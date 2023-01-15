Former Blacksburg coach Mickey McGuigan remembered for his 'compassion'

Mickey McGuigan racked up plenty of wins and titles as the girls basketball coach at Blacksburg High School.

But McGuigan, who died Friday night, will be remembered for more than that. He will be remembered for the type of person he was.

"Mickey had such a strong sense of compassion," former Blacksburg standout Yolanda Ervin Bronston said Sunday in a teary phone interview from Florida, where she is now a high school girls basketball coach herself. "He was a giver. … He was not ego-driven at all. It was always about his players.

"He's the reason that I'm a coach. And he's the reason that I am like I am with my players — I'm a very player-centered coach.

"Mickey was a constant in my life for 35 years. He was the father I never had, … a big part of my heart. It has a hole in it right now. I don't think I'll ever be the same."

McGuigan steered Blacksburg from 1989 (when Virginia High School League girls basketball was played in the fall) through the 2008-09 season.

He died at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem at the age of 67.

McGuigan's daughter Katy McGuigan said Sunday that her father had recently been diagnosed with metastatic cancer and underwent surgery Jan. 6. She said that after the operation, he developed blood clots and died of a pulmonary embolism.

"He was the best father," Katy McGuigan said in an emotional phone interview. "He was so incredibly supportive and kind and gentle and just the purest soul I've ever known."

McGuigan guided the Bruins to Group AA state titles in the 1992, 1993 and 2002 fall seasons.

"I see myself as a motivator in more of a subtle way," he told The Roanoke Times in 1994. "My job is to let the players know I believe in them."

McGuigan, who won 325 games as Blacksburg's girls basketball coach, was inducted into the Blacksburg High School hall of fame last fall.

"That was probably one of the greatest nights in his life, just seeing the culmination of everything that he built," Katy McGuigan said.

McGuigan preferred to have his players call him by his first name.

"Having someone call me 'Coach' doesn't mean I'm respected. Calling me 'Mickey' doesn't take respect away," McGuigan told The Roanoke Times in 1994.

McGuigan was a graduate of Virginia Tech. He enrolled in the forestry school but later switched his major to elementary education. He eventually became not only a teacher but also a basketball coach, even though he had never played high school basketball himself while growing up in Northern Virginia.

He was promoted from Blacksburg junior varsity assistant to JV head coach in 1984. He also was a varsity assistant under Warren Murphy when Blacksburg won a state title in 1982.

In McGuigan's second season as the varsity head coach, Blacksburg reached the 1990 state title game. That team featured Bronston (who went on to play for Central Connecticut State), Gereme Alvarez (who went on to play for Boston University) and Kim Jackson.

"He had such an excellent basketball IQ," Bronston said of McGuigan. "I literally learned something every day from Mickey. He taught us how to work hard every day. … He's the type of coach that made you want to come to practice every day."

The 1992 team not only won the state crown but also went 27-0. That team included Katie Ollendick (who became a track star at Virginia Tech), Suzanne Moore and Mary Thorn (who went on to play basketball for East Carolina). McGuigan shaved his beard in the locker room after the title game, as he had promised the team he would do if Blacksburg won the crown.

The 1993 team won a second straight state crown. The team went 26-2 that fall. The squad included Thorn, Lisa Price and Meredith Braine.

The squad that won the state title in the fall of 2002 went 29-1. That squad featured sisters Britney and LesLee Anderson; the two had transferred from Meadowbrook High School earlier that year. Britney Anderson, who earned both Group AA and Timesland player of the year honors that season, went on to play for Virginia Tech.

"[McGuigan] immediately made me and my sister, my family, feel connected to the team. He was very concerned about our transition when we moved," said Britney Anderson, who is now an assistant coach at national power Stanford. "You could tell he was a father first, just from how caring he was.

"He was going to tell you things you needed to do better, but he was going to get his point across without yelling."

That 2002 team also included Ashley Young, who went on to play for Radford University. McGuigan was named the Timesland girls basketball coach of the year that season, just as he had been after the 1992 season.

Kim Radford, who was one of McGuigan's assistant coaches, said her mentor "loved, loved, loved" his players.

"He wanted to win, but he was much more about making sure the kids walked away with a great education and a love for basketball," Radford said.

McGuigan had just six losing seasons at Blacksburg.

"He was a heck of a coach — compassionate," Blacksburg boys basketball coach Doug Day said. "He loved his students in the classroom and he loved his players. … He wanted to see them be successful people after they graduated."

McGuigan started the Austin Cloyd Memorial Girls Hoopfest at Blacksburg in memory of former Blacksburg girls basketball player Austin Cloyd, who was killed in the 2007 Virginia Tech shootings. The tournament raised money for the Austin Cloyd Scholarship.

McGuigan's final Blacksburg girls basketball team made the Group AA Division 4 state quarterfinals in the 2008-09 season.

There were good players set to return the following season, so McGuigan opted to step down because he did not want the next coach to be left with an empty cupboard. Murphy had been kind enough to do the same for him in 1989.

McGuigan was succeeded by Roger Henderson, who had been one of his assistants.

"Basketball was just a way for him to be [a] difference-maker," Henderson said of McGuigan. "It was a chance to build relationships with players and be part of their lives.

"A generous spirit."

McGuigan also steered the Blacksburg boys tennis team from 1981-91, winning 112 matches.

After stepping down as Blacksburg girls basketball coach, McGuigan continued to teach math and science at Blacksburg Middle School until his 2017 retirement. He had taught at Harding Avenue Elementary School in Blacksburg before moving to the middle school. He taught in the Montgomery County school system for 40 years.

"He was probably about as kind a man as you'd ever want to meet — always concerned about the students and student-athletes he worked with, always going the extra distance to try to help them," said Blacksburg High School boys soccer coach Shelley Blumenthal, who used to be a guidance counselor at the middle school.

"He was just a tremendous human being."

McGuigan taught Day's daughters when they were in middle school.

"They loved him as a classroom teacher," Day said.

In addition to Katy, McGuigan is survived by his wife, Jane; his son, Scott; and his other daughter, Emily. Funeral arrangements had not yet been set Sunday.

"He's just really, really going to be missed in our community because they don't make them like Mickey anymore," Radford said.