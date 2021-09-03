Freshman QB, 14, leads Glenvar to road win over Martinsville

However, the Bulldogs answered by taking the lead early in the second quarter when quarterback Ray Dickerson twisted out of a tackle and broke a 53-yard TD sprint for a 7-6 lead after the PAT by Andy Garcia.

“We had the kid bottled up on that big play,,” Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said. “The kid’s an athlete. We don’t have those type of kids very often. He made a play and we didn’t and they took the lead.”

Glenvar does have one of Timesland’s more elusive offensive performers in Swanson.

The 5-foot-5, 160-pound junior caught nine passes for 113 yards and erased Martinsville’s lead with a 54-yard TD reception from Taylor less than one minute after the Bulldogs’ TD.

“I think he’s as dynamic as anyone in our area,” Clifford said of Swanson. “He’s proven it game after game.”

Glenvar extended the lead to 18-7 as Taylor completed three passes during a two-minute drill and Hanks scored on a 6-yard run with nine seconds on the clock.

Taylor threw a 17-yard TD pass to Anderson for a 25-6 lead on the Highlanders’ first drive of the third quarter.