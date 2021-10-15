Franklin County gets out to a fast start, cruises for 41-23 win over Byrd

ROCKY MOUNT — How’s this for a fast start?
One play from scrimmage.
Two touchdowns.
That was the positive side of the ledger Friday night for Franklin County as the Eagles scored twice in the opening 31 seconds en route to a 41-23 Blue Ridge District victory over William Byrd.
Jahylen Lee returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a TD, and Eli Foutz hit Ian England on a 16-yard scoring pass on the first play after Byrd fumbled on its kickoff return and the Eagles recovered.
Franklin County (3-3, 2-0) eventually built a 41-6 lead and cruised to its third win in four games.
“We had plan from the get-go to put points on the board and get our [second stringers] in, and that’s what we tried to do,” said Lee, who rushed for 91 yards on 10 carries with TD runs of 1 and 49 yards.
The disastrous start got worse for Byrd after the early 14-0 deficit.
Starting quarterback Israel Hairston left the game for good early in the first quarter after taking a blow to the helmet, and backup Lane Shoemaker departed in the second period after he sustained an injury.
Freshman Frank English finished up for Byrd (0-6, 0-2), throwing a TD pass to Cooper Minnix in the fourth quarter.
Peyton Fuchs led the Terriers with 120 yards rushing on 18 carries with Byrd’s first-TD in the second quarter on a 3-yard run.
“You can’t spot that team two touchdowns,” Byrd coach Brad Lutz said. “But our kids fought back. We dealt with some adversity tonight. Our kids got put in a pretty tough situation all night but they fought their way out of it and kept working.”
Lee kept his legs churning. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound junior answered Fuchs TD with his 49-yard TD run on the first play after a kickoff for a 28-7 lead with 9:03 left in the first half.
“He loves the game,” Franklin County coach J.R. Edwards said of Lee. “He looks like that in practice. These days, we try to emphasize that. He’s got a smile on his face in practice. He just loves football.”
Franklin County junior quarterback Eli Foutz added 154 yards passing and three TD throws.
Foutz’s 19-yard TD to Nasir Holland gave the Eagles a 35-7 halftime lead as Holland broke through two Byrd defenders and sprinted to the end zone.
Holland Foutz hooked up for 50 yards on Franklin County’s second play of the second half for a 41-7 lead.
Franklin County’s TDs from scrimmage took one, eight, one, one and two plays, respectively.
Byrd, which has just three seniors, blocked the extra point to prevent the game from going to a running clock.
It gave the Terriers time to put two TDs on the board with English, the son of former Byrd star Frank English, at the controls.
“He’s our JV quarterback,” Lutz said. “He came in and got some valuable experience for him. Once he settled down he went to work, and I’m really proud of some of the decisions he made.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123