Fourth-quarter TD by soph Smith gives George Wythe 14-7 win over Fort Chiswell

Sophomore Tandom Smith had a 1-yard TD run with 10 minutes to play for the winning score. Freshman Brayden Rainey had the first TD on a 60-yard blocked punt return. Luke Jollay (22-86) and Leyton Fowler (20-69) led the Maroons in rushing. Fort Chiswell led 7-0 on a 95-yard interception return by Logan Selfe. The Pioneers had just 71 yards total offense as Ezra Varney ran for 41 yards on 16 carries.