Franklin County's Nathan Atchue outkicks rival to take Knights Crossing cross-country win

The boys Red race included 315 runners. Atchue made sure he got out fast.

“My goal was just to stay up front with the leaders and keep going after that,” he said.

The Franklin County flash said he came to Roanoke County with the intention of taking the title.

“I did,” he said. “I was going for the win.”

Glenvar senior Carly Wilkes had no drama at the finish line.

The 2020 Virginia Gatorade girls runner of the year and reigning Class 2 state champion cruised to the title in 18:07.3.

Jefferson Forest sophomore Zoie Lamanna finished second in 18:32.5.

“I’m really training to peak at the end of the season for Foot Locker Nationals so in these races throughout the season I’m trying to work on different things,” said Wilkes, who has committed to Furman University.

“Today, the goal was to kind of stay with the front pack and then pull away at the last mile. I wish it had gone out a little bit quicker because I was expecting to get a little bit better time.”