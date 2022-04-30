Former football coach, Franklin County teacher dies at 54

Matt Foutz grew up in Franklin County.

His father was the head football coach at Franklin County High School.

After coaching stops at four other schools, Foutz became an assistant football coach in 2009 at Franklin County before stepping down when his son became old enough to put on shoulder pads.

"He loved this town, this school, this community," Franklin County High Principal Jon Crutchfield said. "Matt Foutz was all Franklin County."

Foutz came home for the final time this week.

He died Wednesday at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after a 13-month battle with cancer that eventually spread to his lungs.

He was 54.

A memorial service will be held for Foutz at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Franklin Heights Church in Rocky Mount. Visitation at the church is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Monday.

Crutchfield said Foutz had not worked at his job as a physical education teacher at the high school after being diagnosed in March 2021. Foutz went on full disability retirement in December before undergoing treatment at the nationally renowned cancer center.

"He was in a lot of pain since probably Easter," the Franklin County principal said. "He never complained. Until then you'd never know he had cancer."

Crutchfield said Foutz most recently was at the high school in February to attend a ceremony for several Franklin County athletes who signed college scholarships.

Until he became ill, Foutz was a fixture at the school, assisting athletes in the Eagles' strength and conditioning program and offering expertise to Franklin County coaches.

Current Franklin County football coach J.R. Edwards said he was the beneficiary of many conversations with Foutz.

"He would tell you tell you like it is, and knew that whether if you liked it or not, it was going to make you better if you listened," Edwards said.

"He made anybody that was around him better."

Foutz's father, Dick Foutz, was Franklin County's longest-serving head football coach with a 10-year stint from 1965-74.

Matt Foutz attended school at Franklin County and North Cross, eventually playing college football at Bridgewater.

He worked as an assistant coach at Amherst County High School and Hargrave Military Academy before becoming the head coach for nine seasons at Chatham High in Pittsylvania County.

Foutz took the head coaching position at Martinsville High in 2007, spending two seasons with the Bulldogs.

"He was solid. What he said he meant. He held the kids accountable," Martinsville athletic director Tommy Golding said. "It's just a tragedy that something like that happened to such a young man."

Foutz left Martinsville and worked as a football assistant at Franklin County under former coach Chris Jones.

Foutz left the staff when his son, Eli, began to rise through the Franklin County program.

"He was out by the time I got here," Edwards said. "But I worked on him every year. We had a lot of football conversations. He was more settled in to be a dad.

"I was fortunate to get to know Matt when I got here seven years ago. He made me better. You can just see it reflected in his family and his kids. They do everything right."

Eli Foutz, a junior, has been Franklin County's starting quarterback for the past two seasons. During the delayed 2020 VHSL season, which was played last spring, and the 2021 season last fall, Matt Foutz watched Franklin County games from a vehicle parked above the field.

Eli Foutz posted a poignant tribute to his father on Twitter.

"It breaks my hear to see you go but I know you're in a better place without pain, love you Dad miss you already," the post read.

Foutz also is survived by his wife, Hila; a daughter, Holland; and two brothers, Scott Foutz and Chad Foutz.

Crutchfield said Foutz's legacy will be measured by the impact the coach had on his students and athletes.

"Matt was one of the nicest guys I've ever come in contact with," he said. "I've lost a friend. He was probably one of the best influences on high school kids of anybody I've ever been around."

