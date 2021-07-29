Former Roanoker and NBA veteran Troy Daniels looking forward to playing in Italy

Troy Daniels is back in town, but he will soon be saying arrivederci to not just Roanoke but the whole United States.
The former William Fleming High School, Virginia Commonwealth and NBA guard will be playing professionally overseas next season for the first time. Two weeks ago, Daniels signed a one-year contract with Olimpia Milano, a European powerhouse in Milan, Italy.
“I am excited. I’m going to embrace this as much as I can, embrace the culture,” Daniels, 30, said in an interview Thursday at his camp at William Fleming. “I’m ready for the challenge.
“To be able to travel the world and play the game that I love and make really good money, it’s an unbelievable feeling for me.”
He will leave his Los Angeles home for Milan next month.
Daniels, who made his NBA debut in March 2014, has played for seven NBA teams. The 2019-20 season marked his seventh full season in the NBA; he split that season between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.
But Daniels was a free agent after the 2019-20 season, and no team picked him up. He spent the entire season working out in case a team wanted to add him.
“It was one of the toughest times in my career,” he said. “It was a very humbling experience for me. Every year I’ve always had a job, and this last year I didn’t have a job.
“I was able to really find who I was and just really be around family a lot. So it was a gift and a curse at the same time.”
Daniels has averaged 6.6 points and 14.9 minutes in his NBA career. He has made 555 3-pointers in 339 NBA games.
“COVID … scared the owners a lot, so them taking a chance on a $2 million deal or a $2.5 million deal, they just didn’t want to do that,” Daniels said. “They’d rather get a two-way guy [who shuffles between the NBA G League and the NBA] and pay him $800,000 instead of paying a vet $2.5 million.
“I would get a phone call almost every week, ‘Hey, we’ve got this team interested. We’ll see where it goes,’ and it never went to anything, so it was very tough.
“I worked out every single day in L.A. with a trainer I have out there, and there were other guys that were in my same position.
“[Owners] went younger because it’s cheaper, which is fine. COVID … messed up our economy, so it’s kind of tough for the owners.”
Daniels did not want to play overseas last season because he figured he would eventually land with an NBA team. But after spending that season out of basketball, he instructed his agent to explore the overseas market for the upcoming season.
“This is big for me, just to get back into the swing of things and start playing basketball again,” he said.
One of Daniels’ new teammates will be former Virginia Tech and NBA point guard Malcolm Delaney, who helped Olimpia Milano reach the EuroLeague final four in May.
Daniels said teams in Greece and Lithuania were also interested in him, but he chose Olimpia Milano because of the caliber of that team. He also liked the idea of living in Milan, where he had once played during a European tour when he was in college.
Playing professionally in Europe will be a new experience for him. After being bypassed in the 2013 NBA Draft, Daniels opted to begin his pro career in the NBA Development League, which is now known as the NBA G League. He jumped from the NBA Development League to the Houston Rockets later that season.
Daniels said his Olimpia Milano salary will be similar to what he would make in the NBA.
He hopes Europe can be a springboard to a return to the NBA.
“The NBA is always going to be my dream,” he said.
Two summers ago, Daniels signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Lakers. He spent the first 4 ½ months of the 2019-20 season playing with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company. But Daniels had no guarantees that he would still be with the Lakers come playoff time. So in March 2020, Los Angeles agreed to waive him. He joined another contender — Denver.
After averaging 4.2 points and 11.1 minutes in 41 games with the Lakers, Daniels averaged 4.3 points and 12.7 minutes in six regular-season games with Denver. He also played in six playoff games with Denver.
The Lakers wound up winning the 2020 NBA championship. The Lakers sent him an NBA championship ring.
“To actually have a championship ring was just an … unbelievable feeling,” he said. “It’s a really, really big accomplishment for me. I literally look at it every day.
“It’s actually being reconstructed for me because it was a little snug. … I wanted to show the campers, but it just wasn’t ready in time.”
Daniels has lived in Los Angeles since he joined the Lakers. He spent some of his free time last season overseeing the building of his new house there. He shares his home with his daughter, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s daughter. But he will head to Italy by himself.
Daniels’ three-day camp for kids age 7-17 began Thursday. Daniels said about 110 kids signed up.
This is the fourth time in the last five years that Daniels has held his “Dream Big” camp at William Fleming; the camp was not held last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Daniels said it was a “no-brainer” to bring the camp back.
“It’s something I want to do for years to come,” he said. “We just want the kids to have fun, … continue to keep letting them know I’m a young kid from Roanoke, Virginia; anything is possible. That’s really my mantra, instilling in them that hey, anything is possible if you come from this city.”