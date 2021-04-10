FRIDAY FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wolk's field goal gives Glenvar 23-21 Region 2C victory at Dan River

Gil — Ratcliffe 12 run (Whitlock kick)

Bassett 24, Floyd County 13

FLOYD -- Ja'Ricous Hairston tossed two TD passes and added a TD run as the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Buffaloes.

Hairston completed 16 of 24 passes for 182 yards and two TDs and added 57 rushing yards and another score for Bassett (4-2).

Avery Chaffin hit Jaden Brewer with a second-quarter TD pass, and Jared Nichols gave Floyd its last lead in the third quarter with a 2-yard TD.

Bassett;0;0;7;17;--;24

Floyd County;0;6;7;0;--;13

FC -- Brewer 10 pass from Chaffin (run failed)

Bass -- Valentine 10 pass from J.Hairston (Lopez kick)

FC -- Nichols 2 run (Keith kick)

Bass -- J. Hairston 2 run (Lopez kick)

Bass -- D. Hairston 42 pass from J.Hairston (Lopez kick)

Bass -- FG Lopez 37

Auburn 63, Bath County 14