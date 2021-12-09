Franklin County's Bryant, Patrick Henry's Hudson make first team on VHSL volleyball squads

Four Timesland players including first-team selections from Franklin County and Patrick Henry were named to VHSL all-state volleyball teams released Thursday.
Franklin County’s Courtney Bryant (Class 6) and Patrick Henry’s Marella Hudson (Class 5) earned first-team honors.
Second-team selections released Thursday were Patrick Henry’s Reghan Dixon and Blacksburg’s Peyton Seeley (Class 4).
Players of the year were Colgan’s Brielle Kemavor (Class 6), Stone Bridge’s Lilah Stevens (Class 5) and Loudoun County’s Sarah Jordan (Class 4) as all three led their teams to state championships.
CLASS 6
First team
Brielle Kemavor, Charles Colgan, jr.; Akasha Anderson, Anderson, sr.; Milan Rex, Alexandria City, jr.; Sarah Thompson, Floyd Kellam, sr.; Courtney Bryant, Franklin County, Franklin County, sr.; Hillarie Adams, Battlefield, sr.; Lainey Feighery, Chantilly, sr.; Chloe Wilmot, Alexandria City, jr.; Lila Randall, Alexandria City, sr.; Paula Sigurani, Charles Colgan, soph.
Second team
Halie Murphy, Freedom-South Riding, sr.; Maeson Petterson, Floyd Kellam, jr.; Nicole Mallus, McLean, sr.; Sarah Malinowski, Freedom-South Riding, sr.; Brooke Waldack, Justice, sr.; Ella Park, McLean, sr.; Alexis Scipione, Charles Colgan, jr.; Helena Swaak, Langley, sr.; Stephanie Schatzman, Floyd Kellam, sr.; Lauren Sung, Langley, sr.
Player of the year
Brielle Kemavor, Charles Colgan.
Coach of the year
Will Davis, Freedom-South Riding.
CLASS 5
First team
Lilah Stevens, Stone Bridge, soph.; Grace Holroyd, Frank Cox, sr.; Kaitlyn McNeel, Mills Godwin, sr.; Maya Winterhoff, Albemarle, sr.; Jen Olansen, First Colonial, sr.; Madeleine Manzer, Maury, sr.; Trisha Guevara, Stone Bridge, jr.; Marella Hudson, Patrick Henry, sr.; Nalani McBridge, Mountain View, sr.; Calla Chung, Briar Woods, sr.
Second team
Ryann Love, Hickory, sr.; MacKenzie Colvin, Frank Cox, sr.; Deenaydra Hood, Maury, sr.; Hannah Ball, Midlothian, soph.; Cadence Nguyen, Princess Anne, sr.; Reghan Dixon, PH-Roanoke, jr.; Zoe Thomas, Riverside, sr.; Nella Bayard, Mountain View, sr.; Sophie Landis, Frank Cox, sr.; Kayla Foley, First Colonial, soph.
Player of the year
Lilah Stevens, Stone Bridge.
Coach of the year
Jill Raschiatore, Stone Bridge.
CLASS 4
First team
Sarah Jordan, Loudoun County, sr.; Delaney Brosan, Loudoun County, sr.; Bella Sierra, Loudoun County, sr.; Anna Anderson, Chancellor, sr.; V.B. Trost, E.C. Glass, sr.; Alexis Keeter, Grafton, soph..; Dylan Norris, Warhill, sr.; Alondra Miranda-Pagan, Grafton, jr.; Autumn Stroop, Millbrook, sr.; Deana Pigue, Grafton, sr.
Second team
Madison Koeller, Millbrook, jr.; Madelyn White, Millbrook, sr.; Abbey Clayton, Monacan, sr.; Claire Williamson, PH-Ashland, sr.; Brooke Chavez, Western Albemarle, sr.; Kya Otis, Jamestown, s.r; Destinee Davenport, Warhill, jr.; Naomi Smalls, Grafton, sr.; Samantha Parker, Warhill, sr.; Peyton Seeley, Blacksburg, sr.
Player of the year
Sarah Jordan, Loudoun County.
Coach of the year
David Keeter, Grafton.