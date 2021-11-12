Franklin County runner has a chance to make regional sports history on Saturday

VHSL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
SATURDAY
CLASS 6
At Great Meadow, The Plains
Girls, 10:30 a.m.; Boys, 11:15 a.m.
Girls teams: Ocean Lakes, Battlefield, McLean, West Springfield, Floyd Kellam, Colonial Forge, Langley, W.T. Woodson, James-River-Midlothian, Patriot, Oakton, Fairfax.
Boys teams: James River-Midlothian, Charles Colgan, Oakton, West Springfield, Grassfield, Patriot, South Lakes, W.T. Woodson, Ocean Lakes, Freedom-South Riding, Yorktown, Lake Braddock.
Timesland at-large girls: Addie Shorter (Franklin County), Kylie Cooper (Franklin County).
Timesland at-large boy: Nathan Atchue (Franklin County).
Starting lines: Franklin County's Atchue has a chance to become the first Timesland runner to claim an individual title in the state's largest enrollment classification since Cave Spring's David Garlow won the old Group AAA championship in 1980. Atchue won the Knights Crossing Invitational earlier this season. On the girls side, Shorter placed second in the Region 6A meet while Cooper was seventh.
CLASS 5
At Great Meadow, The Plains
Girls, 11:45 a.m., Boys, 12:30 p.m.
Girls teams: Frank Cox, Albemarle, Deep Run, Maury, Hickory, Mountain View, Glen Allen, Menchville, Princess Anne, Harrisonburg, Midlothian, Gloucester.
Boys teams: Frank Cox, Riverbend, Glen Allen, Gloucester, Princess Anne, Stone Bridge, Douglas Freeman, Granby, Hickory, Woodgrove, Deep Run, Maury.
Timesland at-large girl: Aylin Yirmibesoglu (Patrick Henry).
Starting lines: Patrick Henry's Yirmibesoglu qualified by placing 10th in the Region 5D meet.
CLASS 4
At Great Meadow, The Plains
Girls, 1 p.m., Boys, 1:45 p.m.
Girls teams: Jamestown, Loudoun Valley, Hanover, Jefferson Forest, Grafton, Tuscarora, Atlee, Blacksburg, Great Bridge, Lightridge, Eastern View, Western Albemarle.
Boys teams: Grafton, Loudoun Valley, Atlee, Western Albemarle, Jamestown, John Handley, PH-Ashland, Jefferson Forest, Warhill, James Wood, Hanover, Blacksburg.
Timesland at-large girls: Katelyn Crumpacker (Salem), Elizabeth Bocock (Salem), Brooke Bowers (Salem).
Timesland at-large boys: Garrett Kinder (Pulaski County), Evan Hull (Pulaski County).
Starting lines: Jefferson Forest is the defending boys team champ, but the Cavaliers placed second behind Western Albemarle in Region 4D. JF is led by region champ Brannon Adams, who was sixth in Class 4 last season. JF's girls are chasing the team title after finishing fourth last year. Loudoun Valley and Blacksburg look to be in the mix. JF's Zoie Lamanna was second behind Western Albemarle freshman Sadie Adams in the recent Region 4D meet after placing eighth in the state last year. Blacksburg's Reese Bradbury is primed for a high finish.
CLASS 3
At Green Hill Park
Girls, 11:45 a.m., Boys, 12:30 p.m.
Girls teams: Tabb, Maggie Walker, Fort Defiance, Abingdon, New Kent, Warren County, Spotswood, Christiansburg, Lafayette, Meridian, Rockbridge County, Lord Botetourt.
Boys teams: Tabb, Maggie Walker, Charlottesville, Abingdon, Lafayette, Meridian, Spotswood, Christiansburg, New Kent, Warren County, Monticello, Lord Botetourt.
Timesland at-large girls: Jessica Palisca (Cave Spring), Sophia Pineda (Hidden Valley), Olivia Hurd (William Byrd), Sienna Bailey (Bassett), Sadie Wagner (Hidden Valley).
Timesland at-large boys: Evan Roney (Rockbridge County), Ryan Connelly (Northside), Liam Schopf (Cave Spring), Sam Weddle (Staunton River), Benja Bravo (Cave Spring).
Starting lines: Western Albemarle's move up to Class 4 has opened the door in both team titles and individual crowns that were swept last season by the Warriors. Region 4D champion Abingdon has designs on the boys championship, led by Isaac Thiessen. In the girls race, Palisca should lead Timesland's contingent with a top-five finish or higher.
CLASS 2
At Green Hill Park
Girls, 1 p.m., Boys, 1:45 p.m.
Girls teams: Bruton, Clarke County, Alleghany, Virginia High, Poquoson, Madison County, Floyd County, John Battle, Randolph-Henry, Central-Woodstock, Glenvar, Tazewell.
Boys teams: Bruton, East Rockingham, Alleghany, Union, Poquoson, Clarke County, Radford, Gate City, Nandua, Madison County, Floyd County, Central-Wise.
Timesland at-large girls: Addie Tapp (Radford), Reagan Bryant (Radford).
Timesland at-large boys: Daniel Zearfoss (Glenvar), Davis Norman (Glenvar), Moises Cisneros (Patrick County), Michael Jorgensen (James River).
Starting lines: Glenvar is going for a sweep of individual titles. Glenvar's Carly Wilkes is the defending girls champ in 18 minutes, 13.50 seconds, which won last year's race by more than a minute. Glenvar's Daniel Zearfoss placed third last year behind two seniors and is coming off a Region 2C title. Look for Radford's Cyrus Hartig and Alleghany's Levi Counts to be in the mix. Alleghany is the defending boys champion and could make a run at a successful defense. The Alleghany girls could be in position to succeed Radford atop the podium.
CLASS 1
At Green Hill Park
Girls, 10:30 a.m.; Boys, 11:15 a.m.
Girls teams: Mathews, Galileo, George Wythe, Grundy, West Point, Riverheads, Auburn, Rural Retreat, Lancaster, Altavista, Parry McCluer, Rye Cove.
Boys teams: Mathews, Galileo, George Wythe, Lebanon, Lancaster, Altavista, Auburn, Chilhowie, West Point, Buffalo Gap, Grayson County, Grundy.
Timesland at-large girls: Destyne Rutherford (Grayson County), Chessie Tindall (Bland County), Sara Hale (Grayson County), Dianna White (Galax), Natalie White (Bath County).
Timesland at-large boys: Kovyk Chandler (Parry McCluer), Jamie Wall (Narrows), Ian Spade (Narrows), Camren Sampson (Eastern Montgomery), Caleb Mitchell (Galax).
Starting lines: George Wythe's girls are favored to win a third consecutive championship. Region 1C champ Morgan Dalton is in position for a third individual title in four years for the Maroons after claiming the title as a freshman and a junior. Wythe put four girls in the top eight last season. George Wythe's boys are coming off a Region 1C title, led by Josh Tomiak who placed fifth in the state in April. Auburn's Chase Gwynn was ninth last season.
NOTE: Tickets for the VHSL meets must be purchased through Go Far by accessing www.vhsl.org/cross-country/