Four Rockbridge County wrestlers win Valley District titles

BRIDGEWATER -- Thomas Maxwell (138 pounds), Zeke Mohr (145), Jacob Campbell (170) and Brice Hall (195) won individual championships Thursday in the Valley District wrestling tournament at Turner Ashby High School.
Maxwell, Campbell and Hall all won by pins as Rockbridge finished third in the team standings behind Turner Ashby and Broadway.
Sawyer Hattersley (220) placed second for the Wildcats
VALLEY DISTRICT
Team scores
1. Turner Ashby (TA) 202, 2. Broadway (Bway) 161, 3. Rockbridge County (Rock) 128, 4. Spotswood (Spot) 85 1/2.
Championship finals
106 pounds: Bryce Farley (TA) p. Gavin Diehl (Bway), 3:04; 113: Kyle Brown (TA) d. Matthew Ford (Spot), 7-4; 120: Jesse Miller (Bway) d. Hunter Blosser (TA), 9-5; 126: Jay Bowman (TA) p. Matthew Cox (Bway), 2:22; 132: Feodor Dronov (Bway) d. Nate Wilkins (TA), 12-10, OT; 138: Thomas Maxwell (Rock) p. Daniel Rogers (TA), 1:56; 145: Zeke Mohr (Rock) d. Joshua Hartman (Spot), 5-3; 152: Wyatt Haskell (TA) p. Caiden Jones (Bway), :39; 160: Jackson Wells (Bway) p. Tyler Balint (TA), :43; 170: Jacob Campbell (Rock) p. Drake Garrison (Bway), 4:41; 182: Aidan Wimer (Bway) p. Aiden Gillette (TA), 5:37; 195: Brice Hall (Rock) p. Cohen McDorman (TA), 3:10; 220: Kevin Knight (TA) p. Sawyer Hattersley (Rock), 1:28; 285: Daniel Offenbacker (TA) p. Ryan Rager (Bway), 3:15.
