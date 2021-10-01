Friday, Oct. 1 football scores

FRIDAY
River Ridge District
Patrick Henry 42, Blacksburg 0
Salem 24, Christiansburg 7
Hidden Valley 28, Pulaski County 20
Piedmont District
Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13
George Washington 39, Martinsville 0
Patrick County 46, Tunstall 27
Hogoheegee District
PH-Glade Spring 27, Rural Retreat 0
Three Rivers District
Radford 42, Alleghany 0
Floyd County 20, Carroll County 18, OT
Virginia Independent Conference
North Cross 59, Blue Ridge 6
Nondistrict
Halifax County 49, Jefferson Forest 32
Cave Spring 27, William Byrd 14
Page County 42, Bath County 0
Bland County at Castlewood