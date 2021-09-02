 Skip to main content
Fourth-quarter TD by soph Smith gives George Wythe 14-7 win over Fort Chiswell
Fourth-quarter TD by soph Smith gives George Wythe 14-7 win over Fort Chiswell

George Wythe 14, Fort Chiswell 7

George Wythe;0;0;7;7;—;14

Fort Chiswell;0;7;0;0;—;7

Scoring

FC – Selfe 95 interception return (Petrunyak kick)

GW – Ramey 60 blocked punt return (Patel kick)

GW – T.Smith 1 run (Patel kick)

Highlights

Sophomore Tandom Smith had a 1-yard TD run with 10 minutes to play for the winning score. Freshman Brayden Rainey had the first TD on a 60-yard blocked punt return. Luke Jollay (22-86) and Leyton Fowler (20-69) led the Maroons in rushing. Fort Chiswell led 7-0 on a 95-yard interception return by Logan Selfe. The Pioneers had just 71 yards total offense as Ezra Varney ran for 41 yards on 16 carries.

Narrows 39, Bland County 0

Narrows;25;6;8;0;--;39

Bland County;0;0;0;0;--;0

Scoring

Narr -- Crigger 78 kickoff return (kick failed)

Narr -- Crigger 53 pass from A.McGlothlin (Crigger kick)

Narr -- Pruett 21 pass from A.McGlothlin (kick failed)

Narr -- Perdue 11 run (kick failed)

Narr -- Crigger 33 pass from A.McGlothlin (kick failed)

Narr -- Via 4 run (Pruett 2 run)

Highlights

Carson Crigger returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a TD and caught TD passes of 53 and 33 yards from Aidan McGlothlin, who also hit Kolier Pruett for a 21-yard TD. Reed Perdue had 72 rushing yards and an 11-yard TD run. McGlothlin finished 8 of 10 passing for 189 yards and 3 TDs. Pruett had three catches for 56 yards. Chris Via added a 4-yard TD run.

