Fort Chiswell boys stunned by long, late 3-pointer from Twin Springs

NICKELSVILLE -- It would have been a shame to waste his highlight-reel dunk in a loss, so Connor Lane took care of that by coming up with a shot for the ages to carry Twin Springs home Friday night.

The Titans rode the basketball rollercoaster before stealing a 52-51 win over shell-shocked Fort Chiswell in a VHSL Class 1 boys quarterfinal after Lane nailed a ridiculously long jump shot with seven seconds left in the game

“I’ve seen him hit those shots in practice all the time,” Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb said. “He works on hitting shots from that deep. He said, ‘I’m scoring and I’m going to win the game,’ and sure enough he did.”

Fort Chiswell had just overcome a one-point deficit to lead 51-49 when Siler Watson converted a tough drive and three-point play for the last of his 28 points with 25.5 seconds to play.

Twin Springs then called a timeout at midcourt with 13.5 on the clock.

After receiving a pass from a teammate, Lane stunned the capacity crowd by going up from nearly 30 feet with the clock ticking at eight or nine seconds.

The quick heave in rhythm from straight away hit nothing but the bottom.

“I told Coach Webb that I was shooting it,” Lane said, explaining his sudden launch. “I think it was about from the blue line [some 10 feet beyond the arc].”

That the Titans, who hit 11-of-25 shots from 3-point range, even had a chance was remarkable. Fort Chiswell led by 11 points with under three minutes to play.

“They shoot the ball really well,” Pioneers coach Derrick Jackson said. “I’m sure they shoot it better here, too. That last one was out near halfcourt.”

Fort Chiswell (23-6) overcame a frightful start — the Pioneers trailed 17-3 after one quarter — by scoring the first 11 points of the fourth period to lead 40-30 with five minutes remaining. The Pioneer edge was still 45-34 with 2:47 left.

But the Titans (19-8) finished the game as they started it, by knocking down 3s after turning the Pioneers over three times with a diamond-and-one press.

As Fort Chiswell went four of five possessions without scoring, Lane drilled two 3-pointers while Bradley Owens and B.J. Castle bagged one each to tie the game at 47. Twin Springs went ahead 49-48 on an Owens layup off an alert feed from Castle with 50 seconds to go, setting up the whirlwind finish.

The Pioneers turned the ball over in the game’s final 4.5 seconds, sending Twin Springs to a semifinal Monday at Auburn.

“Our guys have been in a few games this year that we were in that situation, where we were down late and had to crawl back and gut one out,” Webb said. “I think that’s the fourth game-winner that Connor’s hit for us this year.

Twin Spring’s dynamic duo, juniors Lane and Owens, both scored 20 points to carry the Titans. Lane buried five 3-pointers and Owens knocked down four.

Included in Lane’s showcase were back-to-back dunks that left Twin Springs leading 23-8 with six minutes left in the first half. The first of his two slams was a left-handed follow jam.

“I have no clue where that came from,” the 6-foot-4 Lane said. “Don’t even know what to say about that one. It just happened.”