns — including the game-winning 10-yard scamper with 8:33 remaining — but he needed 37 grueling carries to get there. It was his arm that decided this one.

“I’ve never seen him throw the ball like that, but I’ve known he always had that in him,” said Botetourt wingback Cade Lang, who made two catches for 65 yards and broke up a potential touchdown pass in the end zone on Princeton’s final possession. “That’s what’s going to take him to the next level. We all knew he could run the ball, but today he showed why he’s the best quarterback in Virginia. He can throw it, too.”

So can Princeton. Tigers quarterback Grant Cochran fired three touchdown passes to Dominick Collins, who also ran back the opening kickoff 95 yards for a score. Collins’ 43-yard scoring grab on the final play of the half gave Princeton a 27-21 lead.

The Tigers wouldn’t score again.

“People ask about adjustments all the time,” Harless said. “But you know what the best adjustment is? Do it right.”

The Cavaliers have done a lot right since a season-opening loss to E.C. Glass. They’ve reeled off four straight victories – including one that broke Riverheads’ 52-game winning streak – and served notice Friday that they have an aerial attack.

“We like to try to stay a little more run-heavy, but we know we can do it if it’s needed,” Brookman said. “It was needed tonight.”