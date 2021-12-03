Friday high school basketball box scores

GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Carroll County 78, Pulaski County 62
PULASKI COUNTY (1-1)
Fleenor 17, Cregger 2, Keefer 6, Huff 12, Lawson 2, Vest 7, Secrist 16.
CARROLL COUNTY (1-0)
Ervin 29, Hagee 13, Easter 10, Richardson 17, Stockner 3, Alley 6.
Pulaski County;8;17;15;22;--;62
Carroll County;20;18;19;21;--;78
3-point goals: Pulaski County 3 (Huff 2, Secrist), Carroll County 3 (Richardson 2, Ervin). JV: Pulaski won 62-17.
Note: Easter had 8 rebounds.
Blacksburg 43, Auburn 31
BLACKSBURG (1-1)
Ferguson 15, Jones 12, Brooks 6, Cheynet 5, Brawley 4, Anderson 1.
AUBURN (0-1)
Terry 15, Martin 8, Huffman 4, Lewis 2, Mundy 2.
Blacksburg: 10:14:10:9;--;43
Auburn:9:8:2:12;--;31
3-point goals: Blacksburg 2 (Ferguson 2), Auburn 1 (Terry).
Lord Botetourt 47, Cave Spring 33
CAVE SPRING (1-1)
Jones 11, Smith 6, Carroll 11, Mills 1, Anderson 4
LORD BOTETOURT (3-0)
Anderson 4, Orange 14, Alfano 10, Morgan 5, Wissemann 8, Huffard 6,
Cave Spring; 6; 7; 7, 13;--;33
Lord Botetourt; 6; 22; 6; 13;--;47
3-point goals: Cave Spring 4 (Jones 2, Carroll 2), Lord Botetourt 5 (Orange 3, Alfano 2). JV: Lord Botetourt won 26-15.
Note: Jada Morgan had a career-high 17 rebounds.
Salem 57, George Washington 35
SALEM (2-0)
Scales 14, Wynn 2, Green 20, E.Smith 3, Bayne 7, M.Smith 11.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (0-2)
Harrell 26, Darden 1, Cobb 5, Felton 2, Myers 1.
Salem;12;16;12;17;--;57
George Washington;10;6;5;14;--;35
3-point goals: Salem 3 (Smith, Bayne, Scales), George Washington 1 (Cobb). JV: Salem won 56-17.
Staunton River 56, Liberty 40
STAUNTON RIVER (2-0)
Creasey 6, Farr 7, C. Levine 9, Jones 10, Levine 24.
LIBERTY (1-1)
Sigei 2, Adams 4, Whorley 8, Gonzalez 3, St. John 11, Brown 12.
Staunton River;12;23;14;7;—;56
Liberty;12;14;7;7;—;40
3-point goals: Staunton River 9 (J.Levine 5, Jones 3, C.Levine), Liberty 3 (St. John 3).
Patrick County 51, North Stokes (N.C.) 41
NORTH STOKES (0-2)
Wyrick 13, Collins 11, Wright 6, James 4, Knight 3, Mabe 2, McQuinn 2.
PATRICK COUNTY (2-0)
Hazard 12, Epperson 11, Michell 11, Penn 7, Brown 4, Cobbler 3, Harris 2, Quesinberry 1.
North Stokes;7;10;10;14;--;41
patrick county;6;13;14;18;--;51
3-pont goals: North Stokes 3 (Knight 1, Wyrick, Wright), Patrick County 2 (Hazard 2).
JV: Patrick County won 48-31.
Rural Retreat 41, Fort Chiswell 26
FORT CHISWELL
Brown 4, Robinson 5, Roark 2, Jackson 6, Underwood 5, Caidel 4.
RURAL RETREAT
M.Fiscus 4, A.Fiscus 11, Cox 2, Williams 2, Moore 9, Crigger 6, Miller 4, Moore 1, Fortuner 2.
Fort Chiswell;8;5;5;8;--;26
Rural Retreat;16;12;7;6;--;41
BLUE RIDGE CONF.
Vieginia Episcopal 55, Roanoke Catholic 23
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (0-2)
Aaron 2, Nance 2, Drapac 4, Hemphill 9, Herron 6.
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (4-0)
Saye 2, Tompkins 2, Brody 21, Barrera 4, McKee 2, Morris 9, Parnell 13, Thomas 2.
Roanoke Catholic;3;8;5;7;--;23
Virginia Episcopal;21;10;12;12;--;55
3-point goals: Virginia Episcopal 3 (Brody 3).
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Northside 56, Martinsville 48
MARTINSVILLE (0-1)
Smith 2, Jones 22, Kirby 11, Long 4, Manns 2, Dickerson 7.
NORTHSIDE (1-0)
Journiette 18, Cole 9, Hardy 4, Harvey 6, Webb 2, Logan 10, Smith 7.
Martinsville;10;10;15;13;--;48
Northside;16;18;6;16;--;56
3-point goals: Northside 1 (Logan). JV: Northside won 60-42.
Cave Spring 66, Carroll County 38
CARROLL COUNTY (0-2)
Smoot 11, Reitzel 13, Campbell 4, Cox 6, Richardson 2, Montgomery 2.
CAVE SPRING (2-0)
Griffiths 3, Lilley 8, Dawyot 2, Bryant 5, Cooper 12, Jones 10, Monsour 1, Kennedy 7, Saunders 14, Childs 2, Ihlenburg 2.
Carroll County;3;14;7;14;--;38
Cave Spring;18;11;14;23;--;66
3-point goals: Carroll County 3 (Smoot, Reitzel, Cox), Cave Spring 8 (Cooper 2, Saunders 2, Griffiths, Lilley, Bryant, Kennedy).
Jefferson Forest 75, Hidden Valley 45
JEFFERSON FOREST
Scott 9, Mays 5, Cherry 2, Wimmer 19, Elliott 7, French 16, Carter-Ray 2, Burrill 7, Rodgers 2, Hamilton 1, Lane 5.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-1)
Dunnings 3, Strong 3, Johnson 24, Getz 2, Whittaker 4, Smith 5, Smith 4.
Jefferson Forest;20;13;20;22;--;75
Hidden Valley;11;15;9;10;--;45
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Burrill 2, Mays), Hidden Valley 5 (Johnson 3, Strong, Smith).
Glenvar 80, William Byrd 67
GLENVAR (2-0)
Alexander 8, Barber 28, Housh 20, Johnson 16, McMahon 4.
WILLIAM BYRD (0-1)
Ruble 9, Marvin 6, Childress 7, Hendrick 20, Hairston 13, Webb 2, Board 2, Divers 8
Glenvar;11;26;22;21;--;80
William Bryd;24;20;11;12;--;67
3-point goals: Glenvar 6 (Housh 3, Alexander 2, Barber), William Byrd 9 (Hairston 3, Marvin 2, Hendrick 2, Childress, Ruble). JV: William Byrd won.
Christiansburg 59, Bassett 50
Christiansburg (1-0)
Taylor 19, Moles 17, Johnson-Buchannon 6, Gandee 6, Myrthil 4, Purcell 3, Calloway 2, Evans 1.
Bassett (0-1)
Leduc-Mattox 25, Stokes 14, Tinsley 7, Harbour 4.
Christiansburg; 17;14;15;13;--;59
Bassett; 8;12;19;9;--;50
3-point goals: Christiansburg (Taylor 3, Purcell, Moles, Gandee), Bassett (Stokes 3, Tinsley, Leduc-Mattox).
JV: Bassett won 54-34.
Lord Botetourt 76, Floyd County 53
FLOYD COUNTY (0-1)
Agnew 11, Underwood 6, Harrington 5, Cantrell 6, Bond 3, R.Swortzel 9, K.Swortzel 13.
LORD BOTETOURT (1-0)
Meade 15, Bramblett 12, Salvi 9, Crawford 8, Bannwart 14, Tilley 11, Lovern 7.
Floyd County;15;9;16;13;--;76
Lord Botetourt;25;14;19;18;--;53
3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 12 (Meade 3, Tilley 3, Bannwart 2, Bramblett, Salvi, Crawford, Lovern), Floyd County 8 (Agnew 3, Underwood 2, Harrington, Bond, R.Swortzel). JV: Floyd County won.
Bland County 92, Narrows 87, OT
NARROWS (0-1)
Johnston 19, Perdue 3, Mcglothlin 2, Smith 2, Pruett 37, Shepherd 14, Middelton 2, Johnson 8
BLAND COUNTY (2-0)
Water 6, Burton 2, Johnson 6, James 32, Boone 14, Nolley 3, Pauley 22,Thompson 7
Narrows;15;20;25;15;13;--;87
Bland County;10;20;20;24;18;--;92
3-point goals: Narrows 7 (Pruett 5, Shepherd 2); Bland County 11 (James 5, Pauley 4, Boone, Nolley, Thompson). JV: Narrows won.
Liberty 40, Staunton River 31
STAUNTON RIVER 31 (0-2)
Eggleston 2, Steele 5, Overstreet 12, Childress 10, Chewning 2
LIBERTY (1-1)
Smith 3, Mineo 7, Sigei 2, Holdren 6, Brown 5, Williams 3, Crider 14
Staunton River 2;3;13;13
Liberty 8;14;6;12
3-point goals: Staunton River 2 (Steele, Overstreet) Liberty 6 (Smith, Mineo 2, Holdren, Brown)
JV: Staunton River won 51-30.
Covington 48, Galax 44
COVINGTON (1-0)
Yancey 30, Dressler 8, Malone 4, Turner 2, Williams 2.
GALAX (0-1)
Bagley 12, Jemison 11, Stuart 8, Dillon 7, Meija 4, Gentry 2,
Covington;8;14;15;11;--;48
Galax;13;4;20;7;--;44
3-point goals: Covington 8 (Yancey 5, Dressler 2, Malone). JV: Covington won.
Fort Chiswell 67, Rural Retreat 40
RURAL RETREAT
Roberts 3, Smith 15, Hight 7, Musser 4, Smelser 6, Miller 3, Crockett 2
FORT CHISWELL
Shelton 1, Gravely 11, Varney 2, Tomlinson 2, Dunford 18, Selfe 4, Norris 2, Cooper 2, Vaught 5, Watson 20.
Rural Retreat;9;9;11;11;--;40
Fort Chiswell;11;24;13;19;--;67
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 4 (Smith 2, Hight, Miller), Fort Chiswell 4 (Dunford 2, Vaught, Watson).
Harrisonburg HomeSchool 50, Bath County 32
HARRISONBURG HOMESCHOOL
Lockard 19, Velker 16, Campbell 7, M.Paul 3, D.Paul 3, Chavez 2.
BATH COUNTY
Gordon 13, Long 6, Gwin 6, Turner 4, Loudermilk 3.