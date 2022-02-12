Friday prep basketball boxes: Franklin County nips Byrd to grab No. 4 seed in Blue Ridge boys tournament

BOYS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County 65, William Byrd 63
FRANKLIN COUNTY (8-14, 4-6)
Holland 3, Wright 5, Hering 17, Harvey 6, Clark 3, Foutz 7, Mullins 22.
WILLIAM BYRD (8-14, 3-7)
Ruble 17, Marvin 5, I Hairston 3, Childress 2, Richardson 20, Hendrick, 4, Hairston 8, Eads 3, Divers 1.
Franklin County;15;12;14;24;--;65
William Bryd;16;23;14;10;--;63
3-point goals: Franklin County 11 (Hering 5, Mullins 3, Harvey 2, Wright), William Byrd 7 (Ruble 3, E.Hairston 2, Marvin, Richardson). JV: Franklin County won.
Note: Win gives Franklin County No. 4 seed in Blue Ridge tournament.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 58, Glenvar 55
GLENVAR (14-7, 4-5)
Alexander 10, Barber 23, Housh 5, Johnson 9, Bolling 3, Ford 2, Simmons 3.
RADFORD (14-4, 9-1)
Clark 8, Cormany 13, Kelly 20, Wesley 12, Mitchell 5.
Glenvar;16;10;10;19;--;55
Radford;8;16;18;16;--;58
3-point goals: Glenvar 9 (Alexander 3, Barber 2, Housh, Johnson, Bolling, Simmons), Radford 4 (Clark, Cormany, Kelly, Mitchell).
NONDISTRICT
James River 67, Parry McCluer 48
JAMES RIVER
Bailey 2, C.Easton 4, Steger 20, Andrews 3, Clevenger 10, J.Easton 28.
PARRY McCLUER (16-4)
Mitchell 2, Cook 3, Hamilton 28, Snider 13, Catlett 2.
Parry McCluer;13;9;17;9;--48
James River;17;20;18;12;--67
3-point goals: James River 8 (Steger 4, J.Easton 4), Parry McCluer 1 (Cook).
Note: Hamilton had 8 rebounds. Mitchell had 7 assists.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
E.C. Glass 71, Liberty 23
E.C. GLASS (19-3, 13-1)
D.Harris 7, Knox 4, Conner 3, Harris 11, Treacy 13, Smith 2, Brestel 5, Hopkins 13, Webber 1, Dunlop 6, Osborne 3, Gilbert 3.
LIBERTY (2-17, 0-14)
Smith 5, Sigei 2, Holdren 7, Brown 2, Cutler 3, Williams 4. Totals 8 4-7 23.
E.C. Glass;22;22;23;4;—;71
Liberty;9;2;6;4;—;23
3-point-goals: E.C. Glass 8 (Treacy 3, D. Harris, Knox, Conner, Brestel, Osbourne), Liberty 3 (Smith, Holdren, Cutler).
Heritage 56, Jefferson Forest 45
JEFFERSON FOREST (10-12, 6-8)
Scott 8, Mays 2, Cherry 4, Wimmer 14, Elliott 2, French 8, Burrill 3, Rodgers 2, Alwal 2.
HERITAGE (14-8, 12-2)
Jones 2, Brown 10, Webb 14, McMillan 7, Anderson 2, Ferguson 16, Washington 5.
Jefferson Forest;6;13;14;12;—;45
Heritage;8;14;18;16;—;56
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 2 (Scott, Burrill), Heritage 3 (Brown, Webb, Washington).
Note: Webb had 10 rebounds, 2 blocks.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 65, George Wythe 57
AUBURN (15-7, 12-0)
Warren 15, Sutphin 9, E.Millirons 15, DeHart 4, N.Millirons 9, Gordon 7, Gill 6.
GEORGE WYTHE
Huff 2, T.Rainey 17, Delp 8, B.Rainey 6, Campbell 21, Luttrell 3.
Auburn;14;19;19;13;--;65
George Wythe;14;15;13;15;--;57
3-point goals: Auburn 8 (Warren 5, Sutphin 3), George Wythe 6 (Delp 2, Campbell 2, T.Rainey, Luttrell).
Narrows 77, Bath County 31
NARROWS (15-6 10-2)
Blankenship 2, Johnston 6, Freeman 14, Perdue 6, McGlothlin 1, L.Smith 8, Pruett 10, Shepherd 7, Middleton 16, Johnson 3. C.Smith 4
BATH COUNTY
Gordon 9, Hyler 6, Tucker 1, Turner 3, Long 2, Gwin 5, Waldeck 4.
Narrows;17;23;22;15;--;77
Bath County;5;7;14;5;--;31
JV: Narrows won.
Giles 57, Grayson County 54
GILES (7-13)
Dunford 24, Myers 14, Simmons 11, Parks 4, Price 4.
GRAYSON COUNTY
Shaffner 27, Gillespie 10, Cassell 7, Dowell 5, Goad 3, Jones 2.
Giles;13;14;17;13--;57
Grayson;15;11;13;15--;54
3-point goals: Giles 5 (Myers 3, Dunford 2), Grayson County 5 (Gillespie 2, Cassell, Goad, Shaffner).
Note: Guhner Dunford had 15 rebounds and 3 assists. Caden Myers had 5 assists.
Galax 66, Bland County 47
BLAND COUNTY
James 11, Thompson 9, Pauley 8, Boone 6, Nolley 5, Smith 3, Boone 2, Chewning 2, Johnson 1.
GALAX
Ashworth 21, Bagley 19, Peterkin 14, Dillon 6, Jemison 3, Cox 3.
Bland County;8;8;15;16;--;66
Galax;10;21;12;22;--;47
3-point goals: Bland County 8 (Thompson 3, Pauley 2, James, Smith, Nolley), Galax 3 (Ashworth 2, Cox). JV: Galax won 55-17.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Halifax County 62, Martinsville 59
MARTINSVILLE
S.Jones 23, Kirby 10, Long 4, Dickerson 13, Dillard 9.
HALIFAX COUNTY
O.Ross 6, N.Ross 5, Tucker 2, Chandler 4, Jeffreys 5, Miller 18, Carter 22.
Martinsville;13;11;16;19;--;59
Halifax County;16;13;17;16;--;62
3-point goals: Martinsville 5 (S.Jones 2, Dillard 2, Dickerson), Halifax County 4 (Miller 2, N.Ross, Jeffreys).
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Staunton River 61, Northside 18
STAUNTON RIVER (22-0, 10-0)
J.Levine 21, C.Levine 11, Jones 6, Hamren 13, Farr 3, Creasy 2.
NORTHSIDE
Kidd 7, Martin 3, Adebiyi 2, Waller 2, Bratton 4.
Staunton River;13;23;18;7;--;61
Northside;12;3;2;1;--;18
3-point goals: Staunton River 3 (J.Levine, Hamren, C.Levine), Northside 1 (Bratton).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Bland County 33, Galax 25
BLAND COUNTY
Rasnake 2, Sandlin 2, M.Tindall 11, C.Tindall 2, Dillow 5, Hall 3, Meadows 4.
GALAX (6-9)
S.Leonard 13, Hash 2, J.Leonard 2, King 2, E.Edwards 1, P.Edwards 4, Miller 1.
Bland County;10;10;7;4;--;33
Galax;1;9;13;2;--;25
3-point goals: Bland County 2 (Tindall, Hall), Galax 1 (Leonard). JV: Bland County won.
Grayson County 39, Giles 23
GRAYSON COUNTY
Pope 15, Clontz 8, S.Pope 5, Bennett 4, Halsey 3, Cunningham 2, Phipps 2.
GILES
Lucas 8, Reed 7, Young 4, Blankenship 2, Merrix 2.
Graysonl;16;16;3;4;--;39
Giles;0;7;4;12;--;23
3-point goals: Grayson 1 (Halsey), Giles 1 (Lucas).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 58, Bath County 16
BATH COUNTY
Hazelwood 7, Oliver 5, Legg 2, Tingler 2.
NARROWS
Robertson 13, Spencer 8, Bishop 7, Howard 7, Cook 6, Stables 4, Helvey 3, Ludwig 3, Lawrence 3, Middleton 2, McGlothlin 2
Bath County;8;4;2;2;--;16
Narrows;23;12;16;7;--;20
3-point goals: Bath County 1 (Hazelwood), Narrows 4 (Robertson 2, Lawrence, Ludwig).
HOGOHEEEGEE DISTRICT
Rural Retreat 43, Northwood 9
NORTHWOOD
Blackburn 8, Kestner 1.
RURAL RETREAT
M.Fiscus 6, A.Fiscus 9, Bailey 5, Williams 2, Moore 10, Crigger 8, Miller 3.
Northwood;0;4;2;3--;9
Rural Retreat;22;12;2;7;--;43
3-point goals: none.
Chilhowie 71, Holston 51
HOLSTON
Morgan 6, Cobler 2, Musser 6, Bailey 16, Keith 8, Crabtree 1, Morgan 2.
CHILHOWIE
Lane 12, Sheets 11, Dancy 4, Goodwin 21, Barr 23.
Holston;9;14;15;13;--;51
Chilhowie;23;12;22;14;--;71
3-point goals: Holston
Chilhowie 5 (Barr 3, Lane 2).
NONCONFERENCE
Valley Christian 44, Westover Christian 19
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (12-2)
Angelina Jones 17, Mioduszewski 23, C.Ferguson 2, Woffard 2.
WESTOVER CHRISTIAN
L.White 8, Crumpton 3, Barrington 2, Evans 2, Richardson 2, Nelson 2, Motley 2
Roanoke Valley Christian9;10;7;18;--;44
Westover Christian;5;7;3;4;--;19
3 point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (Angelina Jones 3), Westover Christian 1 (White 1).
Note: Cierra Ferguson had 8 rebounds.