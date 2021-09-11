 Skip to main content
Franklin County's Nathan Atchue outkicks rival to take Knights Crossing cross-country win
Franklin County cross-country runner Nathan Atchue sports flowing brown locks.

Good thing too.

He won the Knights Crossing Invitational by a hair.

Atchue highlighted Saturday’s meet at Green Hill Park by nipping Conner Wingfield of Daniel Boone High in Tennessee at the finish line to win the boys Red Division by three-tenths of a second.

The Franklin County junior’s last-ditch sprint gave him a time of 15 minutes, 13.2 seconds. Wingfield was a tick behind in 15:13.5.

“I just gave it everything I had at the end,” Atchue said. “I heard everyone saying he was on my shoulder. I kept looking at the shadows to see him. I saw [a shadow] come up and then I just finished with all I could.

“It was really close. He passed me for a little. Then I passed him back. I think I might have had him by a little bit.”

Wingfield lost the battle but won the war.

With Levi Streevil finishing third, Daniel Boone put four runners inside the top 14 and won the team championship with 67 points.

Blacksburg placed second at 104. Reigning VHSL Class 4 champ Jefferson Forest, led by the fourth-place effort of Brannon Adams, finished fifth.

The boys Red race included 315 runners. Atchue made sure he got out fast.

“My goal was just to stay up front with the leaders and keep going after that,” he said.

The Franklin County flash said he came to Roanoke County with the intention of taking the title.

“I did,” he said. “I was going for the win.”

Glenvar senior Carly Wilkes had no drama at the finish line.

The 2020 Virginia Gatorade girls runner of the year and reigning Class 2 state champion cruised to the title in 18:07.3.

Jefferson Forest sophomore Zoie Lamanna finished second in 18:32.5.

“I’m really training to peak at the end of the season for Foot Locker Nationals so in these races throughout the season I’m trying to work on different things,” said Wilkes, who has committed to Furman University.

“Today, the goal was to kind of stay with the front pack and then pull away at the last mile. I wish it had gone out a little bit quicker because I was expecting to get a little bit better time.”

While Lamanna wasn’t close to Wilkes at the line, she and the Glenvar standout have become close friends after running together in several unattached meets.

“We kind of formed a little warm-up group,” Lamanna said. “She’s so inspiring. I look up to her so much. Just to be able hang with her for a little bit of the race was amazing.

“I know she was taking it easy on me for the first two miles but when she went, I was like, ‘There she goes.’ “

Lamanna edged Autumn Headrick of Dobyns-Bennett High in Kingsport, Tennessee by two seconds for the runner-up spot. Blacksburg’s Reese Bradbury was fourth.

“I’m very happy,” Lamanna said. “I surprised myself today.”

Lamanna’s JF teammates were all smiles too. The Cavaliers took the girls championship with 90 points. Blacksburg was second at 107.

“We’re trying to do some of the things we did last year on the guys side this year on the girls side, and we’re off to a good start,” Jefferson Forest coach Colby Debene said.

Alleghany’s girls won the Black division team title with 87 points to 116 for second-place Floyd County.

The Alleghany boys, who won the Class 2 championship last season, placed second behind Union in the Black Division.

Alleghany’s Gabe Miller (17:12.1) and North Cross Kerrigan Chaney (19:52.7) won the Black individual titles.

KNIGHTS CROSSING INVITATIONAL

Boys Red Division

Team scores

1. Daniel Boone (Tenn.) 67, 2. Blacksburg 104, 3. Oakton 115, 4. Abingdon 117, 5. Jefferson Forest 186, 6. Spotswood 215, 7. Dobyns-Bennett (Tenn.) 230, 8. Christiansburg 309, 9. Lord Botetourt 326, 10. Franklin County 353, 11. Pulaski County 416, 12. South County 420, 13. Fort Defiance 437, 14. Warren County 438, 15. Harrisonburg 480, 16. Lebanon 501, 17. George Wythe 537, 18. Cave Spring 546, 19. Radford 558, 20. Auburn 597, 21. Galileo 613, 22. Northside 615, 23. Salem 628, 24. Patrick Henry 640, 25. Monticello 655, 26. Rockbridge County 669, 27. Staunton River 688, 28. E.C. Glass 716, 29. Broadway 731, 30. PikeView (W.Va.) 768, 31. Turner Ashby 802, 32. Bassett 819, 33. Tazewell 821, 34. Glenvar 836, 35. Mountain View-Quicksburg 896, 36. Virginia High 921, 37. Heritage 972, 38. Carroll County 976, 39. William Byrd 1,109, 40. Greenbrier East (W.Va.) 1,122.

Individual results

1. Nathan Atchue (Franklin County) 15:13.2, 2. Conner Wingfield (Daniel Boone) 15:13.5, 3. Levi Streevil (Daniel Boone) 15:32.1, 4. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest) 15:42.5, 5. Isaac Thiessen (Abingdon) 15:47.2, 6. Elahm Huq (Oakton) 15:52.9, 7. Dylan Phillips (Abingdon) 15:54.6, 8. Conner Rutherford (Blacksburg) 15:59.6, 9. Alex Jordan (Jefferson Forest) 16:01.1, 10. Jonathan Goerlich (Blacksburg) 16:07.5, 11. Luke Mussard (Daniel Boone) 16:12.6, 12. Ramsey Corbin (Fort Defiance) 16:20.7, 13. Jacob Amberg (Spotswood) 16:22.1, 14. Alexander Quackenbush (Daniel Boone) 16:25.7, 15. Jack Bundy (Abingdon) 16:27.0.

Girls Red Division

Team scores

1. Jefferson Forest 90, 2. Blacksburg 107, 3. Dobyns-Bennett (Tenn.) 130, 4. Warren County 180, 5. Oakton 205, 6. Daniel Boone (Tenn.) 267, 7. Harrisonburg 285, 8. Abingdon 290, 9. Lord Botetourt 295, 10. Spotswood 306, 11. Christiansburg 349, 12. Rockbridge County 364, 13. George Wythe 370, 14. Patrick Henry 376, 15. Turner Ashby 385, 16. Fort Defiance 385, 17. Franklin County 405, 18. Auburn 477, 19. Salem 493, 20. Monticello 494, 21. Cave Spring 504, 22. Northside 516, 23. Radford 526, 24. Greenbrier East (W.Va.) 555, 25. Glenvar 618, 26. William Byrd 665, 27. Tazewell 668, 28. Mountain View-Quicksburg 743, 29. Virginia High 760, 30. PikeView (W.Va.) 839.

Individual results

1. Carly Wilkes (Glenvar) 18:07.3, 2. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 18:32.5, 3. Autumn Headrick (Dobyns-Bennett) 18:34.5, 4. Reese Bradbury (Blacksburg) 18:42.0, 5. Taylor Myers (Spotswood) 18:47.2, 6. Kamryn Wingfield (Daniel Boone) 18:59.9, 7. Shauna Skow (Jefferson Forest) 19:01.3, 8. Kaley Tanner (Warren County) 19:09.3, 9. Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon) 19:10.2, 10. Kylie Cooper (Franklin County) 19:13.4, 11. Mia Jones (Blacksburg) 19:13.8, 12. Ella Johnston (Lord Botetourt) 19:20.1, 13. Addie Shorter (Franklin County) 19:23.2, 14. Kate Kirwan (Harrisonburg) 19:23.9, 15. Sitota Mesfin (Oakton) 19:29.6

Boys Black Division

Team scores

1. Union 37, 2. Alleghany 8, 3. Wilson Memorial 110, 4. North Cross 120, 5. Floyd County 156, 6. Waynesboro 196, 7. Roanoke Catholic 211, 8. James River 215, 9. Buffalo Gap 248, 10. Grayson County 278, 11. Central-Woodstock 286, 12. John Battle 309, 13. Staunton 318, 14. Salem 324, 15. Hargrave Military 331, 16. Rustburg 358.

Individual results

1. Gabe Miller (Alleghany) 17:12.1, 2. Adam Gibson (Castlewood) 17:20.0, 3. Dorian Almer (Union) 17:32.3, 4. Benjamin Hersel (Union) 17:34.3, 5. Asher Whitt (Unioin) 17:39.2, 6. Jamie Wall (Narrows) 17:40.9, 7. Miles Baldwin (Floyd County) 17:43.5, 8. Dylan Bedwell (Grayson County) 17:43.6, 9. Ben Cromer (Buffalo Gap) 17:47.2, 10. Clark Dana (Wilson Memorial) 17:50.4, 11. Levi Counts (Alleghany) 18:08.3, 12. Kyle Thomson (North Cross) 18:11.2, 13. Adam Groves (Waynesboro) 18:12.0, 14. Christian Thompson (Roanoke Catholic) 18:13.4, 15. Isaiah Pennington (Union) 18:13.7.

Girls Black Division

Team scores

1. Alleghany 87, 2. Floyd County 116, 3. Wilson Memorial 116, 4. Grace Christian 128, 5. Rustburg 149, 6. Galileo 156, 7. Roanoke Catholic 179, 8. John Battle 184, 9. Staunton 209, 10. Central-Woodstock 212, 11. Waynesboro 248, 12. Bassett 250, 13. Union 276, 14. Salem 376.

Individual results

1. Kerrigan Chaney (North Cross) 19:52.7, 2. Zoe Belshan (Floyd County) 20:08.5, 3. Priscilla Keller (Roanoke Valley Christian) 20:10.6, 4. Sienna Bailey (Bassett) 20:19.4, 5. Violet Wall (Jefferson Christian) 20:41.6, 6. Piper Doughton (Carlisle) 20:51.8, 7. Quinn Franklin (Wilson Memorial) 20:56.6, 8. Nevaeh Wills (Alleghany) 21:19.8, 9. Kaitlyn Harper (Grace Christian) 21:26.6, 10. Carly Carwile (Rustburg) 21:31.2, 11. Brook Loar (Staunton) 21:33.8, 12. Carol-Anne Garrett (Galileo) 21:37.0, 13. Macyn Cash (Alleghany) 21:41.0, 14. Jordan Pate (Rustburg) 21:48.3, 15. Koya Chandler (Parry McCluer) 21:52.5.

