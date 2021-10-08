 Skip to main content
Friday, Oct. 8 high school football scores
Friday, Oct. 8 high school football scores

FOOTBALL

THURSDAY

Blue Ridge District

Franklin County 21, Staunton River 10

Piedmont District

Halifax County 45, Magna Vista 26

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, ppd.

Nondistrict

Abingdon 50, Marion 6

Martinsville 29, Chatham 21

FRIDAY

Blue Ridge District

Lord Botetourt 26, William Byrd 12

Northside 34, William Fleming 33

River Ridge District

Christiansburg 49, Blacksburg 0

Patrick Henry 44, Hidden Valley 7

Salem 55, Pulaski County 6

Piedmont District

Bassett 67, Patrick County 0

Seminole District

Rustburg 28, Liberty 21

Valley District

Rockbridge County 47, Spotswood 36

Mountain Empire District

Grayson County 33, Auburn 0

Galax 41, Fort Chiswell 13

Pioneer District

Eastern Montgomery 26, Craig County 0

Parry McCluer 47, Narrows 18

Three Rivers District

James River 29, Alleghany 0

Radford 36, Carroll County 7

Glenvar 54, Floyd County 0

Nondistrict

East Hardy (W.Va.) 53, Bath County 12

Rural Retreat 34, Bland County 8

North Cross 66, Giles 20

Roanoke Catholic 44, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 8

