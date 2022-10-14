Franklin County outlasts William Byrd, 35-23

Jahylen Lee scored three first-half touchdowns and became Franklin County’s career rushing leader Friday as the Eagles beat William Byrd 35-23 in a Blue Ridge District contest in Vinton.

Franklin County (5-2, 2-0) matched its overall win total from a year ago.

Franklin County has rallied in the fourth quarter to win both of its district games.

The Eagles held three leads in the first half and the score was tied on two other occasions.

Lee broke the second of those two ties with an 80-yard scoring sprint on the last play of the first half.

Trailing 21-14, the Terriers (2-5, 0-2) responded with nine third-quarter points to take a 23-21 lead.

William Byrd scored those points on a safety and a 36-yard touchdown dash by Israel Hairston.

Franklin County rallied in the final quarter. The Eagles grabbed a 29-23 lead when quarterback Eli Foutz found the end zone from 1 yard out and completed a 2-point conversion pass to Ian Eng.

Foutz completed the scoring when he threw a 12-yard TD pass to Nasir Holland.

In the first half, Lee became the program’s career rushing leader on a 35-yard TD run. He entered the contest needing 51 yards to surpass Mark Poindexter’s mark, which was set in 1987.

Lee scored his second TD in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead.

Also scoring for the Terriers were DeShannon Reed on a 5-yard run in the first quarter and Alex Dunn on a long kickoff return in the second quarter that produced a 14-14 deadlock.