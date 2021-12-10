Friday prep basketball box scores

BOYS
Parry McCluer 68, Rockbridge County 45
PARRY McCLUER (1-0)
Perry 6, Mitchell 10, Catlett 2, Hamilton 39, Snider 11.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (2-2)
Mays 2, Higgins 8, A.Poindexter 8, Owens 7, I.Poindexter 4, Lambert 9, Owsley 3, Stores 2, Mulitalo 2.
Parry McCluer;17;16;22;13;--;68
Rockbridge County;2;20;13;10;--;45
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (Hamilton 2), Rockbridge County 4 (Lambert 3, A.Poindexter). JV: Rockbridge County won 54-25.
Note: Hamilton had 13 rebounds, 10 blocks, 4 dunks.
NONDISTRICT
Patrick Henry 67, Franklin County 40
FRANKLIN COUNTY (2-1)
Kasey 2, N.Holland 3, Lee 2, McHeimer 2, J.Holland 2, Hering 7, Harvey 3, Foutz 7, Mullins 12.
PATRICK HENRY (3-1)
Faulkner 11, Calloway 5, Yarmah 10, Derey 9, F.Beasley 19, B.Beasley 3, Roberson 2, Smiley 8,
Franklin County;10;6;9;15;--;40
Patrick Henry;14;27;10;16;--;67
3-point goals: Franklin County 2 (N.Holland, Foutz), Patrick Henry 9 (F.Beasley 5, Faulkner, Yarmah, Derey, B.Beasley). JV: Franklin County won.
James River 77, George Washington 58
GEORGE WASHINGTON (0-3)
T.Carter 9, Dixon 4, Howard 17, Walters 10, R.Carter 5, Hamlet 5, Williamson 3, Hairston 4, Neal 1.
JAMES RIVER
C.Easton 8, Steger 17, Andrews 4, Clevenger 16, J.Easton 19, Toliver 10, Bell 3.
3-point goals: George Washington 3 (T.Carter, R.Carter, Hamlet), James River 8 (Steger 3, C.Easton 2, J.Easton 2, Clevenger).
Rural Retreat 66, Eastern Montgomery 33
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-4)
L.Elkins 6, A.Elkins 8, Jones 3, E.Brown 3, Burleson 9, Smith 2, X.Brown 2,
RURAL RETREAT (2-4)
Alford 4, Roberts 8, Smith 7, Hight 14, Musser 2, Smelser 4, Miller 5, Worley 9, Crockett 6, Terry 7.
Eastern Montgomery;4;15;12;2;--;33
Rural Retreat;18;18;18;12;--;66
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery (A.Elkins 2, Jones, E.Brown, Burleson).
Rural Retreat 4 (Hight 2, Miller, Worley).
Note: Smelser 7 steals, 5 assists, 5 rebounds.
Roanoke Catholic 67, Mountain Mission 31
MOUNTAIN MISSION
Muleta 8, I.Chacha 6, Peters 4, Mesfin 4, D.Chacha 2, Estefanos 2, Elmore 2, Bekele 2, Kassaye 1.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (4-2)
Collins 20, Banks 16, Estrada 13, Burns 6, Whalen 4, Myers 3, Adams 3, Merchant 2.
Mountain Mission;5;8;8;10;--;31
Roanoke Catholic;17;19;18;13;--;67
3-point goals: Mountain Mission 4 (Muleta 2, I.Chacha 2), Roanoke Catholic 10 (Collins 4, Estrada 3, Banks 2, Estrada 3, Myers).
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Martinsville 65, Patrick County 24
PATRICK COUNTY (0-4)
Penn 7, Underwood 2, Hill 4, Hubbard 2, Hylton 2, Hagwood 3, Cisneros 2, Stovall 2.
MARTINSVILLE (2-1)
Smith 7, S.Jones 16, Kirby 15, Long 11, Manns 5, Dickerson 2, Martin 6, Hairston 2, C.Jones 1.
Patrick County;;6;7;4;7;--;24
Martinsville;19;19;23;4;--;65
3-point goals: Patrick County 1 (Hagwood), Martinsville 8 (S.Jones 4, Hairston 2, Smith, Long).
NARROWS ATHLETIC FUND
Narrows 53, Bland County 49
BLAND COUNTY (3-1)
Waters 7, Burton 4, James 13, Boone 15, Nolley 8, Thompson 2.
NARROWS (2-1)
Johnston 15, Pruett 15, McGlothlin 7, Perdue 6, Johnson 4, L.Smith 3, C.Smith 3.
Bland County;10;15;10;14;--;49
Narrows;8;13;17;15;--;53
3-point goals: Narrows 5 (Pruett 2, McGlothlin, Perdue, Johnston), Bland County 7 (Boone 3; James 2; Nolley 2).
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Cave Spring 58, Northside 49
CAVE SPRING (3-1)
Holland 8, Jones 14, Smith 14, Carroll 8, Mills 7, Anderson 4, Cox 3.
NORTHSIDE (3-2)
Kidd 22, Gates 7, Adebiyi 6, Balisage 2, Waller 12.
Cave Spring;15;12;7;24;--;58
Northside;15;6;16;12;--;49
3-point goals: Cave Spring (Holland 2, Carroll 2, Smith, Jones), Northside (Walker 2, Kidd). JV: Northside won 44-28.
Patrick Henry 43, Franklin County 25
PATRICK HENRY (4-0)
Cook 12, Fiddler 5, Penn 6, Nichols 2, N.Childress 8, Breedlove 4, M.Childress 6.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-2)
L.Board 7, K.Board 6, Caron 6, Copeland 6.
Patrick Henry;11;11;8;13;--;43
Franklin County;7;4;7;7;--;25
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 3 (N.Childress 2, Fiddler), Franklin County 1 (L.Board).
Salem 61, George Washington 55
GEORGE WASHINGTON (1-3)
Harrell 28, Darden 6, Cobbs 14, Myers 7.
SALEM (4-0)
Scales 25, Bowen 1, Green 14, Bayne 15, M.Smith 3, Tolan 3.
George Washington;13;17;10;15;--;55
Salem;13;13;17;18;--;61
3-point goals: George Washington 6 (Cobbs 3, Darden 2, Harrell), Salem 1 (Green). JV: Salem won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 62, Fort Chiswell 41
FORT CHISWELL (1-3)
Brown 5, Roark 19, Jackson 8, Adams 2, Underwood 2, Patel 1, Caldwell 4.
GEORGE WYTHE (3-2)
Cannoy 5, Berry 6, Tate 14, Faulkner 1, Patel 29, Malavolti 4, Wolfe 3.
Fort Chiswell;7;17;9;13;--;41
George Wythe;21;15;13;13;--;62
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 6 (Roark 5, Jackson), George Wythe 14 (Patel 8, Berry 2, Tate 2, Tate 2, Cannoy, Wolfe).
Auburn 38, Galax 24
AUBURN (2-2)
Lewis 2, Lafon 2, Underwood 2, Huffman 2, Martin 20, Terry 5, Rorrer 3, Mundy 2.
GALAX (1-3)
Leonard 16, King 5, Sturgill 2, P.Edwards 1.
Galax;3;10;4;7;--;24
Auburn;9;11;3;15;--;38
3-point goals: Galax (King), Auburn 3 (Martin, Terry, Rorrer). JV: Auburn won.