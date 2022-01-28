 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four Rockbridge County wrestlers win Valley District titles

  • 0
Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy)

BRIDGEWATER -- Thomas Maxwell (138 pounds), Zeke Mohr (145), Jacob Campbell (170) and Brice Hall (195) won individual championships Thursday in the Valley District wrestling tournament at Turner Ashby High School.

Maxwell, Campbell and Hall all won by pins as Rockbridge finished third in the team standings behind Turner Ashby and Broadway.

Sawyer Hattersley (220) placed second for the Wildcats

 

VALLEY DISTRICT

Team scores

1. Turner Ashby (TA) 202, 2. Broadway (Bway) 161, 3. Rockbridge County (Rock) 128, 4. Spotswood (Spot) 85 1/2.

Championship finals

106 pounds: Bryce Farley (TA) p. Gavin Diehl (Bway), 3:04; 113: Kyle Brown (TA) d. Matthew Ford (Spot), 7-4; 120: Jesse Miller (Bway) d. Hunter Blosser (TA), 9-5; 126: Jay Bowman (TA) p. Matthew Cox (Bway), 2:22; 132: Feodor Dronov (Bway) d. Nate Wilkins (TA), 12-10, OT; 138: Thomas Maxwell (Rock) p. Daniel Rogers (TA), 1:56; 145: Zeke Mohr (Rock) d. Joshua Hartman (Spot), 5-3; 152: Wyatt Haskell (TA) p. Caiden Jones (Bway), :39; 160: Jackson Wells (Bway) p. Tyler Balint (TA), :43; 170: Jacob Campbell (Rock) p. Drake Garrison (Bway), 4:41; 182: Aidan Wimer (Bway) p. Aiden Gillette (TA), 5:37; 195: Brice Hall (Rock) p. Cohen McDorman (TA), 3:10; 220: Kevin Knight (TA) p. Sawyer Hattersley (Rock), 1:28; 285: Daniel Offenbacker (TA) p. Ryan Rager (Bway), 3:15.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert