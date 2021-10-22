Franklin County turns back William Fleming in team's third game in 8 days

At halftime on Friday, Franklin County's football team looked as if the burden of playing three games in eight days was more than it could handle.

Then came the second half, where four touchdown drives and a couple of recovered onside kicks were just the jolt the Eagles needed. It was also enough to give Franklin County a 42-35 come-from-behind Blue Ridge District win over host William Fleming.

The victory came a little over a week after the Eagles had beaten William Byrd 41-22 and just three days after they had lost 49-7 at Salem.

"They showed tonight that they want to be mentally tough," Franklin County coach J.R. Edwards said. "It's a big battle for everybody now. We took it on the chin on Tuesday night, and within three days they had to respond. ... And tonight, they showed that toughness in a tight game."

No one resembled that remark more than Eagles tailback Jahylen Lee, who carried the football a whopping 41 times for 272 yards, and also scored the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds to play.

"We had to get our head back into the game (in the second half), and we just fought hard," Lee said. "Our coaches instilled in us (at halftime) that we had to turn it up."