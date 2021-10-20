Fowler's 5 TDs power George Wythe over Rural Retreat

WYTHEVILLE — Leyton Fowler scored five touchdowns Tuesday night, rushing 22 times for 107 yards and four scores, and he caught a 47-yard TD pass from Luke Jollay as George Wythe defeated Rural Retreat for the 16th time in a row, winning 41-6.
Jollay completed 7 of 12 passes for 115 yards and carried 10 times for 41 yards. Holden Luttrell added a TD on an interception return.
Rural Retreat scored on Ely Blevins' 65-yard pass to Kaiden Atkinson.
Rural Retreat;0;0;0;6;—;6
George Wythe;7;7;21;6;—;41
GW — Fowler 4 run (Patel kick)
GW — Fowler 16 run (Patel kick)
GW — Fowler 6 run (Patel kick
GW — Fowler 1 run (Patel kick)
GW — Fowler 47 pass from L.Jollay (McBride kick)
RR — Atkinson 65 pass from Blevins (kick failed)
GW — Luttrell 6 interception return (kick failed)
Records: Rural Retreat 3-4, George Wythe 3-3.