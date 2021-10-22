Franklin County turns back William Fleming in team's 3rd game in 8 days

At halftime on Friday, Franklin County's football team looked as if the burden of playing three games in eight days was more than it could handle.
Then came the second half, where four touchdown drives and a couple of recovered onside kicks were just the jolt the Eagles needed. It was also enough to give Franklin County a 42-35 come-from-behind Blue Ridge District win over host William Fleming.
The victory came a little over a week after the Eagles had beaten William Byrd 41-22 and just three days after they had lost 49-7 at Salem.
"They showed tonight that they want to be mentally tough," Franklin County coach J.R. Edwards said of his team, which trailed 28-13 at the half and did not have a lead in the game until the final minute. "It's a big battle for everybody now. We took it on the chin on Tuesday night, and within three days they had to respond. ... And tonight, they showed that toughness in a tight game."
No one resembled that remark more than Eagles tailback Jahylen Lee, who carried the football a whopping 41 times for 272 yards and the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds to play.
"We had to get our head back into the game [in the second half], and we just fought hard," Lee said. "Our coaches instilled in us [at halftime] that we had to turn it up."
That scoring drive was made possible when Franklin County (4-4, 3-0) surprised the Colonels with an onside kick after it had tied the score on a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Eli Foutz to Ryder Gardner with 1:57 to play.
The ball scooted just past Fleming's front line and then was secured by the Eagles' Jaemon King on the Fleming 43-yard line.
"We just wanted the ball more," King said. "Our coach always says, 'Play all four quarters.' ... I knew from the moment the ball was kicked, it was mine. I was going to recover it."
On the winning five-play drive, Lee handled the ball on four of the plays. The other play was a 28-yard pass from Foutz to Trey Dillon that put Franklin County in the red zone.
The Eagles then sealed the game when a second onside kick — one Edwards said was called a “long onsider” and was recovered by Coleman Grindstaff.
On a night where the Colonels (1-7, 0-3) scored touchdowns on all but two of their offensive possessions and compiled 399 yards of total offense, they left the field with a third consecutive loss.
"For some reason, we are just not as focused as we need to be," Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said. "We're looking forward to address [our problems] these last two weeks and for the remainder of the season."
After punting on their first possession of the game, the Colonels took control of the game by scoring on four straight drives. Franklin County struggled to slow Fleming, which had eight plays that gained 15 yards or more, including back-to-back 31-yard running plays by running back Nahshon Bonds. He finished the night with 143 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Dashawn Lewis rushed for another 99 yards for the Eagles and passed for 136.