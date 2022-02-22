Fourth quarter surge helps Cave Spring overtake William Byrd in region quarterfinal

William Byrd threw a scare into Cave Spring’s boys basketball team Tuesday night.

Scare?

How about a combination of “Halloween,” “Friday the 13th” and “Nightmare on Elm Street.”

However, when the curtain finally came down, Cave Spring was on target to reach its final destination.

The Knights trailed for almost the entire first three quarters and did not take the lead for good until the fourth period in a 64-43 homecourt victory in a Region 3D quarterfinal.

Cave Spring (23-1) trailed 31-24 at halftime but outscored the Terriers 24-0 in the final eight minutes to advance to Thursday’s semifinal at home against Abingdon.

Knights coach Jacob Gruse tried to relax his veteran team as they faced a rare halftime deficit.

“At halftime, Coach came down to the locker room and told us just to breathe,” senior guard Owyn Dawyot said.

The Knights breathed a big sigh of relief as Byrd (9-15) threatened a stunning upset, actually increasing the lead to 38-29 in the third quarter behind 18 points from senior wing Camden Richardson and 10 from senior guard Ethan Hairston.

Cave Spring responded by getting the ball to 6-foot-7 junior center Dylan Saunders, whose nine points in a row cut the deficit to 40-38.

“We started feeding the ball to Dylan down low,” Dawyot said. “Dylan’s a great player. When we can start getting it down low to him and we can get energy off that, it helps us out a lot.”

Byrd led 43-40 at the end of the quarter on a 3-pointer by Trevor Ruble, but those were the Terriers’ final points of the game.

Dawyot, who scored a game-high 22 points, opened the fourth quarter with two 3-pointers and a steal and layup. Bryce Cooper, who had 17 points and five first-half steals, added three more buckets for a 54-43 lead that all but ended the suspense.

“Give credit to Byrd,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. “We were supposed to win the game. We had all the pressure on us. They had nothing to lose.

“I think we did a good job of weathering the storm early,” Gruse said. “Our guys did a good job keeping their composure and not panicking. We didn’t try to do anything outside of who we are.”

First-year Byrd coach Brad Greenway would have preferred to see his starting lineup stay on the floor for longer stretches.

Richardson and Ruble each picked up three first-half fouls, and the team’s lone post defender — Ross Divers — joined Richardson with four personals early in the third quarter.

“Twenty-four minutes of giving everything you had and 24 minutes of guys believing and playing together, and laying it on the line,” Greenway said.

“Don’t take anything away from them in that fourth quarter but the game was majorly affected by us having some key contributors on the bench.”

Cave Spring had a first-half concern when Cooper left the game with a leg injury that appeared serious when he first went down. The physical 6-foot-4 senior returned healthy for the second half.

“I planted my foot and my knee locked up and I felt something that did not feel very well,” Cooper said.

Cave Spring survived and advanced while Byrd took solace in staging a solid effort in Greenway’s first season after moving over from his old job as the Terriers’ girls coach.

“I thought we made our mark,” Greenway said. “In the fourth quarter we were with Northside. We were tied going into the fourth quarter with [William] Fleming.

“We had [Lord] Botetourt beat until they hit a 3-pointer.

“Look at the schedule, some of the top teams in the state. They all knew we were there.”

