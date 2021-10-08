Friday, Oct. 8 high school football scores

FOOTBALL
THURSDAY
Blue Ridge District
Franklin County 21, Staunton River 10
Piedmont District
Halifax County 45, Magna Vista 26
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, ppd.
Nondistrict
Abingdon 50, Marion 6
Martinsville 29, Chatham 21
FRIDAY
Blue Ridge District
Lord Botetourt 26, William Byrd 12
Northside 34, William Fleming 33
River Ridge District
Christiansburg 49, Blacksburg 0
Patrick Henry 44, Hidden Valley 7
Salem 55, Pulaski County 6
Piedmont District
Bassett 67, Patrick County 0
Seminole District
Rustburg 28, Liberty 21
Valley District
Rockbridge County 47, Spotswood 36
Mountain Empire District
Grayson County 33, Auburn 0
Galax 41, Fort Chiswell 13
Pioneer District
Eastern Montgomery 26, Craig County 0
Parry McCluer 47, Narrows 18
Three Rivers District
James River 29, Alleghany 0
Radford 36, Carroll County 7
Glenvar 54, Floyd County 0
Nondistrict
East Hardy (W.Va.) 53, Bath County 12
Rural Retreat 34, Bland County 8
North Cross 66, Giles 20
Roanoke Catholic 44, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 8