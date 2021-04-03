FRIDAY FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Narrows remains unscored upon with 34-0 whitewash of rival Giles

NARROWS — The Green Wave has put up a big green wall during the 2020-21 football season.

Narrows posted its fifth shutout Friday night in a 34-0 home victory over Giles.

Reid Bowman ran for 122 yards and two TDs on 28 carries, while Jake Robertson added 94 yards and a TD on 13 attempts. Ty Robertson went for 91 yards and a TD on eight carries.

Bowman also threw a TD pass to Logan Green.

Narrows (6-0 including a forfeit win) has outscored five opponents 222-0 this season.

Giles;0;0;0;0;—;0

Narrows;0;27;0;7;—;34

Narr — Bowman 1 run (J.Robertson kick)

Narr — T.Robertson 4 run (J.Robertson kick)

Narr — J.Robertson 10 run (kick failed)

Narr — Bowman 8 run (J.Robertson kick)

Narr — Green 13 pass from Bowman (J.Robertson kick)

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

William Byrd 33, Staunton River 14