Freshman QB, 14, leads Glenvar to road win over Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE — The focus on Glenvar’s trip to Martinsville on Friday was that it was the first football game between the two schools and the Bulldogs’ first football game of any kind in 22 months.
The real story was the first career starting assignment for Glenvar quarterback Eli Taylor.
The 14-year-old freshman took the starring role as he completed 20 of 27 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns to lift Glenvar to a 25-7 victory at Dan Greene Stadium.
Nerves? Maybe.
The shakes? Not a chance.
With regular starter Aiden Wolk sitting out with a minor knee problem, Taylor threw TD passes to Kyle Hanks, Jackson Swanson and Dawson Anderson as Glenvar improved to 2-0.
“I think I was prepared,” Taylor said. “Like every game, you get the nerves, but after those first two plays you’re ready.”
Martinsville was champing at the bit just to take the field.
The Bulldogs were not allowed by their school administration to play or practice in 2020 because of COVID-19, leaving question marks all over the starting lineup.
Rust was apparent early as Martinsville’s kickoff team was offside on the opening kick, and. the defense committed back-to-back offside penalties on Glenvar’s first drive that ended with Taylor’s 7-yard TD pass to Hanks for a 6-0 lead.
However, the Bulldogs answered by taking the lead early in the second quarter when quarterback Ray Dickerson twisted out of a tackle and broke a 53-yard TD sprint for a 7-6 lead after the PAT by Andy Garcia.
“We had the kid bottled up on that big play,,” Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said. “The kid’s an athlete. We don’t have those type of kids very often. He made a play and we didn’t and they took the lead.”
Glenvar does have one of Timesland’s more elusive offensive performers in Swanson.
The 5-foot-5, 160-pound junior caught nine passes for 113 yards and erased Martinsville’s lead with a 54-yard TD reception from Taylor less than one minute after the Bulldogs’ TD.
“I think he’s as dynamic as anyone in our area,” Clifford said of Swanson. “He’s proven it game after game.”
Glenvar extended the lead to 18-7 as Taylor completed three passes during a two-minute drill and Hanks scored on a 6-yard run with nine seconds on the clock.
Taylor threw a 17-yard TD pass to Anderson for a 25-6 lead on the Highlanders’ first drive of the third quarter.
“He took some shots in the first half too,” Clifford said. “He’s a tough kid. We’re excited about his future after this year.”
Clifford expects Wolk to return next Friday for Glenvar’s home game against Cave Spring.
“He’ll be fine next week,” Clifford said. “The reward just doesn’t outweigh the risk.”
For Martinsville, the reward was just getting back on the field.
Dickerson rushed for 42 yards on six carries and passed for 30 yards, while Jaylon Long ran for 38 yards on six attempts.
The Bulldogs committed 13 penalties for 94 yards and dropped several passes and at least two potential interceptions.
“We’re so far behind, but I don’t make excuses,” Martinsville coach Bobby Martin said. “I’m just proud of the guys for being here.”
Glenvar;6;12;7;0;—;25
Martinsville;0;7;0;0;—;7
First quarter
Glen — Hanks 7 pass from Taylor (run failed)
Second quarter
Mart — Dickerson 53 run (Garcia kick)
Glen — Swanson 54 pass from Taylor (pass failed)
Glen — Hanks 6 run (run failed)
Third quarter
Glen — D.Anderson 17 pass from Taylor (Pierce kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;Glen;;Mart
First downs;;17;5
Rushes-yards;;41-114;;23-105
Yards passing;;188;;30
Comp-Att-Int;;20-27-0;;5-16-1
Fumbles-lost;;2-0;;1-1
Penalties;;3-15;;13-94
Punts;;3-31.3;;8-34.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Glenvar, Hanks 22-86, Carter 9-41, Stanley 3-12, M.Anderson 1-7, Swanson 1-6, Taylor 3-(minus 28), Team 3-(minus 10). Martinsville, Dickerson 6-42, Long 6-38, Campbell 2-9, Roundtree 3-8, L.Hairston 3-7, Jones 3-1.
PASSING — Glenvar, Taylor 20-27-0--188. Martinsville, Dickerson 5-13-1–30, Campbell 0-3-0–0.
RECEIVING — Glenvar, Swanson 9-113, M.Anderson 4-36, Hanks 4-19, D.Anderson 1-17, Williams 1-6, Carter 1-(minus 3).
Martinsville, Jackson 2-24, Pluckett 1-7, Jones 1-1, L.Hairston 1-(minus 2).
