Franklin County runner has a chance to make regional sports history on Saturday

Nathan Atchue has heard the joke one too many times:

“When you tell people your name, do they say, ‘Gesundheit?’ ”

Maybe, but what the Franklin County junior might be getting ready to do Saturday is nothing to sneeze at.

No runner from a Timesland school has won an individual cross country championship in the VHSL’s largest enrollment division since Cave Spring’s David Garlow took the Group AAA title in 1980.

Atchue hopes to end that 41-year dry spell Saturday in the Class 6 state meet on the Great Meadow course in The Plains.

Atchue owns Virginia’s fastest high school time in a 5-kilometer race this season after winning the Knights Crossing Invitational at Green Hill Park in 15 minutes, 13.20 seconds in September.

However, championships aren’t won on paper, and Atchue will have plenty of competition Saturday.

“I think I’m one of the ones that has a chance to win, and there’s about four or five other kids,” he said. “It will be a good, competitive race.”

Atchue placed fifth behind four seniors in the delayed 2020 state meet in April at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg.