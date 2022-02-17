Fortunate son: 13 years after adoption from Ethiopia, Hidden Valley senior wrestling toward a goal

Hidden Valley High School senior J.B. Dragovich will walk into Salem Civic Center on Friday intent on one thing: winning a VHSL Class 3 state wrestling championship.

Dragovich holds a perfect 31-0 record in 2022 and owns five titles at invitational tournaments in the 120-pound weight class, but a VHSL gold medal has proven elusive.

Dragovich placed third in 2019 at 106 pounds, was the state runner-up in 2020 at 113 pounds, and lost a year ago in the semifinals at 120 and took third place.

He has produced a 93-19 record at the suburban Roanoke County high school.

However, 13 years ago he was living in his native Ethiopia in danger of becoming a statistic.

Located on the Horn of Africa, the country has been estimated to have as many at 4.5 million orphaned children and up to 10,000 children living on the streets in Addis Ababa, the capital.

J.B. had a home and a mother, but she became ill and gave the 4-year-old up for adoption.

That's when Tony and Shari Dragovich entered the picture.

And J.B. met his match.

<><><>

Shari Monke grew up in Mount Olive, Illinois, as a daughter of a third-generation farmer.

Tony Dragovich was a year older in the same town, the son of a coal miner.

The high school sweethearts headed north to college, Tony to play football at the University of Chicago and Shari to pursue a teaching career through Loyola University.

They married in 1997 and soon started a family, which grew quickly to three sons, Wyatt, Isaac and Sam.

But the farmer's daughter wanted to grow the family, and she remembered something that caught her fancy as a child.

"A couple in our former church adopted in South Korea," she said. "I was a little kid and that really captured my attention ... 'Wow, you can do that.' It's something that kind of stuck with me."

Tony was completing his residency as a pain management physician in North Carolina when the couple seriously began think about adopting another child.

"We initially looked into China, but we found out we wouldn't qualify because they added a bunch of rules, so we started looking at other places," Shari said. "Someone said 'Have you ever thought about Ethiopia?' "

Tony and Shari liked the idea, and that went double.

They decided to adopt two children, a 5-year-old boy named Biruk and a 4-year-old girl, Selame.

"We started off thinking we would adopt one kiddo," Shari said. "We were willing to take kids aged 0 to 5, which is a little bit different. Most people want babies or infants, but we already did that three times."

"About halfway through the process I kept thinking that we could bring home two kids, we could save two kids. My husband said, 'OK, but if you want to bring home two kids we're doing this one time.' "

Other than the fact Tony was stationed at Fort Bragg and serving a six-month deployment in Baghdad with the Army, the adoption process went relatively smoothly.

"Four months into his deployment got phone call saying, 'Hey, there's a match with two kids in Ethiopia,'" Shari said. "Here's their pictures. Here's the date to go get them and go to court.

"There was a little bit of a point where I thought, 'Gosh, I could be going to Ethiopia to pick up kids by myself.'"

The trip fit Tony's schedule and the couple flew to Addis Ababa by way of Paris.

After spending time with the two children in a transition home, it was time to give their two adopted children new names.

Shari and Tony reached into the Bible and held on to their kids' past and welcomed Joshua Biruk (J.B.) and Rebekah Selame (Risa) Dragovich.

The new family left Africa and headed home with two new children and slightly mixed emotions.

"For me it was like, 'Oh my God, I'm taking home somebody else's kids. What am I doing?'" Shari said.

"Clearly, adoption is a gift and it's beautiful. But at the same time, adoption doesn't happen because everything has been great in somebody else's life. Adoption happens out of loss."

<><><>

J.B. Dragovich has few memories of his transition to American life other than conspicuous consumption.

"I remember seeing a plane and seeing cars," he said. "I had never seen that kind of stuff. Coming to America, everybody had a soccer ball, just tons of toys everywhere.

"I just remember walking into the house and seeing all these things, big rooms, having a dog. I never imagined being able to have a dog."

J.B. spoke Amharic when he arrived in the U.S. It took at least sixth months for J.B. and Risa to become conversational in English with their new family.

"There's a lot of research that says for every year that your child has not been with you in your care and stabiility, it's going to take at least that many years for them to fully bond and for your family to feel like a whole family," Shari said.

"It's a really long on-ramp."

Sports, in the form of family soccer games, became the bonding element.

Tony brought the competitive nature from his four-year college football career to the family games. The kids bought in with blood, sweat and tears.

"It was two years before nobody either got thrown out of the game for having a bad attitude or nobody cried or nobody got in a fight," Tony said.

Nevertheless, the family drew close.

"It's good we had that sports early on that really spoke their language and we didn't have a common language any other way," Shari said. We could all speak that language of sports.

"I said, 'We can do this! Team Dragovich! With a family of seven!' "

<><><>

Shari homeschooled all her children until the family moved to Roanoke in 2013.

By then, Wyatt was ready to begin a football career at Hidden Valley with Sam to follow.

Middle son Isaac attended Faith Christian and had a wrestling background.

J.B. took notice.

Isaac was prone to tossing neighborhood kids around the family rec room.

"J.B. would see that and say, 'I want to do that,' " Tony said.

"He was just a natural. As a rookie, never wrestling in his life, he won a couple tournaments."

J.B. tried baseball as a young child and played varsity football at Hidden Valley, starting on the 2021 team at defensive back.

He skipped his junior year of football to devote even more time to wrestling, but returned last fall to team up with Sam, the starting quarterback for the Titans.

"I think he got a little overwhelmed with wrestling," Sam said. "I think [football] helped him with that this year, where he could take his mind off it a little bit.

"He was ready to do something else and then get back to it, because wrestling is his life."

Sam, 6-foot-4, and J.B., 5-foot-6, are distinct personalities. They have different circles of friends. They're not built the same. They don't look alike.

But don't tell either one they're not brothers.

"Some people were like, 'You're step-brothers?' No, we're actual brothers," Sam said.

"I felt like it was just instantly. 'This is my brother. I love him.' It's been that way ever since."

J.B. left a much older natural brother behind in Ethiopia. He does not know the identity his biological father.

He remains in contact with his mother by telephone and says her health is improving.

"Being young, knowing my mom was there and leaving, it was super sad for me," he said. "But my perception now is a lot different than it was then. It makes a lot of sense why.

"I don't really have any desire to return there, but I want to see my mom again. It's hard to focus on that now. I feel like that will take care of itself."

J.B. feels the same way about this weekend's tournament, where he has not yet reached the top of the podium.

He hopes for a college wrestling career and badly wants a state championship, but the 120-pounder is bigger than that now.

"It would feel good to end off on a high note, but there's more to wrestling than winning titles for me," he said. "I'll go chase the next goal and get the most out of the moment.

Just say he has adopted a new focus.

"A lot of things could be a lot different," he said. "I could maybe not be in America right now, maybe not be wrestling. I might now be alive right now. I'm super fortunate."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.