Friday, Oct. 1 high school football scores
Friday, Oct. 1 high school football scores

FRIDAY

River Ridge District

Patrick Henry 42, Blacksburg 0

Salem 24, Christiansburg 7

Hidden Valley 28, Pulaski County 20

Piedmont District

Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13

George Washington 39, Martinsville 0

Patrick County 46, Tunstall 27

Hogoheegee District

PH-Glade Spring 27, Rural Retreat 0

Three Rivers District

Radford 42, Alleghany 0

Floyd County 20, Carroll County 18, OT

Virginia Independent Conference

North Cross 59, Blue Ridge 6

Nondistrict

Halifax County 49, Jefferson Forest 32

Cave Spring 27, William Byrd 14

Page County 42, Bath County 0

Castlewood 44, Bland County 28

Chilhowie 37, Honaker 28

Craig County 34, Roanoke Catholic 18

Grayson County 18, Fort Chiswell 7

Holston. 28, Narrows 6

Parry McCluer 30, Madison County 8

 

