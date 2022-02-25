Fort Chiswell knocks out defending state champion Parry McCluer in region semifinal

BUENA VISTA — Fort Chiswell’s boys basketball team has rocked the VHSL Class 1 ranks with a powerhouse 1-2 punch.

First, the Pioneers defeated 2020 co-champion Auburn in the Mountain Empire District tournament final.

Friday night, they went after even bigger game.

Fort Chiswell took down 2021 Class 1 champ Parry McCluer on the Fighting Blues’ home court as 6-foot-4 senior Siler Watson scored 28 points and led the Pioneers to a 54-45 victory in the Region 1C semifinals.

The Fort will play for the region title Tuesday against Auburn, which defeated George Wythe 67-48 in the other semifinal.

Parry McCluer’s season and the brilliant career of 6-foot-11 Spencer Hamilton are finished.

“We’ve always wanted them,” Watson said. “We knew they were defending state champs and we could beat them.”

This season was Fort Chiswell’s first recent chance at Parry McCluer in the postseason.

The Pioneers (23-4) dropped from Class 2 after the 2020-21 season.

“Coming down from [Class 2] to [Class 1], it’s a big difference,” Fort Chiswell coach Derrick Jackson said. “We would always get to that semifinal. Floyd [County] got us last year. Before that, it would always be Radford or Martinsville.”

Fort Chiswell’s first-half performance went a long way toward the victory.

The Pioneers used a 21-4 second quarter to build a 30-12 halftime lead as a trapping 2-3 zone shut down Parry McCluer’s attack.

The Fighting Blues went 0 for 11 in the second quarter and two of their three field goals in the first half were banked-in 3-pointers from the head of the key.

“We got off to a terrible start,” Parry McCluer coach Mike Cartolaro said. “Give them credit. They were the aggressors.”

Up by 18 at halftime, Watson knew the game was not over, however.

“We knew we had to keep it going and not let up. We knew they wouldn’t let down.”

He was right.

Hamilton, battling cramps, and guard Jalen Mitchell, hampered by a left shoulder injury, led a Parry McCluer comeback that had the Blues trailing just 47-44 with 1:53 to play in the deafening gymnasium.

“We challenged our guys at halftime,” Cartolaro said. “It was a character check.”

With the game on the line, Watson put his versatile skills on display.

First, he drove the lane and delivered a deft bounce pass to Alex Vaught for a layup and a 49-44 lead.

Then he dropped the hammer with a steal and a drive to the bucket where Hamilton awaited.

Watson challenged the big man, scored and was fouled. He completed the three-point play for a 52-44 lead that was too much for the defending state champs to overcome.

Jackson said his star is accustomed to playing against big men on the AAU circuit.

“He plays against that length a lot,” the Fort Chiswell coach said. “He’s used to seeing that, where with some kids it might faze them. That’s a strong part of his game, going to the hole.”

Few 6-11 high school players have Hamilton’s offensive arsenal.

In his final game, Hamilton scored 24 points, including three 3-pointers, to go with 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots. He finishes his career with 1,309 points in 64 games.

“He gets a lot of attention,” Cartolaro said. “He can’t move without somebody being there. Had he played a full season last year … we only played 13 games … he would easily be the all-time leading scorer here.”

