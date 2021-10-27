Franklin County sweeps Blue Ridge XC behind Atchue, Cooper

ROCKY MOUNT — Nathan Atchue and Kylie Cooper won individual titles and led Franklin County to a sweep of the boys and girls team championships Wednesday in the Blue Ridge District cross country meet at Waid Park.

Atchue’s winning time of 17 minutes, 8.26 secconds edged runner-up Ryan Connelly of Northside.

Franklin County’s boys won with 25 team points. Northside edged Staunton River for second place in a tie-breaker after both teams tied at 59.

Cooper and Franklin County teammate Addie Shorter finished 1-2 in the girls race with Cooper’s winning time at 20:24.90.

The Eagles scored 34 points to second-place Northside’s 47.

Boys team scores

1. Franklin County (FC) 25, 2. Northside (N) 59, 3. Staunton River (SR) 59, 4. William Byrd (WB) 111, 5. Lord Botetourt (LB) 115.

Boys top 15