 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Northwest ACE Hardware
alert

Fresh legs, fresh jersey: Lord Botetourt QB runs for 4 TDs in victory over Fleming

  • 0

No matter what jersey number he was wearing, Lord Botetourt quarterback Jakari Nicely was unstoppable Friday night.

Nicely, a junior, rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns while backfield mate Zion Woody provided an additional 151 rushing yards and two scores as the Cavaliers topped William Fleming 41-27 in a Blue Ridge District clash at William Fleming High School.

Nicely was able to have his big night even after having his No. 7 jersey ripped on a play late in the first quarter. So he came out with the No. 29 at the beginning of the second quarter.

“I was running, and a guy came up and ripped the collar off. I don’t think I’ll be playing with that jersey again,” Nicely said.

Lord Botetourt (6-1, 2-0) wasted little time asserting its offensive dominance as Woody broke loose on the Cavaliers’ first offensive play, scoring on a 76-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 9:23 left in the opening quarter.

People are also reading…

Nicely scored his first touchdown of the night on the Cavaliers’ next drive, running in from three yards out to cap a 12-play, 77-yard possession and make it 14-0 with 2:04 left in the first quarter.

The early success was just what Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless was looking for. He joked after the game that his team had been like the Salvation Army for the past couple weeks with all the plays it had all but given away. To improve the execution of plays, the team focused on some basics in this week’s practices.

“Our execution was a lot better tonight,” Harless said. “Honestly, we spent three hours working on just two plays in our Monday practice and you saw the product tonight.”

William Fleming (2-5, 1-1) got on the board on its first offensive play after the Cavaliers’ second touchdown when Malachi Coleman scored on a 52-yard TD run to cut the lead to 14-7.

The Cavaliers, however, had an answer as the team drove 52 yards in six plays. They scored on an 8-yard touchdown run from Nicely to increase the lead to 21-7 with 11:14 left in the second quarter.

Fleming answered with another touchdown, but before the half Lord Botetourt again made it a two-possession game when Nicely scored on another 8-yard TD run on a fourth-and-3 play to make it 28-13 with 1:15 left before the break.

Whenever Lord Botetourt needed big yards, Harless did not hesitate to give Nicely the ball.

“Great human beings make great football players and he is a high-character kid. With his leadership, he is the total package,” Harless said.

On the Cavaliers’ first possession of the third quarter, Nicely scored from 11 yards out to make it 35-13 at the 7:01 mark of the quarter.

The Colonels scored two touchdowns in the fourth.

The Cavaliers scored touchdowns on all of their drives with the exception of possessions that ended the first half and the game.

“In the second half we played pretty even with them,” William Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said. “We did some good things and moved the ball on offense, but we couldn’t get any timely stops on defense.”

Lord Botetourt 41, William Fleming 27

Lord Botetourt 14 14 7 6 41

William Fleming 7 6 0 14 27

LB – Woody 76 run (Webb kick)

LB – Nicely 3 run (Webb kick)

WF – Coleman 52 run (Landeros kick)

LB – Nicely 8 run (Webb kick)

WF – Johnson 1 run (kick failed)

LB – Nicely 8 run (Webb kick)

LB – Nicely 11 run (Webb kick)

WF – Robinson 16 pass from Johnson (Landeros kick)

LB – Woody 4 run (kick failed)

WF – Johnson 8 run (Landeros kick)

Lord Botetourt William Fleming

First Downs 16 12

Yards Rushing 359 162

Passes C-A-I 3-3-0 14-21-1

Yards Passing 53 166

Penalties-Yards 2-15 14-105

Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0

Punts-average 0-0 2-25.5

RUSHING – Lord Botetourt, Woody 20-151, Nicely 26-208, William Fleming, Coleman, 13-93, Johnson 17-69

PASSING – Lord Botetourt, Nicely 3-3-0-53, William Fleming, Johnson 14-21-1-166

RECEVING – Lord Botetourt, Lang 1-28, Woody 1-16, McConnaughey 1-9, William Fleming, Robinson 6-61, English 4- 52, Jordan-Nesbit 3-34, Gray 1-19

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert