Friday night plights Timesland football coaches wonder how to fill time with season postponed

In a year called 2020, few people saw this coming.
Friday, Aug. 28 was supposed to be the opening night of the VHSL football season.
Instead, there will be no kickoff.
There will be no crowds, no cheerleaders, no marching bands, no popcorn, no pizza, no penalty flags, no whistles, no chain crews, no radio broadcasts, no 50-50 drawings, no public address announcer.
No high school football games.
The Friday night lights might be on, but everyone will be at home.
For the first time since the VHSL was formed more than 100 years ago, Virginia's public schools will not play football in the fall.
The season was postponed by the COVID-19 outbreak and has been condensed into a six-game regular-season with a start date of Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
To many Timesland coaches, envisioning such a scenario was more difficult than reading the tiny type on the bottom line of the eye chart.
Winfred Beale has been the head coach at Floyd County High since 1981 and has been involved in high school football for five decades.
He and the Buffaloes should have been opening the season Friday at Christiansburg.
Beale will instead be on his back deck watching the sunset.
"It's just bizarre," he said. "You get acclimated to doing something for years and years and all of a sudden it's gone, it's just really weird.
"I've heard lot of people saying they're probably going to go to West Virginia or Tennessee and look through the gate and see if they can see a game going on."
The VHSL is one of 14 state high school associations nationally that has postponed its football season until 2021.
Tennessee schools opened play last week. West Virginia has pushed its season back several weeks.
Mark Dixon never thought Friday night in Virginia would be dark when he left Galax after 10 successful seasons to take over the program at Pulaski County in May, well after the VHSL canceled its spring sports season.
"I really that we would be playing by now," said Dixon, who started 60 games at offensive guard for the Miami Dolphins in a five-year NFL career. "Maybe I was just naive and wasn't up to speed enough. I thought we would be through with this
"I even thought that probably all the way up until about a month or a month and a half ago. This thing just keeps going and going and going."
William Fleming's Jamar Lovelace is one of Timesland's younger head coaches.
Lovelace's fresh set of eyes never thought 2020 wouldn't eventually come into focus.
"Even when the spring sports got canceled, I never once had a thought that it would affect fall sports," he said. "At the beginning of this thing, I was not looking far enough down the road.
"My only serious job has been teaching. I went straight into coaching from Hampden-Sydney when I graduated at age 22. I've never had a Friday night that I haven't been on a sideline.
"It will be a different feeling."
Preseason practice certainly has been different for those schools that have opened their campuses to restricted drills, following the state's Phase III recovery guidelines.
Pulaski County was Timesland's first school to begin work with its athletes, getting a huge jump on rivals such as Cave Spring and Hidden Valley since Roanoke County is not allowing any workouts until Sept. 28.
Roanoke County released news Wednesday that one student and one teacher at different country elementary schools have tested positive for the coronavirus.
"We have to protect and be smart, and I certainly don't need to get into the politics of it all, but kids need something," Dixon said.
"The kids, when they got in here, you could see a difference. It was almost like the weight of the world was off their shoulders. There was some sense of normalcy. To be able to do that and still protect everybody is the trick."
Beale said the turnout for indoor weightlifting and outdoor condition drills has been good at Floyd County, which plays in the VHSL's second smallest division — Class 2.
"We were able to get a health plan approved pretty early," Beale said. "The kids are lifting pretty hard. We just have to do it a different way.
"They're looking at it as a glass half full, instead of a glass half empty."
Dixon said he is concerned about the impact a delayed season, especially one now coming on the heels of basketball and wrestling seasons, on the area's small Class 1 schools.
Bland County did not field a football team in 2019, while Craig County has seen its roster size drop below 20 players.
Several Timesland programs have had trouble fielding a junior varsity team in recent years.
"I don't know how they're going to survive if they don't play this year," the new Pulaski County coach said. "I really don't. When I was at Galax you're recruiting the halls every day, and you're getting to play. And it was still really tough.
"And now, for any small school, how do you get them back? How do you get them to play again?"
Virginia's prep coaches are paying attention to the situation in Tennessee.
Less than one mile over the state line last Friday, Tennessee High of Bristol hosted rival Dobyns-Bennett of Kingsport with up to 1,000 spectators spread throughout the stadium.
"As long as they can continue to play and keep it safe with no outbreaks, that's only a positive for the rest of us," Beale said.
Dixon has his eye on the scheduled Sept. 19 game between Virginia and Virginia Tech, and not just because he was an All-American offensive lineman at UVa.
"So much of it filters down to us," Dixon said. "If that doesn't pan out, what's the impact on us?"
Dixon is not insensitive to the tragic impact of COVID-19. Galax has frequently been listed as a "hot spot" for the virus.
"One of my buddies lost his mom," he said. "Just hearing the story of that in a nursing home is just heart-wrenching."
Lovelace took a minor gut punch earlier this week when high winds flipped a section of the home stands at Brookville High School, his alma mater.
William Fleming would have been scheduled to play at Brookville in late September.
"It blew it forward towards the field," Lovelace said. "If this was a Friday night, it would essentially be where the cheerleaders are.
"It didn't even rain here. That was kind of a shock to me."
Twelve months ago, Lovelace was preparing for the season opener, a 52-10 win over Harrisonburg that was his first victory at home as Fleming's coach.
Galax opened the 2019 season with a 32-29 victory at Glenvar, as the Highlanders debuted their new artificial turf field.
What will he be doing at 7 p.m. Friday?
"I'll be playing with my dogs, sitting there with my wife and talking about wishing we were at a game," Dixon said.
