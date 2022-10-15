Friday High School Football Roundup: Pulaski, Cave Spring, Christiansburg, Floyd, Narrows, Parry McCluer, Bath win

DUBLIN — Trevor Burton ran for 183 yards and a school-record-tying five touchdowns on 22 carries to lead the Pulaski County High School football team to a 48-7 win over Blacksburg on Friday night.

Burton tied the Pulaski County record for the most TD runs in a game. It was the second time this year he tied that record.

Christopher Gallimore completed three of four passes for 68 yards and one TD and also ran for 53 yards on eight carries for the Cougars (4-3). Marcus Reed had all three catches.

The Bruins fell to 0-7.

Cave Spring 34, Patrick County 28

Landon Alitzer ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries and completed five of 11 passes for 183 yards and one TD with one interception to lead the host Knights (5-2) past the Patriots (5-2) on Friday.

De'shawn Johnson returned an interception for a TD for the Knights. Owen Sweeney had three catches for 93 yards and recorded a sack. Preston Lonker forced a fumble. Cam Parker recovered a fumble.

Joey Beasley completed 15 of 25 passes for 274 yards and two TDs with two interceptions for the Patriots. Carmelo Taylor had nine catches for 152 yards and one TD and ran for 72 yards and one TD on two carries. Jahzae Kimbrough had five catches for 131 yards and one TD.

Narrows 44, Covington 38

Aidan McGlothlin completed 19 of 29 passes for 343 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Green Wave (6-1) past the Cougars (0-7) on Friday.

Kolier Pruett had 12 catches for 246 yards and five TDs for Narrows. Sam Albert ran for 125 yards on 17 carries. Carson Crigger had four catches for 66 yards and one TD.

Covington's Purcell Turner ran for 112 yards and three TDs on 12 carries and had eight catches for 127 yards and two TDs.

Floyd County 21, James River 3

Rylan Swortzel completed five of 11 passes for 74 yards and one touchdown with one interception and ran for 69 yards and one TD on 15 carries to lead the Buffaloes (6-1) past the Knights (3-4) on Friday.

Emery Chafin ran for 72 yards on 15 carries for the Buffaloes.

Zeal Hammons of the Knights completed 16 of 21 passes for 92 yards. Maddox Porter kicked a field goal.

Parry McCluer 41, Craig County 7

Evan Cook ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and also caught a TD pass to lead the Fighting Blues (2-5) past the Rockets (2-3) on Friday in Buena Vista.

Brenan Schley ran for two TDs and completed five of nine passes for 68 yards and one TD. John Snider ran for 82 yards on 15 carries.

Craig County's Zachary Peters threw a 13-yard TD pass to Nicholas All.

Staunton River 34, Northside 0

The Golden Eagles (4-3) beat the host Vikings (0-7) on Friday to record their first shutout win in five years.

It was Northside's fifth shutout loss of the year.

Friday marked the first time the Golden Eagles held the Vikings to fewer than 14 points in the history of the 16-game series.

Staunton River won at Viking Stadium for only the second time.

Grayson County 34, Giles 13

Chase Poole ran for 95 yards and two TDs on 18 carries to lead the Blue Devils (7-0) to a win over the Spartans (2-5) on Friday in Pearisburg.

Elijah Gillespie caught a TD pass and ran for a touchdown for the Blue Devils. Austin Dowell ran for 91 yards on 16 carries and completed three of five passes for 76 yards and one TD.

Christian Ratcliffe of Giles rushed for 152 yards and two TDs on 31 carries.

Christiansburg 43, Hidden Valley 17

Tanner Evans ran for two TDs to help the host Blue Demons (5-2) beat the Titans (2-6) on Friday.

Curtis Altizer, Matt Annis, Max Fernandez and JT Thompson each had a TD run for the Blue Demons.

Brayden Moore completed 12 of 29 passes for 256 yards and two TDs with one interception for the Titans. Japhon English had two catches for 122 yards and two TDs.

Bath County 33, Eastern Montgomery 13

Wyatt Campbell ran for 163 yards and one TD on 13 carries, completed five of 13 passes for 92 yards and two TDs and also returned an interception 43 yards for a TD to lead the Chargers (3-4) past the Mustangs (2-5) on Friday in Hot Springs.

Kamoy Stone returned a kickoff 75 yards for a TD, caught a TD pass and picked off a pass. Caiden Offer had a TD catch and recovered a fumble. Dillan Royer also recovered a fumble.

George Wythe 20, Galax 7

Tandom Smith ran for 185 yards and two TDs on 12 carries and also threw a TD pass to help the visiting Maroons (5-3) beat the Maroon Tide (4-3) on Friday.

He had a 99-yard TD run.

George Wythe snapped a 10-game skid in the series, which included both a regular-season loss and a playoff loss in each of the past three seasons.

Ben Jollay picked off a pass at the goal line for the Maroons.

A.J. Ashworth picked off a deflected Smith pass and returned it 24 yards for a TD for Galax. Tedruhn Tucker ran for 128 yards on 28 carries. Tommy Jones completed six of 18 passes for 106 yards.

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 27, Roanoke Catholic 18

Kaden Saunders rushed for 128 yards and two TDs on 13 carries to lead Smith Mountain Lake Christian (5-1) past the host Celtics (3-4) on Friday.

Chase Miller ran for 77 yards on 10 carries for the visitors. Nick Tarpley ran fro two touchdowns.

Damarion Perdue rushed for 186 yards and one TD on 24 carries for the Celtics. A.J. Johnson ran for 65 yards and one TD on 10 carries.

Magna Vista 28, Martinsville 16

Joseph Spriggs ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Warriors (5-3) past the Bulldogs (6-1) on Friday in Ridgeway.

Martinsnville led 16-14 entering the fourth.

C.J. Talley returned a blocked punt for a touchdown for Martinsville.

Rural Retreat 32, Chilhowie 0

Gunner Hagerman ran for 108 yards and three TDs on 20 carries and also caught a TD pass to lead the host Indians (3-3) past the Warriors (0-7) on Friday.

Caleb Roberts completed eight of 11 passes for 164 yards and two TDs. Gatlin Hight ran for 99 yards on 29 carries for the Indians.

Bassett 50, Tunstall 14

Elijah Stokes completed three of six passes for 75 yards and two TDs with one interception and also had a TD catch to help the Bengals (5-2) beat the Trojans (0-7) on Friday in Dry Fork.

Branson Leduc-Mattox had two three catches for 79 yards and two TDs for Bassett. Ja'Ricous Hairston completed five of six passes for 86 yards and also ran for 55 yards and one TD on four carries.