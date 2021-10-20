 Skip to main content
Fowler's 5 TDs power George Wythe over Rural Retreat
Fowler's 5 TDs power George Wythe over Rural Retreat

WYTHEVILLE — Leyton Fowler scored five touchdowns Tuesday night, rushing 22 times for 107 yards and four scores, and he caught a 47-yard TD pass from Luke Jollay as George Wythe defeated Rural Retreat for the 16th time in a row, winning 41-6.

Jollay completed 7 of 12 passes for 115 yards and carried 10 times for 41 yards. Holden Luttrell added a TD on an interception return.

Rural Retreat scored on Ely Blevins' 65-yard pass to Kaiden Atkinson.

Rural Retreat;0;0;0;6;—;6

George Wythe;7;7;21;6;—;41

GW  Fowler 4 run (Patel kick)

GW  Fowler 16 run (Patel kick)

GW  Fowler 6 run (Patel kick

GW  Fowler 1 run (Patel kick)

GW  Fowler 47 pass from L.Jollay (McBride kick)

RR  Atkinson 65 pass from Blevins (kick failed)

GW  Luttrell 6 interception return (kick failed)

Records: Rural Retreat 3-4, George Wythe 3-3.

