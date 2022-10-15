Fresh legs, fresh jersey: Lord Botetourt QB runs for 4 TDs in victory over Fleming

No matter what jersey number he was wearing, Lord Botetourt quarterback Jakari Nicely was unstoppable Friday night.

Nicely, a junior, rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns while backfield mate Zion Woody provided an additional 151 rushing yards and two scores as the Cavaliers topped William Fleming 41-27 in a Blue Ridge District clash at William Fleming High School.

Nicely was able to have his big night even after having his No. 7 jersey ripped on a play late in the first quarter. So he came out with the No. 29 at the beginning of the second quarter.

“I was running, and a guy came up and ripped the collar off. I don’t think I’ll be playing with that jersey again,” Nicely said.

Lord Botetourt (6-1, 2-0) wasted little time asserting its offensive dominance as Woody broke loose on the Cavaliers’ first offensive play, scoring on a 76-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 9:23 left in the opening quarter.

Nicely scored his first touchdown of the night on the Cavaliers’ next drive, running in from three yards out to cap a 12-play, 77-yard possession and make it 14-0 with 2:04 left in the first quarter.

The early success was just what Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless was looking for. He joked after the game that his team had been like the Salvation Army for the past couple weeks with all the plays it had all but given away. To improve the execution of plays, the team focused on some basics in this week’s practices.

“Our execution was a lot better tonight,” Harless said. “Honestly, we spent three hours working on just two plays in our Monday practice and you saw the product tonight.”

William Fleming (2-5, 1-1) got on the board on its first offensive play after the Cavaliers’ second touchdown when Malachi Coleman scored on a 52-yard TD run to cut the lead to 14-7.

The Cavaliers, however, had an answer as the team drove 52 yards in six plays. They scored on an 8-yard touchdown run from Nicely to increase the lead to 21-7 with 11:14 left in the second quarter.

Fleming answered with another touchdown, but before the half Lord Botetourt again made it a two-possession game when Nicely scored on another 8-yard TD run on a fourth-and-3 play to make it 28-13 with 1:15 left before the break.

Whenever Lord Botetourt needed big yards, Harless did not hesitate to give Nicely the ball.

“Great human beings make great football players and he is a high-character kid. With his leadership, he is the total package,” Harless said.

On the Cavaliers’ first possession of the third quarter, Nicely scored from 11 yards out to make it 35-13 at the 7:01 mark of the quarter.

The Colonels scored two touchdowns in the fourth.

The Cavaliers scored touchdowns on all of their drives with the exception of possessions that ended the first half and the game.

“In the second half we played pretty even with them,” William Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said. “We did some good things and moved the ball on offense, but we couldn’t get any timely stops on defense.”