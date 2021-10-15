Franklin County gets out to a fast start, cruises for 41-23 win over Byrd

Peyton Fuchs led the Terriers with 120 yards rushing on 18 carries with Byrd’s first-TD in the second quarter on a 3-yard run.

“You can’t spot that team two touchdowns,” Byrd coach Brad Lutz said. “But our kids fought back. We dealt with some adversity tonight. Our kids got put in a pretty tough situation all night but they fought their way out of it and kept working.”

Lee kept his legs churning. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound junior answered Fuchs TD with his 49-yard TD run on the first play after a kickoff for a 28-7 lead with 9:03 left in the first half.

“He loves the game,” Franklin County coach J.R. Edwards said of Lee. “He looks like that in practice. These days, we try to emphasize that. He’s got a smile on his face in practice. He just loves football.”

Franklin County junior quarterback Eli Foutz added 154 yards passing and three TD throws.

Foutz’s 19-yard TD to Nasir Holland gave the Eagles a 35-7 halftime lead as Holland broke through two Byrd defenders and sprinted to the end zone.

Holland Foutz hooked up for 50 yards on Franklin County’s second play of the second half for a 41-7 lead.