Freshman leads Hidden Valley girls to Region 3D XC title; Christiansburg boys win

MARTINSVILLE -- Freshman Reese Bradbury took first place and led Hidden Valley to the girls title, while Christiansburg took the boys crown at Smith River Sports Complex.

Bradbury won in 19:32 with teammate Elle Anderson placing second.

Christiansburg and Lord Botetourt finished behind the Titans in the team standings.

Christiansburg edged Lord Botetourt by 14 points for the boys title. Abingdon's Isaac Thiessen was the individual winner in 16:22.

Boys team scores

1. x-Christiansburg 44, 2. x-Lord Botetourt 58, 3. x-Abingdon 70, 4. Cave Spring 125, 5. Hidden Valley 153, 6. Northside 158, 7. Tunstall 163, 8. William Byrd 211, 9. Bassett 225.

Boys top 15

1. Isaac Thiessen (A) 16:22, 2. Lawson Mecom (Cbg) 16:37, 3. Dylan Phillips (A) 15:45, 4. Bryson Cook (LB) 16:47, 5. Evan Gates (LB) 16:49, 6. y-Ryan Connelly (N) 16:59, 7. Nicholas McCumsey (Cbg) 17:02, 8. Dillon Craig (Cbg) 17:04, 9. y-Ashton Weaver (Tun) 17:06, 10. Jack Bundy (A) 17:15, 11. y-Charles Hearp (Tun) 17:22, 12. Jesse Hudnall (Cbg) 17:31, 13. Evan Poff (LB) 17:35, 14. Carter Hudson (LB) 17:36, 15. Joshua Starr (Cbg) 17:41.