FRIDAY FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Narrows remains unscored upon with 34-0 whitewash of rival Giles

NARROWS — The Green Wave has put up a big green wall during the 2020-21 football season.
Narrows posted its fifth shutout Friday night in a 34-0 home victory over Giles.
Reid Bowman ran for 122 yards and two TDs on 28 carries, while Jake Robertson added 94 yards and a TD on 13 attempts. Ty Robertson went for 91 yards and a TD on eight carries.
Bowman also threw a TD pass to Logan Green.
Narrows (6-0 including a forfeit win) has outscored five opponents 222-0 this season.
Giles;0;0;0;0;—;0
Narrows;0;27;0;7;—;34
Narr — Bowman 1 run (J.Robertson kick)
Narr — T.Robertson 4 run (J.Robertson kick)
Narr — J.Robertson 10 run (kick failed)
Narr — Bowman 8 run (J.Robertson kick)
Narr — Green 13 pass from Bowman (J.Robertson kick)
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Byrd 33, Staunton River 14
MONETA — El-Amin Shareef scored three TDs and rushed for 124 yards on 20 carries as the Terriers won a game that was stopped with 9:43 to play because of a number of Golden Eagles injuries.
Freshman Israel Hairston ran for a TD and threw a 55-yard TD pass to Tyler Dean for Byrd (3-3).
Lucas Overstreet and Malakhi Gregory scored TDs for Staunton River (0-5).
William Byrd;7;13;7;6;—;33
Staunton River;7;7;0;0;—;14
WB — Shareef 14 run (Fix kick)
SR — Overstreet 54 pass from Brown (Reed kick)
WB — Shareef 7 run (kick failed)
WB — Hairston 5 run (Fix kick)
SR — Gregory 80 kickoff return (Reed kick)
WB — Shareef 15 run (Fix kick)
WB — Dean 55 pass from Hairston (kick failed)
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Christiansburg 57, Blacksburg 0
BLACKSBURG — Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon ran for 100 yards and three TDs on 11 carries as the Blue Demons blanked the Bruins.
MJ Hunter scored on a 3-yard run and returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards for a TD for Christiansburg (3-3). Christian Cunningham added two TD runs for the Blue Demons.
Christiansburg;16;21;20;0;—;57
Blacksburg;0;0;0;0;—;0
Cbg — Johnson-Buchannon 1 run (Arita kick)
Cbg — Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
Cbg — Johnson-Buchannon 12 run (Arita kick)
Cbg — Hunter 3 run (Arita kick)
Cbg — Lloyd 3 pass from Graham (Arita kick)
Cbg — Cunningham 19 run (Arita kick)
Cbg — Hunter 95 kickoff return (Arita kick)
Cbg — Johnson-Buchannon 2 run (Arita kick)
Cbg — Cunningham 1 run (Arita kick)
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar 60, Alleghany 0
LOW MOOR — Aiden Wolk completed 7 of 12 passes for 243 yards and four TDs, and Kyle Hanks ran for 100 yards and four scores on 16 carries as the Highlanders blanked the host Mountaineers.
Dagan Williams caught two of the four TD passes from Wolk, while Jackson Swanson and Nicholas Woodson each hauled in a TD pass for Glenvar (4-2), which converted four turnovers by Alleghany (0-6) into TDs.
Glenvar;14;32;7;7;—;60
Alleghany;0;0;0;0;—;0
Glen — Swanson 61 pass from Wolk (Wolk kick)
Glen — Hanks 2 run (Wolk kick)
Glen — Williams 18 pass from Wolk (kick failed)
Glen — Hanks 10 run (Wolk kick)
Glen — Woodson 84 pass from Wolk (Wolk kick)
Glen — Williams 5 pass from Wolk (kick blocked)
Glen — Hanks 4 run (kick failed)
Glen — Hanks 2 run (Wolk kick)
Glen — Couch 5 run (Pierce kick)
NONDISTRICT
Parry McCluer 27, James River 14
BUCHANAN — Ty Ruley ran 19 times for 90 yards and two TDs and he threw a 55-yard TD pass to Jalen Mitchell as the Fighting Blues (4-2) topped the host Knights.
James River (1-5) was led by Zeal Hammons, who threw a TD pass and scored on a pass from flanker Kahlique White.
Knights place-kicker Morgan Marshall not only made both extra points in her first game, but was also named homecoming queen.
Parry McCluer;7;14;6;0;—;27
James River;0;7;0;7;—;14
PM — Snider 5 run (Snider kick)
JR — Hammons 12 pass from White (Marshall kick)
PM — Mitchell 55 pass from Ruley (Kick blocked)
PM — Ruley 2 run (Snider run)
JR — Bridges 15 pass from Hammons (Marshall kick)
PM — Ruley 47 run (run failed)
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett 56, Magna Vista 55
RIDGEWAY — Ja’Ricous Hairston ran for three TDs and passed for two scores, and the Bengals thwarted a two-point conversion with 1:34 to play in a wild road victory.
Simeon Walker-Muse gained 198 yards on 22 carries and scored two TDs for Bassett (3-2).
Magna Vista’s Dryus Hairston passed for 288 yards and threw four TD passes, including a pair to Tyler Johnson, who also ran for a TD and returned a kickoff for a score.
Bassett;7;14;14;21;—;56
Magna Vista;0;20;13;22;—;55
Bass — D.Hairston 18 pass from J.Hairston (Lopez kick)
MV — Martin 9 pass from D.Hairston (kick failed)
MV — T.Johnson 36 pass from D.Hairston (kick good)
Bass — Walker-Muse 17 run (Lopez kick)
MV — D.Preston 52 run (kick good)
Bass — J.Hairston 7 run (Lopez kick)
MV — T.Johnson kickoff return (kick failed)
Bass — D.Hairston 41 pass from J. Hairston (Lopez kick)
Bass — J.Hairston 6 run (F. Lopez kick good)
MV — Medley 35 pass from D. Hairston (kick good)
Bass — Walker-Muse 25 run (Lopez kick good)
MV — T.Johnson pass from D.Hairston (Martin pass from D.Hairston)
Bass — J.Hairston 15 run (Lopez kick)
MV — T.Johnson 7 run (D.Preston run)
Bass — J.Hairston 11 run (Lopez kick)
MV — D.Preston kickoff return (pass failed) 1:34
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Holston 35, Chilhowie 0
DAMASCUS — Quaheim Brooks ran 12 times for 86 yards and passed for 104 yards, including an 83-yarder to Ethan Brooks, as the Cavaliers clinched the district title for the first time since 1984.
Jonathan Gilley rushed for 54 yards on 12 carries for Chilhowie (3-3).
Chilhowie;0;0;0;0;—;0
Holston;8;14;13;0;—;35
Hol — Brooks 29 run (Walden pass from Brooks)
Hol — Ezzell 1 run (Brooks run)
Hol — Norris 83 pass from Brooks (run failed)
Hol — Ezzell 3 run (run failed)
Hol — Johnson 35 fumble return (Allen kick)
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty 34, Rustburg 22
RUSTBURG — Tanner Stanley and Garrett Whorley scored two TDs apiece as the Minutemen ended their season with a victory.
Kentrell Evans had the other TD for Liberty (1-5) on a 48-yard run.
Avery Dixon threw two TD passes to Jaidan Johnson and ran for a TD for Rustburg (0-5).
Liberty;6;21;0;7;—;34
Rustburg;8;0;0;14;—;22
Rust — Dixon 2 run (Dixon run)
Lib — Evans 48 run (run failed)
Lib — Stanley 6 run (Mineo kick)
Lib — Whorley 6 run (Mineo kick)
Lib — Stanley 16 run (Mineo kick)
Rust — Johnson 70 pass from Dixon (run failed)
Lib — Whorley 1 run (Mineo kick)
Rust — Johnson 50 pass from Dixon (Cardwell run)
Brookville 61, Jefferson Forest 17
LYNCHBURG — Tayshaun Butler rushed for four TDs as the Bees topped the Cavaliers and clinched the No. 2 seed in the Region 3C playoffs.
Jacob VanRemortel threw a TD pass to Jacolby Johnson for Jefferson Forest (1-4)
Jefferson Forest;3;7;0;7;—;17
Brookville;14;14;14;19;—;61
Bkv — Butler 10 run (Brown kick)
JF — FG Hinton 15
Bkv — Christian 19 pass from McDaniel (Brown kick)
Bkv — Butler 55 run (Brown kick)
Bkv — Rucker 5 run (Brown kick)
JF — Johnson 24 pass from VanRemortel (Hinton kick)
Bkv — Butler 65 run (Brown kick)
Bkv — Butler 25 run (Brown kick)
Bkv — Butler 80 run (Brown kick)
Bkv — Marshall 65 run (kick failed)
Bkv — Marshall 23 run (kick failed)
JF — Johnson 1 run (kick good)