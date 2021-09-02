Fourth-quarter TD by soph Smith gives George Wythe 14-7 win over Fort Chiswell

George Wythe 14, Fort Chiswell 7
George Wythe;0;0;7;7;—;14
Fort Chiswell;0;7;0;0;—;7
Scoring
FC – Selfe 95 interception return (Petrunyak kick)
GW – Ramey 60 blocked punt return (Patel kick)
GW – T.Smith 1 run (Patel kick)
Highlights
Sophomore Tandom Smith had a 1-yard TD run with 10 minutes to play for the winning score. Freshman Brayden Rainey had the first TD on a 60-yard blocked punt return. Luke Jollay (22-86) and Leyton Fowler (20-69) led the Maroons in rushing. Fort Chiswell led 7-0 on a 95-yard interception return by Logan Selfe. The Pioneers had just 71 yards total offense as Ezra Varney ran for 41 yards on 16 carries.
Narrows 39, Bland County 0
Narrows;25;6;8;0;--;39
Bland County;0;0;0;0;--;0
Scoring
Narr -- Crigger 78 kickoff return (kick failed)
Narr -- Crigger 53 pass from A.McGlothlin (Crigger kick)
Narr -- Pruett 21 pass from A.McGlothlin (kick failed)
Narr -- Perdue 11 run (kick failed)
Narr -- Crigger 33 pass from A.McGlothlin (kick failed)
Narr -- Via 4 run (Pruett 2 run)
Highlights
Carson Crigger returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a TD and caught TD passes of 53 and 33 yards from Aidan McGlothlin, who also hit Kolier Pruett for a 21-yard TD. Reed Perdue had 72 rushing yards and an 11-yard TD run. McGlothlin finished 8 of 10 passing for 189 yards and 3 TDs. Pruett had three catches for 56 yards. Chris Via added a 4-yard TD run.
