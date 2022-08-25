Franklin County football seeks to keep postseason streak alive

ROCKY MOUNT — When Franklin County begins its 73rd season of interscholastic football Friday, the Eagles will attempt to extend one streak and stop another.

This year, Franklin County seeks to earn a sixth consecutive postseason berth in Class 6 and win for the first time since 2018 when they shut out Clover Hill, 14-0, in a regional quarterfinal played at home.

Franklin County is closing in on playoff advancement; its last three postseason losses versus Landstown, Thomas Dale and Western Branch are by a total of 26 points.

Last year, Western Branch rallied from a 27-14 deficit by scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

"We’re getting closer and closer," said Eagles coach J.R. Edwards, now in his eighth year at the helm.

Seven teams on this year’s schedule made the playoffs a year ago: Bassett (lost in region semifinals), Salem (lost in state semifinals), Liberty Christian Academy (lost in state finals), Magna Vista (lost in region quarterfinals), Hidden Valley (lost in region quarterfinals), Lord Botetourt (lost in region finals) and Northside (lost in region quarterfinals).

"We need to put the best people on our side of the state on our schedule to get us ready for the playoffs," Edwards said.

"You either deserve to go to the playoffs or you don’t."

"We control our own work ethic,’’ Edwards said. “People who play football put in hours of study of their opponent. Our kids have put in that commitment. I think they know it’s important."

"You want to see what kids who are committed can do."

Overall, the Eagles are 4-9 in postseason play; their first playoff game was in 2002 and three coaches — Billy Miles, Chris Jones and Edwards — have taken them to the tournament.

Ironically, the Eagles open against their first opponent from that 1950 campaign — Bassett, which competes in Class 3.

The 43-game series between the Eagles and the Bengals is one of the most even sets in Franklin County football history. It stands 22-20-1 in the Eagles’ favor, but Bassett won a year ago, 42-25, on the road.

Eight of Franklin County’s 15 head coaches over time have steered the Eagles in games against Basset. Those games are both district and nonleague encounters.

Senior running back Jahylen Lee, an all-region performer, returns after accumulating a single-season school record 1,986 yards rushing, including a single-game program-standard 452 he totaled against Northside.

Could he repeat that showing?

Last year, Lee ran behind an experienced offensive line. This year, he’ll search for openings behind a younger line, Edwards said.

"There were 10 other guys on the field helping [Jahylen] get those yards," Edwards said. “The best thing about Jahylen is that he would tell you that too. He’s very humble. He is an awesome young man.

"He’s got great vision. He does a lot of things very well. But, the guys up front have to move people to create gaps for him."

Senior quarterback Eli Foutz returns as a three-year performer behind center. He threw for 1,382 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

For his career, he has thrown for 2,241 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Nasir Holland, a senior, is Foutz’s top target — last year he caught 28 passes for 560 yards.

Also returning are Haven Mullins, a junior, who earned all-region honors at linebacker and Ke’Shaun Wright, a fourth-year varsity performer.

The Eagles need three wins to reach the 300-win mark.