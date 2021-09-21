Former Cave Spring star J.J. Redick retires from the NBA

"The last 30 years of basketball have been beyond my wildest dreams. I never could have imagined that I would have played basketball for this long. After years of youth leagues, AAU, high school basketball, four years at Duke and 15 years in the NBA, I'm retiring from the game that I love so much."

Redick, who was chosen by Orlando with the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, played for six teams in his NBA career. He ranks 15th in NBA history with 1,950 career 3-pointers.

"I will miss the competition," Redick said in the video. "I will miss the routine. I will miss the thrill of playing in front of 20,000 screaming fans. And I'll miss the camaraderie that comes from playing a team sport."

Redick has been a free agent this summer.

"I wanted to give myself some time to reflect and figure out if I wanted to keep playing. It's one of the reasons that I told teams that called during free agency that I would decide later on," he said in the video. "I didn't want to commit to anything until I was sure. Well, I have some clarity now."

Redick signed a two-year contract with New Orleans in the summer of 2019. He averaged 15.2 points, 3.0 3-pointers and 26.4 minutes in 60 games in the 2019-20 season, when he shot 45.3% from 3-point range.