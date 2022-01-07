Friday prep basketball boxes: Foutz's shot gives Franklin County win over William Byrd; Watson tops 1,000 for Fort Chiswell; Levine nets 35 for unbeaten Staunton River girls

ROCKY MOUNT — Eli Foutz scored a tie-breaking bucket in the post with seven seconds left Friday night as Franklin County scored a 62-60 Blue Ridge District basketball victory over William Byrd.
Haven Mullins scored 15 points for Franklin County (4-6, 2-1), which trailed 44-41 entering the fourth quarter. Foutz added 12 points and Randy Clark scored 10.
William Byrd (4-8, 2-1) was led by Trevor Ruble with 18 points.
WILLIAM BYRD (4-8, 0-2)
Ruble 18, Childress 7, E.Hairston 7, Marvin 7, Richardson 7, Hendrick 5, Divers 4, Webb 3, Board 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (4-6, 2-1)
Mullins 15, Foutz 12, Clark 10, Hering 9, McGhee 9, Kasey 2, Lee 2, Wright 2, Holland 1.
William Byrd;15;14;15;16;--;60
Franklin County;13;14;14;21;--;62
3-point goals: William Byrd 7 (Ruble 4, Childress, E.Hairston, Marvin), Franklin County 4 (Foutz 2, Hering, McGhee). JV: Franklin County 48-31.
BOYS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 79, Salem 45
SALEM (3-6, 1-3)
Payne 7, Dallas 20, Green 4, Clemens 2, Benne 2, Yerton 5, Moyer 1, Keffer 4.
CAVE SPRING (10-1, 4-0)
Lilley 2, Dawyot 17, Bryant 6, Cooper 2, Jones 21, Tinsley 18, Monsour 1, Saunders 5, Ihlenburg 7.
Salem;5;13;11;16;—;45
Cave Spring;26;22;14;17;—79
3-point goals: Salem 2 (Dallas, Yerton), Cave Spring 10 (Tinsley 4, Dawyot 3, Bryant, Saunders). JV: Cave Spring won 60-46.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside 97, Staunton River 13
STAUNTON RIVER (0-11, 0-2)
Gibson 3, Borden 2, Bruns 5, Overstreet 1, Fralin 2
NORTHSIDE (11-1, 2-1)
Journiette 12, Cole 18, Hardy 24, Abshire 6, Crawford 10, Webb 5, Logan 3, Anthony 2, C.Smith 2, Via 9, J.Smith 6.
Staunton River;6;2;3;2;--;13
Northside;22;31;23;21;--;97
3-point goals: Staunton River 1 (Bruns), Northside 10 (Cole 3, Via 3, Hardy, Crawford, Webb, Logan). JV: Northside won 49-25.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 71, Galax 38
FORT CHISWELL (11-2, 4-1)
Watson 28, Norris 12, Gravely 7, Shelton 6, Crigger 4, Dunford 4, Tomlinson 3, Vaught 2, McHone 2, Selfe 2, Varney 1
GALAX (2-5, 2-2)
Ashworth 9, Gentry 8, Stuart 8, Peterkan 7, Bagely 2, Mejie 2, Aillon 2
Fort Chiswell;25;27;14;5;—;71
Galax;10;3;16;9;—;38
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 7 (Watson 3, Norris 3, Tomlinson 1), Galax 5 (Ashworth 2, Gentry 2, Peterkan 1) JV: Fort Chiswell won 49-23.
Note: Siler Watson breaks the 1,000 point mark for his career.
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Staunton River 68, Northside 32
NORTHSIDE (6-5, 0-2)
Kidd 10, Martin 2, Adebiyi 2, Waller 8, Bratton 10.
STAUNTON RIVER (10-0, 2-0)
J.Levine 35, Hamren 11, Hamm 1, Phillips 2, C.Levine 13, Creasey 2, Roach 4.
Northside;12;14;3;3;—;32
Staunton River;18;22;24;4;—;68
3-point goals: Northside 3 (Bratton 2, Waller), Staunton River 7 (C.Levine 3, J.Levine 2, Hamren 2).
William Fleming 44, Lord Botetourt 46
William Fleming (3-5, 0-2)
Webb 4, Hankins 7, Morris 7, Manning 2, Priest 17, Dolve 7,
LORD BOTETOURT (9-1, 3-0)
Anderson 3, Spangler 13, Orange 11, Alfano 3, Morgan 3, Wissemann 5, Huffard 8.
William Fleming;12;9;11;12;—;44
Lord Botetourt;17;11;9;9;—;46
3-point goals: William Fleming 2 (Priest 2), Lord Botetourt 5 (Orange 3, Spangler, Alfano 1). JV: William Fleming won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 45, Cave Spring 43
CAVE SPRING (4-7, 1-3)
Holland 2, Jones 11, Robertson 3, Carroll 4, Hibbs 12, Mills 2, Anderson 9.
SALEM (7-4, 2-2)
Scales 12, Bowen 3, Green 15, Bayne 4, Adkins 2, M.Smith 12.
Cave Spring;9;12;6;16--;43
Salem;9;11;8;17--;45
3-point goals: Salem 5 (M.Smith 3, Scales 2), Cave Spring 3 (Jones, Hibbs, Robertson).
NOTE: Kennedy Scales made two free throws with 9 seconds left.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
James River 43, Glenvar 32
GLENVAR (6-6, 0-2)
M.Harris 13, R.Harris 11, Luper 4, Keen 4.
JAMES RIVER (5-2, 1-0)
Canada 16, Liming 13, McCullough 12, Crowder 2.
Glenvar;10;6;10;6;--;32
James River;13;11;6;13;--;43
3-point goals: Glenvar 1 (M.Harris). JV: James River won
Note: Reagan Harris 10 rebounds for James River.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Patrick County 53, Tunstall 15
TUNSTALL (0-10, 0-5)
Elliott 15.
PATRICK COUNTY (6-3)
Penn 15, Epperson 14, Harris 7, Brown 6, Cobbler 5, Hazard 4, Wimbush 2,
Tunstall;5;3;4;3;—;15
Patrick County;21;12;10;10;—;53
3-point goals: Tunstall 3 (Elliott 3), Patrick County 2 (Cobbler, Penn).
JV: Patrick County won 48-4.
Note: Wimbush 6 steals. Hazard 9 assists, 6 rebounds.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 45, Galax 39
GALAX (3-7, 1-4)
S.Leonard 17, Hash 4, Moraski 2, J.Leonard 5, E.Edwards 2, C.Sturgill 7.
P.Edwards 2,
FORT CHISWELL (6-8, 2-2)
K.King 14, Jackson 13, Roark 6, M.King 3, Brown 3, Caldwell 4, Adams 2.
Galax;10;11;6;12;--;39
Fort Chiswell 12;10;12;11;--;45
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 4 (K.King 2, M.King, Roark). JV: Fort Chiswell won 36-28
Notes: K.King had 11 rebounds.