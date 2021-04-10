FRIDAY FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wolk's field goal gives Glenvar 23-21 Region 2C victory at Dan River

RINGGOLD -- Aiden Wolk kicked a 27-yard field goal on the final play Friday night to give Glenvar a 23-21 comeback victory over Dan River in the first round of the Region 2C playoffs.
Glenvar (5-2) will play at Appomattox County next week for the region championship.
Jackson Swanson scored on runs of 5 and 28 yards in the third quarter as Glenvar (5-2) recovered from a 21-7 halftime deficit.
Swanson ran for 137 yards on 18 carries, while Kyle Hanks had 133 yards on 28 attempts. Keith Couch and Mason Anderson had interceptions for the Highlanders, and Blake Custer had a fumble recovery.
Glenvar;7;0;13;3;--;23
Dan River;14;7;0;0;--;21
Glen -- Secrist 17 pass from Wolk (Wolk kick)
DR -- Coleman 40 pass from Glass (Saunders kick)
DR -- Carter 45 pass from Glass (Saunders kick)
DR -- Carter 80 run (Saunders kick)
Glen -- Swanson 5 run (Wolk kick)
Glen -- Swanson 28 run (kick failed)
Glen -- FG Wolk 27
REGION 1C
Narrows 28, Parry McCluer 8
NARROWS — The undefeated Green Wave surrendered its first points of the season and trailed for the first time all year but Reid Bowman ran for one TD and threw for another in a first-round win.
Ty Ruley’s 77-yard pass to Jalen Mitchell in the first quarter and a conversion by John Snider put the Blues (3-4) up 8-0.
Narrows (7-0) responded with Bowman’s 3-yard TD run and a 24-yard pass to Logan Green. Jake Robertson and Dawson Snidow added second-half TD runs. Blake Kirby and Derek Johnston had interceptions for the Narrows defense.
Bowman finished with 100 yards on 20 carries, while Robertson gained 74 yards on eight attempts.
Parry McCluer;8;0;0;0;—;8
Narrows;0;14;7;7;—;28
PM — Mitchell 77 pass from Ty Ruley (Snider run)
Narr — Bowman 3 run (J.Robertson kick)
Narr — Green 24 pass from Bowman (J.Robertson kick)
Narr — J.Robertson 55 run (J.Robertson kick)
Narr — Snidow 11 run (J.Robertson kick)
Galax 41, George Wythe 21
GALAX -- Cole Pickett ran for three TDs and returned an interception for a TD as the unbeaten Maroon Tide defeated the Maroons for the second time this season.
Javonte Reeves rushed for 104 yards and a TD for Galax (7-0). Keaton Beeman added a rushing TD for the Maroon Tide.
Peyton Coe and Braydon Thompson caught TD passes for George Wythe, which lost to Galax 7-0 during the regular season.
George Wythe;0;7;7;7;--;21
Galax;7;14;14;6;--;41
Gal – Pickett 5 run (Gallardo kick)
GW – Smith 10 run (Kapranos kick)
Gal – Pickett 1 run (Gallardo kick
Gal – Pickett 38 interception return (Gallardo kick)
GW – Coe 54 pass from Smith (Kapranos kick)
Gal – Reeves 50 run (Gallardo kick)
GW – Pickett 19 run (Gallardo kick)
Gal – Beeman 4 run (kick failed)
GW – Thompson 23 pass from Bennett (Kapranos kick)
REGION 2C
Appomattox County 41, Radford 12
APPOMATTOX -- Tre Lawing arn for two TDs and returned an interception for another score as the Raiders scored the first 41 points in a win over the Bobcats.
Keyshawn Baker and Jonathan Pennix also had TD runs for Appomattox County (7-0).
Zane Rupe threw a 72-yard TD pass to P.J. Prioleau and a 47-yarder to Marcel Baylor in the third quarter for Radford (4-2).
Radford;0;0;12;0;—;12
Appomattox;14;14;13;0;—;41
Appo — Baker 40 run (Tye Robertson kick)
Appo — Lawing 4 run (Robertson kick)
Appo — Lawing 11 run (Robertson kcik)
Appo — Pennix 7 run (Robertson kick)
Appo — Lawing 40 interception return (Robertson kick)
Appo — Davin 80 interception return (kick failed)
Rad — Prioleau 72 pass from Zane Rupe (kick failed)
Rad — Baylor 47 pass from Rupe (kick failed)
REGION 3C
Heritage 48, Rockbridge County 10
LEXINGTON -- Kameron Burns completed 6 of 12 passes for 183 yards and three TDs, and Zach Steele ran for 183 yards and two scores as the Pioneers downed the Wildcats.
Miller Jay found Keswick Owens for a 63-yard TDs pass in the first quarter to give Rockbridge County (6-1) and early lead before Heritage (6-1) reeled off 35 consecutive points.
Heritage;7;21;13;7;—;48
Rockbridge;7;0;3;0;—;10
RC — Owens 63 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
Her — Steele 48 run (Adcock kick)
Her — Hubbard 82 pass from Burns (kick failed)
Her — Hubbard 35 pass from Burns (Steele run)
Her — Hamlett 20 pass from Burns (Adcock kick)
Her — Crawford 82 kick return (Adcock kick)
RC — FG Cunningham 29
Her — Booker 26 run (kick failed)
Her — Steele 54 run (Adcock kick)
REGION 3D
Abingdon 42, Carroll County 0
ABINGDON -- Malique Hounshell ran for three TDs to lead the Falcons (6-0) to a shutout win over the Cavaliers.
The Abingdon defense held the Cavaliers (4-2) to 80 yards of total offense.
Carroll County;0;0;0;0;--; 0
Abingdon;14;7;14;7; -- 42
Ab -- Hounshell 7 run (M.Jessee kick)
Ab -- Hounshell 27 run (M.Jessee kick)
Ab -- Cook 4 run (M.Jessee kick)
Ab -- Cook 15 run (M.Jessee kick)
Ab -- Hounshell 3 run (M.Jessee kick)
Ab -- Jones 5 run (M.Jessee kick)
PLUS-1 GAMES
William Byrd 39, Wilson Memorial 12
FISHERSVILLE -- Israel Hairston threw three touchdown passes and El'Amin Shareer ran for three more scores as the Terriers ran past the host Dragons.
Hairston hooked up with Ethan Tinsley on two of the three William Byrd (4-3) scoring passes and found Tyler Dean with the third.
William Byrd;0;20;7;12;--;39
Wilson Memorial;6;0;0;6;--;12
WM -- Whiting 7 run (kick blocked)
WB -- Tinsley 72 pass from Hairston (Lancaster kick)
WB -- Dean 29 pass from Hairston (kick blocked)
WB -- Shareef 1 run (Lancaster kick)
WB -- Tinsley 9 pass from Hairston (Lancaster kick)
WB -- Shareef 14 run (pass failed)
WM -- Mundie 59 run (run failed)
WB -- Shareef 6 run (kick blocked)
Giles 30, Fort Chiswell 6
PEARISBURG -- Chaston Ratcliffe ran the ball 28 times for 204 yards and two TDs and threw for another as the Spartans (3-4) downed the Pioneers.
Preston Whitlock caught a 71-yard TD pass, kicked three field goals and had one of the three Giles interceptions.
Isaac Dunford ran for 83 yards and a TD on 17 carries for Fort Chiswell.
Fort Chiswell;0;6;0;0;--;6
Giles;10;7;6;7;--;30
Gil —- FG Whitlock
Gil -- Ratcliffe 1 run (Whitlock kick)
Gil -- Whitlock 71 pass from Ratcliffe (Whitlock kick)
FC — Dunford 1 run (kick failed)
Gil — FG Whitlock 35
Gil — FG Whitlock 39
Gil — Ratcliffe 12 run (Whitlock kick)
Bassett 24, Floyd County 13
FLOYD -- Ja'Ricous Hairston tossed two TD passes and added a TD run as the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Buffaloes.
Hairston completed 16 of 24 passes for 182 yards and two TDs and added 57 rushing yards and another score for Bassett (4-2).
Avery Chaffin hit Jaden Brewer with a second-quarter TD pass, and Jared Nichols gave Floyd its last lead in the third quarter with a 2-yard TD.
Bassett;0;0;7;17;--;24
Floyd County;0;6;7;0;--;13
FC -- Brewer 10 pass from Chaffin (run failed)
Bass -- Valentine 10 pass from J.Hairston (Lopez kick)
FC -- Nichols 2 run (Keith kick)
Bass -- J. Hairston 2 run (Lopez kick)
Bass -- D. Hairston 42 pass from J.Hairston (Lopez kick)
Bass -- FG Lopez 37
Auburn 63, Bath County 14
RINER -- Payson Kelley completed only four passes, but three went for TDs, and he added two more TD runs as the Eagles pulled away from the Chargers.
Kelley found Preston Harris twice for TDs and hit Elijah St. Clair with a 70-yard score for a 35-6 halftime lead.
Trevor Young also galloped for 124 yards and a pair of scores for Auburn (3-4).
Javier Walker led Bath County (1-5) with 80 yards rushing and a TD on 11 carries and he added a kickoff return for a TD.
Bath County;6;0;0;8;--;14
Auburn;21;14;14;14;--;63
Aub -- Harris 7 pass from Kelley (Pickle kick)
BC -- Walker 48 run (kick failed)
Aub -- Young 6 run (Pickle kick)
Aub -- Kelley 1 run (Pickle kick)
Aub -- Harris 20 pass from Kelley (Pickle kick)
Aub -- St. Clair 70 pass from Kelley (Pickle kick)
Aub -- Kelley 40 run (Pickle kick)
Aub -- Sutphin 42 run (Pickle kick)
Aub -- Marshall 11 run (Pickle kick)
Aub -- Young 19 run (Pickle kick)
BC -- Walker 85 kickoff return (Hise run)
Chilhowie 21, Northwood 14
CHILHOWIE -- The Warriors scored 14 points in the fourth quarter on a TD pass from D.J. Martin to Zak Tuell and a fumble recovery in the end zone by Jordan Williams to stop the Panthers.
Chilhowie (3-4) got a 52-yard pass from D.J. Martin to Chase Lewis, but Northwood (1-6) took a 14-7 lead to halftime on a TD run and a TD reception by Robert Burkett.
Martin completed passed for 145 yards and two TDs for Chilhowie, while Panthers QB Seth Debusk threw for 175 yards and a TD.
Northwood;0;14;0;0;--;14
Chilhowie;0;7;0;14;--;21
Chil -- Lewis 52 pass from Martin (Hutton kick)
Nwood-- Burkett 32 run (Prater kick)
Nwood -- Burkett 9 pass from Debusk (Prater kick)
Chil-- Tuell 19 pass from Martin (Hutton kick)
Chil -- Williams fumble recovery in end zone (Hutton kick)
Rural Retreat 41, Alleghany 12
LOW MOOR -- Lucas Brewer ran for three touchdowns and Gatlin Hight ran for one score and caught a TD pass as the Indians (5-2) knocked off the Mountaineers (0-7).
Ethyn Kimberlin had a 59 yard touchdown run for Alleghany.
Rural Retreat;6;7;14;14;--;41
Alleghany;12;0;0;0;--;12
All - Campbell 9 run (kick failed)
RR - Hight 29 pass from Wyatt Sage (kick blocked)
All -- Kimberlin 59 run (run failed)
RR - Hight 3 run (Brewer kick)
RR - Brewer 1 run (run failed)
RR - Brewer 2 run (Hight run)
RR - Brewer 38 run (Brewer kick)
RR - Martin 4 run (Brewer kick)
Magna Vista 23, Northside 20
Dryus Hairston threw a 77-yard TD pass to Tyler Johnson with 1:40 to play to give the visiting Warriors a win over the Vikings.
Northside had taken a 20-17 lead on a 99-yard kickoff return by Sidney Webb before Hairston hooked up with Johnson.
Webb also ran for a TD and threw a TD pass to Ryan Parker.