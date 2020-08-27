Friday night plights Timesland football coaches wonder how to fill time with season postponed

Lovelace's fresh set of eyes never thought 2020 wouldn't eventually come into focus.

"Even when the spring sports got canceled, I never once had a thought that it would affect fall sports," he said. "At the beginning of this thing, I was not looking far enough down the road.

"My only serious job has been teaching. I went straight into coaching from Hampden-Sydney when I graduated at age 22. I've never had a Friday night that I haven't been on a sideline.

"It will be a different feeling."

Preseason practice certainly has been different for those schools that have opened their campuses to restricted drills, following the state's Phase III recovery guidelines.

Pulaski County was Timesland's first school to begin work with its athletes, getting a huge jump on rivals such as Cave Spring and Hidden Valley since Roanoke County is not allowing any workouts until Sept. 28.

Roanoke County released news Wednesday that one student and one teacher at different country elementary schools have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We have to protect and be smart, and I certainly don't need to get into the politics of it all, but kids need something," Dixon said.